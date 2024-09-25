LANTERNS: At Least 5 Movie Stars Supposedly Passed On Hal Jordan Role Before Kyle Chandler Was Cast

There's been a lot of positive buzz surrounding Lanterns in recent weeks, primarily because DC Studios was looking to cast A-List stars like Josh Brolin, Matthew McConaughey, and Chris Pine as Hal Jordan.

The fact James Gunn and Peter Safran were eyeing actors in their 50s and 60s to play the Green Lantern raised some eyebrows, but it seems the idea is for Hal and Guy Gardner to be veteran Corps members. As a result, the spotlight will be put on the much younger John Stewart.

Skipping Hal's origin story after 2011's disastrous Green Lantern movie isn't the worst idea, though does seem a tad extreme. Then again, Ryan Reynolds' frequent jokes about the movie have meant it's remained fresh in people's minds as a punchline!

Earlier this week, Kyle Chandler - who is best known for his work on TV - was cast as Hal, suggesting DC Studios gave up its attempt to attract a huge star. Now, Jeff Sneider claims that at least 5 big-name movie stars turned Gunn down, largely because they felt there was too much baggage surrounding the role...including the failed blockbuster starring Reynolds.

Chandler is a major talent, but those other names leaking makes him feel either like all DC Studios could afford or the only person willing to suit up as a character no one else wants to play.

Hopefully, any negative perceptions will be washed away when we see the first trailer for Lanterns; these characters have a massive amount of potential on screen and even with it looking like Hal will be a one-and-done role - Chandler's deal is said to be for one year and includes no movies - there's still a compelling story to be told here.

It's just a shame all signs point to that ending either with Hal being revealed as a villain or dying in action so the spotlight can shift to John! On the plus side, he has a huge fanbase and Justice League Unlimited showed his potential as a major player in the DCU.

DC Studios' Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country) is serving as showrunner and executive producer and will write Lanterns with Damon Lindelof (Watchmen) and comic book scribe Tom King (Supergirl).

When Lanterns' creative team was first revealed, James Gunn and Peter Safran, as Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs of DC Studios, shared a joint statement which read, "We’re thrilled to bring this seminal DC title to HBO with Chris, Damon and Tom at the helm."

"John Stewart and Hal Jordan are two of DC’s most compelling characters, and Lanterns brings them to life in an original detective story that is a foundational part of the unified DCU we’re launching next summer with 'Superman.'"

Lanterns doesn't currently have a confirmed premiere date.