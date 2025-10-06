PEACEMAKER: James Gunn On Vigilante's Shocking Actions, Truth About Auggie Smith, Season 2 Finale Surprises

PEACEMAKER: James Gunn On Vigilante's Shocking Actions, Truth About Auggie Smith, Season 2 Finale Surprises

James Gunn has addressed more fan questions about Peacemaker season 2, including Viglante's shocking actions, why Earth-X's Auggie Smith wasn't what any of us expected, and his unexpected finale plans...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 06, 2025 11:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Peacemaker

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn hosted another Peacemaker watchalong on Threads last night, addressing many of the unanswered questions fans had after watching the penultimate episode, "Like a Keith in the Night."

That saw Vigilante meet his doppelganger, and despite the ridiculousness that ensued, Gunn was quick to say the character isn't "purely comedic" in his eyes. As for why the Earth-X Vigilante's costume was identical to his DCU counterpart, the filmmaker explained, "They're so much alike. And those suits are expensive!"

He also confirmed that the DCU's Vigilante stabbed Auggie Smith to death, but dismissed the notion of any "silly switcheroos" with characters trading places on their respective Earths. Gunn added, "And people keep asking if Chris can forgive [Vigilante]. I think Chris only blames himself for all of this."

The Superman helmer was later quizzed about how it feels to see his wife, Jennifer Holland, in intimate scenes as Emilia Harcourt with John Cena's Peacemaker. "I actually love this romantic scene. There's nothing actually intimate about it," he said. "They're being towed on the back of a truck, and it's all very technical. As a former actor, I know how dispassionate most [of] this stuff is."

Auggie, Earth-X's Blue Dragon and Peacemaker's father, has intrigued fans. Most expected him to be an even worse version of the DCU's version of the character; instead, he was revealed as a true hero who, shockingly, wasn't a Nazi. 

"He's definitely talking about the DCU Auggie, who is perhaps the biggest piece of shit I've ever written," Gunn said of the scene, where Earth-X's Auggie talks about encountering another version of himself. "The High Evolutionary and Lex Luthor are saints in comparison."

"I don't think it's subtle Nazi defiance. I think it's Nazi defiance," he continued. "Auggie's speech is important not only because it reveals who Auggie is but also how it speaks to Harcourt and Economos, who have truly spent a lot of their lives as cogs in a corrupt system, rarely fighting it."

"Auggie is not a saint, but I think he taught his kids to subtly fight the system, so he's really disappointed by many of their actions," Gunn shared. "And I also think [Earth-X's] Chris was a very bad guy."

The episode ended with Keith still alive and likely eager for revenge, but Gunn promised that next week's Peacemaker season 2 finale is "nothing like anything anyone expects or has guessed."

Will it live up to the hype? We'll have to see, but the show's latest batch of episodes has definitely subverted expectations and not necessarily gone down the route many fans anticipated. 

Peacemaker season 2 follows Chris Smith, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Season 2 stars John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, Brey Noelle, and Tim Meadows. 

James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed three, including the first episode. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Cena serve as executive producers. Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Alethea Jones also direct.

In our review of Peacemaker season 2's first five episodes, we wrote, "Peacemaker season 2 feels like a wholly superfluous addition to the new DCU, and lacks the stakes and emotion that made season 1 so special. Fortunately, it’s buoyed by some fun surprises for fans and another exceptional turn from John Cena."

Seven episodes of Peacemaker season 2 are now streaming on HBO Max.

PEACEMAKER: James Gunn Confirms The Quantum Unfolding Chamber Is Non-Human - Is He Teasing Brainiac?
Related:

PEACEMAKER: James Gunn Confirms The Quantum Unfolding Chamber Is "Non-Human" - Is He Teasing Brainiac?
PEACEMAKER: James Gunn On Vigilante's Shocking Actions At The End Of Episode 7 - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

PEACEMAKER: James Gunn On Vigilante's Shocking Actions At The End Of Episode 7 - SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/6/2025, 11:51 AM
What a shameful slop ...banana Nazis Bad...im so offended.we dont need this, we need unity AND not división , a real American Hero was killed a few weeks ago AND Gunn Is just mudding the waters hate mongering
JFerguson
JFerguson - 10/6/2025, 11:56 AM
@Malatrova15 - yeah can’t believe they killed Colbert show as well. We need more unity
Sembias
Sembias - 10/6/2025, 11:58 AM
@Malatrova15 - Wahh. Don't you have a real job, or do you just suck the welfare/"disability" tit and [frick] around all day?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/6/2025, 12:00 PM
@Sembias - first of all i dont suck It , ITS my rigth....AND second...ill return to my job after hate mongering demócrats reopen the goverment Again ...because im fourloughed
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 10/6/2025, 11:59 AM
James Gunn seems to have a lot to say every day.
clogan
clogan - 10/6/2025, 12:00 PM
This man handling PR so much. At some point he gotta hire an assistant.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/6/2025, 12:04 PM
I think it's safe to say Gunn is the busiest man in the industry right now. That playlist is crazy. lol

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder