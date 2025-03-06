LANTERNS Cast Member Confirms That The Guardians Of The Universe & The Sinestro Corps(?) Will Feature

It seems we can expect to see the Guardians of the Universe and (possibly) the Sinestro Corps in the upcoming DCU Lanterns series.

While being interviewed about her new series, Deli Boys, Poorna Jagannathan (Never Have I Ever, Wolfs) spoke about what excites her most about the show, and in her enthusiasm, may have given away a little more than she realized.

"I couldn't have loved the writing for Green Lantern more. Like Deli Boys, the Green Lantern series is extraordinarily well written and my character is extraordinarily well-built. And also, the way I can describe all the characters. We have all the characters we know and love... the Lanterns, the Guardians, Sinestros, and that world is still intact and everyone is presented as heroes and villains at the same time. And that's what makes the writing so complex, layered and so wonderful."

The Guardians of the Universe are a race of blue-skinned aliens who founded the Green Lantern Corps, which they administer from their homeworld of Oa at the center of the Universe. Their involvement probably shouldn't be too much of a surprise, although it would seem to confirm that we will be heading into space at some point during the series.

It's less clear if Jagannathan meant to say Sinestros - plural - or was simply referring to the villain who will be played by Ulrich Thomsen.

All we know about Jagannathan's character is her name ("Zoe"), and that she is believed to be John Stewart's love-interest.

We recently got a first official look at Lanterns via a promo still featuring Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart, which you can check out below.

Kyle Chandler is Hal Jordan. Aaron Pierre is John Stewart. #Lanterns, the new HBO Original Series from DC Studios, is now in production. pic.twitter.com/1Tz30Xm8f0 — Max (@StreamOnMax) February 27, 2025

James Hawes (Slow Horses, Penny Dreadful, The Mist, The Alienist, Snowpiercer) will helm the first two episodes. The creative team also includes Emmy Award-winning Lost and Watchmen creator Damon Lindelof, and comic book writer Tom King. Justin Britt-Gibson, Breannah Gibson and Vanessa Baden Kelly are also on board.

Garrett Dillahunt is reportedly playing the villainous William Macon, who is described as "a self-righteous, conspiracy-minded man who masks his ruthless ambition behind a charming and calculated facade." There's some speculation that he will ultimately be unveiled as an established DC Comics baddie, possibly even Black Hand.

Lanterns "follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.".

Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, who will make his debut in Gunn's Superman reboot, is expected to have a supporting role in the series.

"This is a story of a couple of Green Lanterns John Stewart and Hal Jordan," Gunn said of the project when it was first announced. "We have a few other Lanterns peppered in there but this is really a terrestrial based TV show which is almost like True Detective with a couple of Green Lanterns who are space cops watching over Precinct Earth in it they discover a terrifying mystery that ties into our largest story of the DCU."