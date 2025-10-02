PEACEMAKER Episode 7 Delivers More Unexpected Twists On Earth-X And A Jaw-Dropping Ending - SPOILERS

Peacemaker season 2's penultimate episode, "Like a Keith in the Night," features more unexpected developments on Earth-X, and delivers an ending we're sure most of you won't have seen coming. Check it out!

By JoshWilding - Oct 02, 2025 09:10 PM EST
Hilariously, Peacemaker's latest episode, titled "Like a Keith in the Night," opens with Chris realising that he's missed all the telltale signs that Nazis rule Earth-X. That includes the copies of Mein Kampf on every desk, and a huge mural of Hitler on a wall in A.R.G.U.S.

Chris and Harcourt go on the run, as does Adebayo, who is rescued by Judomaster when he electrocutes her pursuers. Auggie, meanwhile, explains to Keith that their Chris is likely dead and recounts meeting his own doppelganger (who, interestingly, he perceived as cruel and likely from a much darker world than their own). 

Blue Dragon and Captain Triumph suit up, leaving Economos to try and convince Eagley to help him get free. Adebayo and Judomaster bond—lamenting their world sadly isn't too different from this one—while Peacemaker and Emilia find themselves surrounded by cops...before Auggie and Keith make their presence felt, gunning them all down. If our heroes want to live, they need to go with them! 

Rick Flag Sr. and Sasha Bordeaux turn to Superman's Sydney Happersen for help in tracking down Peacemaker's dimensional portal. He explains that this one is far more secure than Lex Luthor's ever was, and it seems Rick plans on keeping Sydney around. 

Chris explains everything to his father and brother, though the latter isn't as accepting of Peacemaker's explanation that he just wanted to feel what it was like to have a family. Auggie plans to send them home, and doesn't seem to be a racist; he also points out that their Chris was out of control, and believes the DCU's Peacemaker when he says he killed his son by accident. 

An alternate version of Larry Fitzgibbon shows up at the door looking for answers, but is turned away by Auggie. The two Vigilantes find Adebayo and Judomaster nearby, while Auggie tells Harcourt he's no Nazi and isn't able to fight every injustice in his world. He wants to make it a better place. Alas, his powerful speech is cut off by Vigilante, who violently attacks Blue Dragon with a knife, killing him. 

A shoot-out follows with the cops, and a vengeful Keith attacks Chris (who, for all intents and purposes, has destroyed his world). Peacemaker is horrified to see his friends attack his brother and tearfully tells him how sorry he is. Chris concludes it's not his world or theirs that's wrong; it's him, because he destroys everything he touches. 

Our heroes make a run for it through the QUC, and while Harcourt attempts to kill Captain Triumph to stop him seeking revenge, she's unable to do so due to the cops closing in. Keith is tended to in an ambulance on his world, and Chris and his friends arrive home to find Flag Sr. and A.R.G.U.S. waiting for them, guns drawn. 

Peacemaker is arrested, with his friends left to go free after he takes the blame for everything with the QUC. It's clear he's a broken man after what went down on Earth-X, and we now wait to see what's to come in next week's finale

JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 10/2/2025, 9:50 PM
Gunn is developing a bad habit of overhyping and underdelivering.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/2/2025, 9:51 PM
I like the part of Happersen jacking off, just what kids AND families want to see after watching Superman
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 10/2/2025, 9:53 PM
“Adebayo and Judomaster bond—lamenting their world sadly isn't too different from this one”

User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 10/2/2025, 10:19 PM
@BruceWayng - Was this a line from the show or just Josh being Josh? Either way, whoever wrote that line is a moron who deserves ridicule and derision.
SpideyPuffsMJ
SpideyPuffsMJ - 10/2/2025, 10:00 PM
Lol this show loves 2016 politics and “edgy” gross-out humor. Classic Gunn.
HeavyMetal4Life
HeavyMetal4Life - 10/2/2025, 10:34 PM
I enjoyed a good chunk of this episode until the final moments when Vigilante came through and unnecessarily killed Blue Dragon. And I think its emblematic of some of my biggest gripes I have had with Gunn on this show for both seasons: how he writes characters.

Some of the characters, like Chris, are written really solid; I think this is Peacemaker/Chris/Cena at his finest. But a lot of the supporting characters are written in such a frustrating manner. Take Economos for example. That guy is a freaking bumbling idiot. Sure, he may be intelligent when it comes to code and surveillance. But the rest of his character is a socially bizarre, act before you think, repeatedly sticking foot in mouth idiot. Almost everytime he opens his mouth or does something, its stupid. There is absolutely no way that he would be a field agent for a spy agency (well, at least traditionally speaking).

Take Vigilante. That guy is too try hard with his humor, to the point that a lot of it is abrasive and just doesn't fly. And as a proficient assassin, you would think that he would have some structure to intervening in events, instead of just flying through a window and repeatedly stabbing a guy to death that his best friend Chris had already praised in prior conversations. There was absolutely no reason for Vigilante to do that, none. Blue Dragon wasn't holding a weapon or attacking anyone, he was just standing there talking.

Its these kinds of head-scratching, poorly written decisions that Gunn keeps injecting ALL THE TIME into this show that upend good moments. It gets old really fast and brings down the quality of what is an otherwise pretty solid season season. And Gunn knowingly killed what was a really interesting and cool plot line that he had just introduced, which was Blue Dragon doing what he could with the situation that he was born into, hoping to make the world a bit better and not adhering to the hateful ideology around him. Awesome, that would have been so cool to explore. Instead, we get the bumbling fool Economos being dragged cursing across the floor instead. Hurray

