KITE MAN: HELL YEAH! Gets A New Trailer And Poster Before HARLEY QUINN Spin-Off Launches This July

It's been confirmed that Max Original adult animated series Kite Man: Hell Yeah! will debut with two episodes on Thursday, July 18, with new instalments following weekly through September 12, on Max.

The series features characters from Harley Quinn and is a spin-off from the popular animated show starring Kaley Cuoco which has been renewed for a fifth season and is currently available to stream on Max.

That premiere date has been floating around for a while, but it's accompanied today by an awesome new trailer and poster for the series offering a better idea of what to expect when this C-List supervillain takes centre stage.

"Kite Man and Golden Glider take their relationship to the next level by opening a bar in the shadow of Lex Luthor’s Legion of Doom," reads the synopsis for Kite Man: Hell Yeah! "Nobody said serving cold ones to the most dangerous rogues outside of Arkham Asylum would be easy, but sometimes you want to go where everybody knows your name, and how to hide a body."

The show's cast includes Matt Oberg as Kite Man, Stephanie Hsu as Golden Glider, James Adomian as Bane, Natasia Demetriou as Malice, Janelle James as Queen of Fables, Jonathan Banks as Noonan, Keith David as Darkseid, Michael Imperioli as Joe/Moe Dubelz, Rory Scovel as Gus the Goon, Lance Reddick as Lex Luthor, and Judith Light as Helen Villigan.

Kite Man: Hell Yeah! executive producers are Dean Lorey, Justin Halpern, Patrick Shumacker, Kaley Cuoco, and Sam Register. Based on the characters from DC.

Talking about the series shortly after it was announced, Halpern said, "It’s run by Dean Lorey, who we did the first three seasons with, and he partners with Katie Rich, an amazing comedy writer. The Kite Man series is gonna hit some of the same vibes that the special does. It gets out there. It goes for it."

"They’ve done such a good job of making Kite Man and Golden Gliders lovable doofuses. Pat and I pitched 'Harley' as 'It’s ‘Mary Tyler Moore' with a psycho killer at the front," he continued. "But we’ve always talked about the The Kite Man show as 'Cheers.' 'Cheers,' but for B-list supervillains."

Check out the new trailer and poster for Kite Man: Hell Yeah! below and stay tuned for more on this one in the coming weeks.