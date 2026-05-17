Lanterns Teaser Finally Brings Epic Power Ring Action - New Trailer Arrives Tomorrow

Lanterns Teaser Finally Brings Epic Power Ring Action - New Trailer Arrives Tomorrow

A new Lanterns trailer is coming tomorrow, and a brief teaser for the HBO series finally gives fans a taste of the exciting Green Lantern action they've been dying to see from the DCU reboot.

News
By JoshWilding - May 17, 2026 11:05 AM EST
Filed Under: Lanterns

Many fans were unimpressed by the first Lanterns trailer, bemoaning a lack of green—which really should be front and centre in a show about a hero called Green Lantern—and epic action.

Well, a new seven-second teaser just dropped, and as red lasers blast down from above, Hal Jordan creates a massive energy construct to shield those below. This is a step in the right direction for sceptics, even after recent confirmation that cosmic members of the Green Lantern Corps won't appear in Lanterns' debut season.

It will be interesting to see what we get in tomorrow's full trailer, as DC Studios needs to win fans back with this next sneak peek. Whether it's a first look at Hal and John Stewart suited up or a glimpse of Sinestro, a sign that this isn't just a True Detective wannabe with a few minutes of superpowered action here and there would silence the doubters immediately.

Of course, HBO will also be looking to avoid alienating its target audience, who may not have much interest in seeing blockbuster superhero CGI on the premium cable network. 

Collider recently asked Lanterns showrunner Chris Mundy about the challenge of writing the series, and he said, "The toughest challenge, right off the bat, was that we wanted to make both Hal and John relatable and human in surprising ways."

"But these are characters that have been around a long time, and people feel incredibly close to them. So, making sure we stayed true to that core but also introduced new facets of their lives was bound to be scary."

He continued, "We wrote Hal at an age that isn't typical for superhero stories. And doing that felt like a way to get at a fear of replacement that doesn't normally come in these types of shows." 

Check out this new Lanterns teaser below, and stay tuned tomorrow for the new trailer.

Lanterns follows new recruit John Stewart and Lantern legend Hal Jordan, two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.

Alongside Kyle Chander and Aaron Pierre, Kelly Macdonald, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, Nicole Ari Parker, Jason Ritter, J. Alphonse Nicholson, and Jasmine Cephas Jones round out the cast.

The pilot is co-written by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King, who are co-creators for the series. Mundy serves as showrunner. The first two episodes are directed by James Hawes, with Stephen Williams, Geeta Vasant Patel and Alik Sakharov also tapped to direct.

Lanterns is executive produced by Mundy, Lindelof, James Gunn, Peter Safran, King, Ron Schmidt, and Hawes, and is based on the DC comic characters from Green Lantern.

Lanterns is set to premiere on HBO in August.

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
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PatientXero
PatientXero - 5/17/2026, 11:49 AM
Cool. Looking forward to this. I saw a theory that it’s just called “Lanterns” because Green isn’t the only color around. I assume Sinestro will have a yellow ring.
PS118
PS118 - 5/17/2026, 11:50 AM
Let’s go
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 5/17/2026, 11:53 AM
"meh."

This show will be like another green comicbook character's show; The Incredible Hulk.

Lots of Bill Bixby, 45 seconds of the Hulk in the middle of the show and 1:15 of the Hulk at the end of the show.

User Comment Image
SteviesRightFoo
SteviesRightFoo - 5/17/2026, 11:53 AM
Imagine making a green lantern show, being afraid or embarrassed to call it green lantern and having the setting be in a dusty, grey/brown American backwater town.........yikes
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 5/17/2026, 11:55 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - are there only 'GREEN' lanterns in the DCU?
UltimaRex
UltimaRex - 5/17/2026, 11:59 AM
@SteviesRightFoo - oh well, John is likely to be far more green and comicbooky in MOT...

...which you've decided to hate out of hand before even seeing a trailer...
MisterBones
MisterBones - 5/17/2026, 11:59 AM
Let’s see what they got
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 5/17/2026, 12:01 PM
It'll be great to see the trailer they should've released to begin with.
SenorTwats
SenorTwats - 5/17/2026, 12:14 PM
This will have my attention 👀

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