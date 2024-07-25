Arrowverse Boss Talks Original Plans For LANTERNS And Why LEGENDS OF TOMORROW Lost John Constantine

Former Arrowverse boss Marc Guggenheim has reflected on the original version of Lanterns produced by Greg Berlanti and reveals why Matt Ryan's John Constantine was pulled from Legends of Tomorrow...

By JoshWilding - Jul 25, 2024 10:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns

Several different versions of a Green Lantern reboot have been in the works since the 2011 movie was released. In recent years, the franchise has been eyed for a small screen overhaul and, for a time, an HBO Max series looked likely. 

Described as a "space opera," the idea was to focus on characters like Alan Scott, Guy Gardner, Simon Baz, and Jessica Cruz. DC Studios scrapped that version to instead focus on Hal Jordan and John Stewart in a True Detective-inspired story set on Earth. That's now being developed for Max. 

Talking to The Showrunner Whisperer, Arrowverse boss Marc Guggenheim reflected on his involvement with this previous iteration of Lanterns and revealed new details on what might have been.

"It was gonna be awesome," he says in the video below. "We had James Mangold’s go-to production designer; we had the woman who designs the costumes for The Boys [Laura Jean Shannon] and a million other superhero shows."

"Oh, and you should see those costumes, by the way, not a single bit of CG in any of them! [They] looked amazing. The production art, it would blow you away, honestly, stuff that looked incredible, but looked like a movie. We had an amazing writing staff; we'd written all eight scripts of the first season."

"I know what the show would have been and it was going to be emotional and exciting with two different time periods," Guggenheim added. "I think incredibly strong character work that was very, very, very true to the franchise of Green Lantern."

Short of that concept art leaking, we'll never get to know whether that approach was better or worse than what Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country), Damon Lindelof (Watchmen) and comic book scribe Tom King (Supergirl) are dreaming up. 

Elsewhere in the conversation, the veteran producer reflected on Matt Ryan's John Constantine being pulled from Legends of Tomorrow. The character got a second chance in Arrow after his NBC series was scrapped and, after boarding the Waverider, he was abruptly written off it a few years later.

"I’ll tell you, the only time that bothered me – and I was off the show, as a showrunner by this point – the only time that really bothered me was Legends being told that we could no longer use Constantine," Guggenheim said, confirming it was a studio-mandated decision. 

When it was put to the producer it might have had something to do with J.J. Abrams' now-scrapped plans for Constantine on HBO Max, he responded, "I would say that was a pretty realistic deduction and, obviously, given the fact that show never came to pass. It’s particularly disappointing that we had to shift gears with Matt, who is not just terrific as Constantine, but just a terrific actor in general."

You can watch the full interview in the player below. 

LANTERNS Writer Tom King Teases HBO's Thrilling And Epic And Intimate DCU TV Series
LANTERNS Writer Tom King Teases HBO's "Thrilling And Epic And Intimate" DCU TV Series
LANTERNS Gets Straight-To-Series Order, Creative Team, And Plot Details After Moving From Max To HBO
LANTERNS Gets Straight-To-Series Order, Creative Team, And Plot Details After Moving From Max To HBO
Super12
Super12 - 7/25/2024, 10:49 AM
Hmm, sounds interesting honestly. Would love to see the concept art someday.

And yeah, Matt Ryan nailed Constantine. It was cool when he appeared in the Arrowverse.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/25/2024, 11:01 AM
It was bullshit that they had to write off Constantine due to a studio mandate since Matt was so good in the role and the character surprisingly fit well into the team.

I enjoyed the original character Matt got to play in Gwyn Davies afterwards but it just wasn’t the same.

User Comment Image

Say what you want about the Arrowverse but it’s amazing to me that due to various restrictions whether it be budgetary or studio mandated about certain character usage that they still were able to craft a shared universe that was cohesive & enjoyable for so long with a dedicated fanbase!!.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/25/2024, 11:11 AM
Man , he still seems so genuinely enthusiastic about it and some of the team they assembled had some good credentials behind them aswell so it’s unfortunate that their GL show never happened.

I was liking the casting too aswell as the premise of it being set in different time periods that were linked by the Lanterns investigating a common threat (which was rumored to be the Dominators) but oh well , wasn’t meant to be.

I hope this upcoming DCU show turns out well at the least!!.

User Comment Image

