HARLEY QUINN Season 5 Trailer And Poster Released; Harley And Poison Ivy Are Going To Metropolis!

HARLEY QUINN Season 5 Trailer And Poster Released; Harley And Poison Ivy Are Going To Metropolis!

Max has released the first trailer and poster for Harley Quinn season 5 and it sees Harley and Poison Ivy make the move to Metropolis where they'll encounter some familiar faces from Superman's world.

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 11, 2024 12:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Harley Quinn

Max has announced today that adult animated series Harley Quinn will return with its season 5 premiere on Thursday, January 16. New instalments will follow weekly through March 20 on the streaming platform.

The fifth season of Harley Quinn finds Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Ivy (Lake Bell) in a new location, Metropolis, the home of all things Superman, Lois Lane, and the Daily Planet. Harley and Ivy discover that something sinister is at play and all is not what it seems.

Looming threats include Lex Luthor and his sister, Lena Luthor, plus fan-favorite Brainiac. But of course, Harley’s crew of misfits and allies will join her on this irreverent journey that takes no prisoners in having fun in the DC sandbox. 

The move from Gotham City to Metropolis opens the door to many new stories and, given this show's popularity, the hope is it can continue as an "Elseworlds" property in the new DCU. 

"A lot of the show this Season 5 takes place in Metropolis," co-creator Justin Halpern teased earlier this year. "Harley and Ivy decide to spice their relationship up with a change of scenery."

"I can say we were very interested in the idea that Metropolis is always this like beautiful shining city on the hill and Gotham just is, you know, a cesspool and that it almost feels like Gotham is subsidized for Metropolis's gain. So, we were interested in that idea," he added.

Harley Quinn's cast includes Kaley Cuoco as Harley Quinn, Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, James Adomian as Bane, Diedrich Bader as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Ron Funches as King Shark, Stephen Fry as Brainiac, Natalie Morales as Lois Lane, JB Smoove as Frank the Plant, Alan Tudyk as Clayface & Joker, and Aisha Tyler as Lena Luthor.

Based on characters from DC, Harley Quinn is produced by Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, Lorey Stories, and Yes, Norman Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation. The series was developed by Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey.  Dean Lorey serves as executive producer and showrunner.

Executive producers are Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Kaley Cuoco, Sam Register, and Katie Rich. Co-executive producers are Chrissy Romero. Supervising producers are Cecilia Aranovich Hamilton and Ian Hamilton. Producer is Susan Ward. Consulting producers are Jamiesen Borak and Leslie Schapira. Co-producer is Vidhya Iyer.

Check out the new Harley Quinn trailer and poster below. 

key-art
KITE MAN: HELL YEAH! Gets A New Trailer And Poster Before HARLEY QUINN Spin-Off Launches This July
Related:

KITE MAN: HELL YEAH! Gets A New Trailer And Poster Before HARLEY QUINN Spin-Off Launches This July
THE SUICIDE SQUAD Star Margot Robbie Talks Future As Harley Quinn And Passing The Mantle To Other Actresses
Recommended For You:

THE SUICIDE SQUAD Star Margot Robbie Talks Future As Harley Quinn And Passing The Mantle To Other Actresses

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 12/11/2024, 12:23 PM
Is anyone watching this?
Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 12/11/2024, 12:26 PM
@KennKathleen - User Comment Image
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 12/11/2024, 12:34 PM
I love this show! Very funny.
TheRose
TheRose - 12/11/2024, 12:36 PM
I just watched through season 4. It was still hilarious, even if this was arguably the weakest season to date. Bane's trip to Italy had me rolling. Ivy's attempts to use the Legion of Doom for socially conscious terrorism was hilarious. Mayor Joker was fantastic but too brief. Harley's stint with the Bat Family was predictably short lived and a bit rushed. I hope they can resolve the bat-threads in a satisfying way in season 5.

The show has turned into much more "The Ivy and Harley Show," which is usually to its benefit. It's grown a lot from the original cameos that carried it in season 1. Cuoco and Bell elevate the material.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 12/11/2024, 12:40 PM
@TheRose - I can say that I do like ivy and bane, Harley is entertaining in small doses but they could tone her down and she’d be fine. Making Batman and nightwing bafoons makes me not want to watch
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/11/2024, 1:08 PM
@TheRose - I hear a lot of people love Alan’s version of Joker which is great since I love Tudyk as an actor…

While I enjoyed his take , it didn’t stand out too much to me so maybe he’s more prominent in the later seasons.

I do love this Bane ,Clayface & King Shark though!!.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 12/11/2024, 12:37 PM
How does this keep getting more seasons? I love animation more so than live action in a lot of cases and I can’t stand this show. The first couple seasons were alright but they just keep doing things that blatantly make me not like it. Making Bat family a bunch of morons was just too much. The show gets more annoying by the episode
WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 12/11/2024, 12:40 PM
@NonPlayerC - Everybody is a phuckkkkin moron is this show. It's a silly comedy.
I recommend you stop watching it if the show gets more annoying with every episode.
Forthas
Forthas - 12/11/2024, 12:39 PM
Is this DCU canon?
TheNameIsWayne
TheNameIsWayne - 12/11/2024, 12:50 PM
@Forthas - Are you okay?
Forthas
Forthas - 12/11/2024, 12:57 PM
@TheNameIsWayne - Yeah! Are you?
mountainman
mountainman - 12/11/2024, 12:49 PM
Kite Man was better than this show has gotten over time. First few seasons were decent, but the style of humor just works overall better on that show.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/11/2024, 1:06 PM
Man , I haven’t watched this show since S2 I think.

I did enjoy it (moreso due to the supporting characters then Harley herself) so maybe I’ll give it another shot…

Trailer does seem fun too!!.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder