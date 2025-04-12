Aaron Pierre Secured LANTERNS Role On The Merits Of His Audition Not REBEL RIDGE Buzz

Aaron Pierre seemingly became a household name overnight thanks to a buzzy first trailer for Netflix's Rebel Ridge, but that wasn't necessarily why he secured the role of John Stewart in Lanterns.

By MarkJulian - Apr 12, 2025 06:04 PM EST
The casting of Aaron Pierre as John Stewart in HBO's forthcoming Lanterns series has prompted speculation regarding the decisive factors influencing the network's choice, specifically what carries more weight- previous performances or audition dynamics?

When questioned about whether Rebel Ridge played a pivotal role in Pierre landing the role of John Stewart, James Hawes (The Amateur, Slow Horses), director of the pilot and second episode, offered a nuanced perspective.

During the casting period last September, Pierre was reportedly considered alongside a competitive field of talent, including Damson Idris (F1), Stephan James (21 Bridges), Sope Dirisu (Slow Horses), Kelvin Harrison Jr. (Chevalier), and Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso).

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Hawes indicated that Pierre's audition ultimately proved compelling, securing the consensus of the entire casting team.

"I honestly think he did it totally individually in the room. With some chemistry castings and the like, it just felt like he would inhabit the role. He has such a magnificent presence. He feels so forceful, so cool, so understated," praised Haes of Pierre's audition.

"Again, I wanted this world to be rooted, and while there’s only so far you can go with rooting characters in a show about Green Lantern, they are. This is a world where we accept that the Green Lanterns exist and aliens exist. So the rest of it is played straight and in the world as we know it."

As for his impression of James Gunn, Peter Safran and the rest of the DC Studios brass, Hawes stated that they've nothing but lovely to work with during his time on the project.

"Well, I can only tell you from my experience, which is that it has been inspiring and supportive and truly thrilling. I will know more in a few months’ time, but right now, [Lanterns] just felt like a real burst of creative energy."

The series description for Lanterns has previously been described as, "following new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland."

Lanterns was part of the original DCU: Gods and Monsters Chapter One rollout video released by DC Studios and James Gunn.

During that promo video, Gunn described the series as"this is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan. We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."

Lanterns is expected to arrive on HBO in early 2026.

MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 4/12/2025, 6:08 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/12/2025, 6:11 PM
@MCUKnight11 - I mean what reason would he have to lie?

It’s ok to believe these creatives sometimes
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/12/2025, 6:20 PM
@MCUKnight11 - plus , the headline is not what he even really states in the article…

He doesn’t mention Rebel Ridge once.
grif
grif - 4/12/2025, 6:12 PM
whats rebel ridge?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/12/2025, 6:17 PM
@grif -

"Rebel Ridge is a 2024 American action thriller film written, produced, directed and edited by Jeremy Saulnier. The film stars Aaron Pierre as Terry Richmond, a former Marine, who has the funds needed to post bail for his cousin unjustly seized via civil forfeiture by a small town's corrupt police force. Don Johnson, AnnaSophia Robb, David Denman, Emory Cohen, Steve Zissis, Zsané Jhé, Dana Lee, and James Cromwell also appear in the film."

It's about someone taking on White police officers who are being mean to his cousin who never did anything wrong.

It's an old fantasy trope.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 4/12/2025, 6:14 PM
He secured it because the other more talented actors turned it down.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 4/12/2025, 6:18 PM
Okay..(?)
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 4/12/2025, 6:23 PM
User Comment Image

Gunn has already cast fancasts 3 times in the DCU 😅 the role was yours the moment people started saying it online sir!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/12/2025, 6:42 PM
Rebel Ridge came out in September and he was officially cast the next month so while they could have seen the film , it’s also likely they didn’t and just liked him depending on the auditions & tests he did.

Regardless , the movie showed he could be a good John Stewart so glad he ended up getting the part!!.

?si=pxuR3l_uiB5_7iuo

Also , it seems like them playing it straight and almost “matter of fact” is their way of “grounding” this story rather then getting rid of the sci fi elements which makes sense if Earth already has 3 Green Lanterns and it’s a world where superheroes have existed for awhile…

There’s no sense of wonder in that regard for people in this and the fantastical is treated mundanely which could be interesting.

Anyway very excited for this , it is my most anticipated DCU project right now!!.
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 4/12/2025, 6:53 PM
Really who cares? People get casted for appearing in something else all the time. Fans need to stop pretending they should have a say in production choices , let the creatives execute their vision, they already got a giant corporation looming over them they don’t need a million people who will forget about it within a week yelling at them too
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 4/12/2025, 6:56 PM
He surely earned it by his effort in the audition, but the buzz that generated from that film definitely played a factor in his name reaching to the DC Studios execs and then the agents did their thing. A small factor that plays a small role.

