John Cena Shocks The World At WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER By Turning Heel And Selling His Soul To The Rock

Similar to comic books, pro wrestling features heroes and villains. They're referred to as babyfaces and heels by fans and, for upwards of two decades, WWE viewers have wondered what it would look like if John Cena were to "turn heel."

The chances of it ever happening seemed slim, especially as the Peacemaker star has granted more Make-A-Wish requests than anyone in history. In 2025, Cena is embarking on a retirement tour and will hang up his wrestling boots and jorts for good at the end of this year.

Last night, it finally happened. Cena broke bad.

During the Elimination Chamber PLE, it came down to CM Punk and Cena after the former rivals teamed up to take out Seth Rollins. However, a well-timed Curb Stomp from the Visionary opened the door to Cena locking the Best in the World in the STF; Punk passed out and Cena booked his ticket to WrestleMania for a match with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare wasted no time in making his way out to the ring where he congratulated his challenger ahead of the Show of Shows.

Joined by rapper Travis Scott, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson joined them to demand an answer after recently offering Rhodes everything he's ever wanted in exchange for his "soul" (becoming the TKO Holdings' executive's corporate WWE Champion, basically).

Declaring that his soul belongs to the ring and the fans, fully uncensored, Rhodes told The Final Boss to go f*** himself.

He and Cena shared a hug, only for the latter's face to immediately change when he locked eyes with The Rock. Given the nod and a throat-cutting gesture, Cena hit Cody with a low blow, punched him using the Rolex Rhodes gifted to The Final Boss, and busted the fan favourite open with the WWE Championship.

Cena and Scott held Rhodes down so The Rock could beat him with his weight belt in a shocking, internet-breaking moment and one that means Cena, desperate to gain his record-breaking 17th world title, is now a heel and in cahoots with The Rock heading into WrestleMania this April.

Can Rhodes possibly overcome the Final Boss and a corporate Cena? We'll have to wait and see but Black Adam and Peacemaker have formed an unholy alliance!

Check out some highlights from Elimination Chamber's shocking conclusion below (via TheRingReport.com).