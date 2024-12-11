HARLEY QUINN Season 5 Trailer And Poster Released; Harley And Poison Ivy Are Going To Metropolis!

Max has announced today that adult animated series Harley Quinn will return with its season 5 premiere on Thursday, January 16. New instalments will follow weekly through March 20 on the streaming platform.

The fifth season of Harley Quinn finds Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Ivy (Lake Bell) in a new location, Metropolis, the home of all things Superman, Lois Lane, and the Daily Planet. Harley and Ivy discover that something sinister is at play and all is not what it seems.

Looming threats include Lex Luthor and his sister, Lena Luthor, plus fan-favorite Brainiac. But of course, Harley’s crew of misfits and allies will join her on this irreverent journey that takes no prisoners in having fun in the DC sandbox.

The move from Gotham City to Metropolis opens the door to many new stories and, given this show's popularity, the hope is it can continue as an "Elseworlds" property in the new DCU.

"A lot of the show this Season 5 takes place in Metropolis," co-creator Justin Halpern teased earlier this year. "Harley and Ivy decide to spice their relationship up with a change of scenery."

"I can say we were very interested in the idea that Metropolis is always this like beautiful shining city on the hill and Gotham just is, you know, a cesspool and that it almost feels like Gotham is subsidized for Metropolis's gain. So, we were interested in that idea," he added.

Harley Quinn's cast includes Kaley Cuoco as Harley Quinn, Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, James Adomian as Bane, Diedrich Bader as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Ron Funches as King Shark, Stephen Fry as Brainiac, Natalie Morales as Lois Lane, JB Smoove as Frank the Plant, Alan Tudyk as Clayface & Joker, and Aisha Tyler as Lena Luthor.

Based on characters from DC, Harley Quinn is produced by Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, Lorey Stories, and Yes, Norman Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation. The series was developed by Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey. Dean Lorey serves as executive producer and showrunner.

Executive producers are Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Kaley Cuoco, Sam Register, and Katie Rich. Co-executive producers are Chrissy Romero. Supervising producers are Cecilia Aranovich Hamilton and Ian Hamilton. Producer is Susan Ward. Consulting producers are Jamiesen Borak and Leslie Schapira. Co-producer is Vidhya Iyer.

Check out the new Harley Quinn trailer and poster below.