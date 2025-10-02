PEACEMAKER Episode 7 Delivers More Unexpected Twists On Earth-X And A Jaw-Dropping Ending - SPOILERS

Hilariously, Peacemaker's latest episode, titled "Like a Keith in the Night," opens with Chris realising that he's missed all the telltale signs that Nazis rule Earth-X. That includes the copies of Mein Kampf on every desk, and a huge mural of Hitler on a wall in A.R.G.U.S.

Chris and Harcourt go on the run, as does Adebayo, who is rescued by Judomaster when he electrocutes her pursuers. Auggie, meanwhile, explains to Keith that their Chris is likely dead and recounts meeting his own doppelganger (who, interestingly, he perceived as cruel and likely from a much darker world than their own).

Blue Dragon and Captain Triumph suit up, leaving Economos to try and convince Eagley to help him get free. Adebayo and Judomaster bond—lamenting their world sadly isn't too different from this one—while Peacemaker and Emilia find themselves surrounded by cops...before Auggie and Keith make their presence felt, gunning them all down. If our heroes want to live, they need to go with them!

Rick Flag Sr. and Sasha Bordeaux turn to Superman's Sydney Happersen for help in tracking down Peacemaker's dimensional portal. He explains that this one is far more secure than Lex Luthor's ever was, and it seems Rick plans on keeping Sydney around.

Chris explains everything to his father and brother, though the latter isn't as accepting of Peacemaker's explanation that he just wanted to feel what it was like to have a family. Auggie plans to send them home, and doesn't seem to be a racist; he also points out that their Chris was out of control, and believes the DCU's Peacemaker when he says he killed his son by accident.

An alternate version of Larry Fitzgibbon shows up at the door looking for answers, but is turned away by Auggie. The two Vigilantes find Adebayo and Judomaster nearby, while Auggie tells Harcourt he's no Nazi and isn't able to fight every injustice in his world. He wants to make it a better place. Alas, his powerful speech is cut off by Vigilante, who violently attacks Blue Dragon with a knife, killing him.

A shoot-out follows with the cops, and a vengeful Keith attacks Chris (who, for all intents and purposes, has destroyed his world). Peacemaker is horrified to see his friends attack his brother and tearfully tells him how sorry he is. Chris concludes it's not his world or theirs that's wrong; it's him, because he destroys everything he touches.

Our heroes make a run for it through the QUC, and while Harcourt attempts to kill Captain Triumph to stop him seeking revenge, she's unable to do so due to the cops closing in. Keith is tended to in an ambulance on his world, and Chris and his friends arrive home to find Flag Sr. and A.R.G.U.S. waiting for them, guns drawn.

Peacemaker is arrested, with his friends left to go free after he takes the blame for everything with the QUC. It's clear he's a broken man after what went down on Earth-X, and we now wait to see what's to come in next week's finale.