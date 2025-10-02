PEACEMAKER Season Finale Teaser Finds Chris Smith In Familiar Surroundings As More Multiversal Madness Ensues

Did James Gunn overhype and underdeliver with this week's episode of Peacemaker? While we certainly didn't get to see as much of the show's Nazi-ruled alternate reality as expected, there were still a few surprises to be found on Earth-X.

In this first look at next week's season 2 finale, titled "Full Nelson," Chris Smith is once again behind bars. The anti-hero wishes to be left alone, because he sees himself as "the angel of f***ing death." Rick Flag Sr., meanwhile, is spearheading an exploration of the Quantum Unfolding Chamber's many alternate realities.

A.R.G.U.S. is after something, but our heroes don't seem convinced that their motivations are entirely pure. With a vengeful Captain Triumph out there, we'd bet on things going wrong quickly, and it's still not clear how any of this will factor into 2027's Man of Tomorrow.

If anything, it seems Flag's deal with Lex Luthor is all we're going to get from Peacemaker season 2 in terms of set-up, a surprise when Gunn previously described this series as a "prequel" to the movie. Overhyping and underdelivering? We'll have to see how things play out next week before deciding on that.

Talking about a possible Peacemaker season 3 last week, the DC Studios co-CEO said, "It is not right now. I think that people should— that doesn't mean there aren't plans for these characters, but it's not necessarily Season 3 of Peacemaker. And then people should watch Episode 8 to see what happens, because maybe some of your questions will be answered in that episode by itself."

It doesn't seem likely that Chris will get a happy ending before the show ends, but his story is rumoured to continue in Gunn's Superman sequel.

You can watch this promo for the Peacemaker season 2 finale in the player below.

The teaser for the final episode of ‘PEACEMAKER’ Season 2, “Full Nelson,” is here!



Premieres October 9 on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/h21ZPSc4LQ — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) October 3, 2025

Peacemaker season 2 follows Chris Smith, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Season 2 stars John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, Brey Noelle, and Tim Meadows.

James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed three, including the first episode. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Cena serve as executive producers. Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Alethea Jones also direct.

In our review of Peacemaker season 2's first five episodes, we wrote, "Peacemaker season 2 feels like a wholly superfluous addition to the new DCU, and lacks the stakes and emotion that made season 1 so special. Fortunately, it’s buoyed by some fun surprises for fans and another exceptional turn from John Cena."

Seven episodes of Peacemaker season 2 are now streaming on HBO Max.