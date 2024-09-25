LANTERNS: At Least 5 Movie Stars Supposedly Passed On Hal Jordan Role Before Kyle Chandler Was Cast

According to a new report, at least five movie stars turned down DC Studios' offer to play Hal Jordan because they were concerned about the baggage surrounding the character thanks to the 2011 movie...

News
By JoshWilding - Sep 25, 2024 03:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns

There's been a lot of positive buzz surrounding Lanterns in recent weeks, primarily because DC Studios was looking to cast A-List stars like Josh Brolin, Matthew McConaughey, and Chris Pine as Hal Jordan. 

The fact James Gunn and Peter Safran were eyeing actors in their 50s and 60s to play the Green Lantern raised some eyebrows, but it seems the idea is for Hal and Guy Gardner to be veteran Corps members. As a result, the spotlight will be put on the much younger John Stewart.

Skipping Hal's origin story after 2011's disastrous Green Lantern movie isn't the worst idea, though does seem a tad extreme. Then again, Ryan Reynolds' frequent jokes about the movie have meant it's remained fresh in people's minds as a punchline! 

Earlier this week, Kyle Chandler - who is best known for his work on TV - was cast as Hal, suggesting DC Studios gave up its attempt to attract a huge star. Now, Jeff Sneider claims that at least 5 big-name movie stars turned Gunn down, largely because they felt there was too much baggage surrounding the role...including the failed blockbuster starring Reynolds. 

Chandler is a major talent, but those other names leaking makes him feel either like all DC Studios could afford or the only person willing to suit up as a character no one else wants to play.

Hopefully, any negative perceptions will be washed away when we see the first trailer for Lanterns; these characters have a massive amount of potential on screen and even with it looking like Hal will be a one-and-done role - Chandler's deal is said to be for one year and includes no movies - there's still a compelling story to be told here.

It's just a shame all signs point to that ending either with Hal being revealed as a villain or dying in action so the spotlight can shift to John! On the plus side, he has a huge fanbase and Justice League Unlimited showed his potential as a major player in the DCU.

DC Studios' Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Chris Mundy (True Detective: Night Country) is serving as showrunner and executive producer and will write Lanterns with Damon Lindelof (Watchmen) and comic book scribe Tom King (Supergirl). 

When Lanterns' creative team was first revealed, James Gunn and Peter Safran, as Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs of DC Studios, shared a joint statement which read, "We’re thrilled to bring this seminal DC title to HBO with Chris, Damon and Tom at the helm." 

"John Stewart and Hal Jordan are two of DC’s most compelling characters, and Lanterns brings them to life in an original detective story that is a foundational part of the unified DCU we’re launching next summer with 'Superman.'"

Lanterns doesn't currently have a confirmed premiere date.

harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/25/2024, 3:06 PM
was reynold reynolds one of them?
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/25/2024, 3:07 PM
@harryba11zack - Dennis Reynolds
McMurdo
McMurdo - 9/25/2024, 3:47 PM
@bobevanz - It's the implication.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/25/2024, 4:30 PM
@bobevanz - actually it sas Burt
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/25/2024, 3:07 PM
The more I hear about this show, the less I like it
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 9/25/2024, 3:17 PM
@bobevanz - yeah, it was my most anticipated dc show/movie for me. I get that they kinda need to make John Stewart the JL green lantern and I don’t mind the casting for Hal but a one year deal? They at least need a full season of Hal being the greatest green lantern and then last episode maybe coast city is destroyed. Season 2 parallax. But now it seems like maybe they are just introducing John for 1 season and the. It will just be movies. I will wait and see but the more I hear the less excited I get.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 9/25/2024, 3:37 PM
@NonPlayerC - You know, if Hal has been Green Lantern for decades, then that's decades of story that can be revisited.
Steel86
Steel86 - 9/25/2024, 3:39 PM
@NonPlayerC - I think we're assuming too much. Could Hal die in season 1, absolutely. But they also could just be being cautious to see how the show is received. We have to remember DCU has alot of rebuilding for itself. Batman is the only proven sure fire property right now.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 9/25/2024, 3:47 PM
@Steel86 - precisely.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 9/25/2024, 3:53 PM
@Steel86 - yeah but isn’t it common practice to sign an actor for multiple seasons in the expectation there will be multiple seasons even if there aren’t? I read somewhere that most tv contracts are for 5-7 years? Might be dated info. I get chandler’s reps might have wanted a one season see how it goes kinda thing but they were clearly trying to land a bigger actor that would have cost a lot more money which makes me think they had a plan for only one season for them now because they would have had to make an astronomical offer for a multi year contract. Makes me think they just wanted the star power to bring eyes to the show and then parlay John Stewart into the justice league. I don’t know, I’m not an agent
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 9/25/2024, 3:55 PM
@ObserverIO - for sure, I’m not mad that they are focusing on John. Not what I’d prefer but I get it. As long as they establish Hal’s greatness in this show, they can always have a prequel series if it all goes well but we’ll probably be waiting another decade til that would happen
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/25/2024, 3:14 PM
They should have told those 5 guys that it would be part of the MCU
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 9/25/2024, 3:39 PM
@HermanM - John Stewart is a hardass with a bit of a sense of humor. I see his personality pretty close to my dad’s actually. If you say he doesn’t have a personality other than being the black lantern you just haven’t read enough runs with him or you are just really jaded that they aren’t doing Hal justice. Hal is the sacrificial lamb so they can have a more diverse justice league which I understand why they are doing that. Yeah sucks but there are plenty of John Stewart fans and having an all white justice league was never going to work. Name one black dc hero that has the pedigree of John Stewart. One could say cyborg but he should be a titan first. That said he won’t be on his own, he’ll be playing off Hal then off the justice league, but either way he could have a solo if the writing is right
Baf
Baf - 9/25/2024, 4:07 PM
@NonPlayerC - I'm a big Hal fan. He is the best and most fleshed out Lantern for sure, but I understand John Stewart is the Lantern the JL needs right now. I would rather have a Lantern in the league than no Lantern at all. With that said, If Chandler kills it as Hal, any Green Lantern storyline could lead to a resurrection or redemption.
Baf
Baf - 9/25/2024, 4:11 PM
@NonPlayerC - Green Lantern Mosaic is one of my favorite storylines. One of the biggest turning points for John Stewart. If your dad is like that John, then he is ok in my book!
CaptainDC
CaptainDC - 9/25/2024, 3:16 PM
As excited as I am for Green Lantern to FINALLY get back on the live-action screen, I'm starting to have some serious reservations... it seems like his role in the DCU is going to be very limited based on his age. Hal Jordan is a character that should be at the focal point of the universe, not the aging veteran who will eventually used a plot point to either make him a villain or kill him off to shape John Stewart's story.

Hal's a staple of the Justice League and one movie with Ryan Reynolds in 2011 isn't enough to make him a supporting character of a brand new cinematic universe. I guess time will tell here but the optics around this casting are not looking promising.
BatmanBeenDrinking
BatmanBeenDrinking - 9/25/2024, 4:18 PM
@CaptainDC - while he is the quintessential green lantern i do understand why he is not the focal point. And given that most of us grew up with the JLA i completely understand them wanting to make john the face of the lantern corps for the movies. I'm okay with this because Hal has been the face for almost all the comics and animated movies, and one live action that giving it to someone else is fine in my eyes.

What I don't want is for them to take Hal's stories and swap in john.
HermanM
HermanM - 9/25/2024, 3:17 PM
A shame they want to ditch Hal for John. John Stewart is the most boring GL whose personality is just that he's the black Green Lantern. Everyone liked him in JL/JLU, where he was a supporting character, and he worked great for a team show because he can't carry anything on his own.
Timelessicons
Timelessicons - 9/25/2024, 3:21 PM
While I don't have much hope for the DCU, I would love to be wrong for once. I'm hoping they surprise everyone and bring some quality movies. If the shows are at least as good as the Flash and Arrow, I'd be cool with that. I think Kyle Chandler is a decent actor, though not sure I see him as Hal but I guess we'll see.
Superspecialawesomeguy
Superspecialawesomeguy - 9/25/2024, 3:24 PM
I guess if the DCU wants big stars they'll have to earn it like the MCU has (although lowkey even they have to re-earn it at this point imo).

User Comment Image
maxx
maxx - 9/25/2024, 3:32 PM
Chandler is going to be amazing in the role…but if the 1 season role and no movie contract is true, then maybe Lindelof really is just doing something similar to his Watchmen take. FWIW, the interviews he gave around that show were, interesting 🤣 🙄

I’ll still watch Lanterns and love it. But Hal deserves to be done properly and that’s way more than 1 season of a show, especially since Chandler is going to nail the role.
IronGenesis
IronGenesis - 9/25/2024, 3:35 PM
Chandler has been a loyal WB Employee with his work in the Godzilla Films.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 9/25/2024, 3:40 PM
Kyle Chandler was next level in Bloodline. He is easily the most inspired casting of the bunch if you ask me. I'm more excited for this series BECAUSE it's starting Kyle Chandler and much of that stems from the work he did in Bloodline. I loved that series. So I'm all aboard for a veteran Hal going full True Detective space cop with Jon Stewart. It's a pretty dope idea.
LeoAtrox1
LeoAtrox1 - 9/25/2024, 3:40 PM
Chandler is a great actor. They could do MUCH worse. But, yeah ... I'm getting the sense that there's some turbulence there, even with Gunn at the helm. And they missed the opportunity to do the casting a little better early on, with Nathan Fillion as Hal Jordan instead of Guy Gardner, and Pratt stepping is a Gardner. This would have made a much better duo, I think. (Not that Gunn didn't consider Pratt for the role. I'm sure he considered all of his former collaborators when picking the guy for the role. I think maybe he didn't think as far ahead as he should have.)
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/25/2024, 3:49 PM
@LeoAtrox1 - that could have been cool but he might not have wanted Fillion for Hal since he’s already voiced him a bunch in animated films.

Hell , he might not even fit this version to an extent in terms of characterization
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/25/2024, 3:42 PM
That’s unfortunate if true though besides the movie , what other baggage is there to the role…

I mean we had the likes of Batman & Daredevil amongst others bounce back from takes on them that weren’t really well received much or at all so why not Hal Jordan/Green Lantern?.

Anyway given that they are going for an older veteran Hal , i can somewhat see Kyle Chandler in the role though not fully sold as of yet but will give him a shot…

If the show and take on these characters is received well then they can extend his deal but if it’s truly one & done (whether he’s killed off or revealed as the villainous Parallax) , I hope he’s still portrayed & written well!!.

User Comment Image
Steel86
Steel86 - 9/25/2024, 3:43 PM
Have to take your shot but in reality DCU has to prove itself is boxoffice before anyone big name is going to sign on. Iron Man, Thor, Captain America were not household names before the MCU boom. Make good films and TV and the fans and names will follow.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/25/2024, 3:48 PM
@Steel86 - I’m cool with not having too many big names & such right now

I honestly I prefer moreso when lesser known or unknown actors are given a shot moreso then A-listers since these can be star making vehicles
Steel86
Steel86 - 9/25/2024, 3:58 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I agree. And most of the time it lends itself for better fits for such characters instead of shoehorning in a name i.e. Green Lantern with Ryan Reynolds, Lol
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/25/2024, 4:03 PM
@Steel86 - I don’t think Reynolds was that big of a name then and he is now

I also don’t think he was the issue with that film nor was it as much of a disaster imo as some say (though it wasn’t good either).
thedrudo
thedrudo - 9/25/2024, 3:44 PM
Chandler is one of my favs so the casting kind of flipped my excitement level.

I also love Lindelof but just worry Hal will be disposed of fast and that’s not appealing to me.

Guess my excitement level sits in the middle.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 9/25/2024, 3:46 PM
James Gunn has said that the DCU will be more like Star Wars in it's approach. He has said that projects could take place in a variety of eras.

So Obi Wan died in his first appearance but then we git 3 movies and a TV show.

This DCU is a world in which superheroes are already established which means that there is a whole era in the past that is undiscovered. Like a prequel era or a High Republic era. Guy Gardner Green Lantern, Hal Jordan Green Lantern, Alan Scott Green Lantern, all of these heroes have their own eras and now we're starting with John Stewart.

There could even be a Batman Beyond era and a Legion of Super-Heroes era.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 9/25/2024, 3:51 PM
@ObserverIO - I love that Gunn isn't making this a copy and paste MCU. Superman is the first feature film but it takes place in a world where heroes have existed for a long time ajd Superman is strictly our first live action window into that world. I love the idea of a Hal who has been a Lantern for awhile now.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/25/2024, 4:03 PM
Not crazy about Chandler as Hal, but I'm curious how this dynamic will play out with the casting of John Stewart. I'm guessing they'll probably have the older space cop showing the rookie the ropes before he's more than likely taken off the board and John becomes the GL representative for future films.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/25/2024, 4:10 PM
User Comment Image
BigPhilbowski
BigPhilbowski - 9/25/2024, 4:23 PM
All my hype for the new DCU died when Gunn proclaimed The Flash as one of the greatest comic book movies ever made. That doesn't bode well for his opinion on good DC movies. Really hope he proves me wrong. Like the look of the new Superman but everything I hear about the story puts me off it. I might get hate for this opinion but Krypto in live action is a dumb idea. He should be left to the comics and animation.

