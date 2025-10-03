PEACEMAKER: James Gunn Shares Finale Runtime And Reveals The Truth About Earth-X's Auggie Smith - SPOILERS

Following last night's penultimate episode of Peacemaker, James Gunn has revealed the runtime for next week's finale and shares new insights into that big Auggie Smith/Blue Dragon reveal. Check it out...

By JoshWilding - Oct 03, 2025 10:10 AM EST
Fans frequently complain about short runtimes for comic book TV shows. Peacemaker season 2 has been all over the place in that respect, though last night's seventh chapter—"Like a Keith in the Night"—clocked in at barely over 30 minutes, leaving little time to explore Earth-X. 

Next Thursday's finale has a lot to address, and we now have some good news from DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn. Responding to fans on Threads,  the filmmaker revealed, "You'll be happy to know next week's episode is over 57 minutes long."

That makes it the longest episode since the second one, "A Man Is Only as Good as His Bird," which ran for 48 minutes. 

Gunn also took the time to address the twist that Earth-X's Auggie Smith was a good man, and not a Nazi. "Auggie is generally a good human being who is opposed to what the Nazis are doing," he revealed. "But Keith (and Chris 2), well...I don't know. Sometimes the apples fall very far from the tree - on both Earths."

"Auggie on Earth X has compassion in a way that our Auggie never did," Gunn added, later reiterating that Auggie was Anti-Nazi. Unfortunately, he was killed by Vigilante, leaving Keith alive to one day take his revenge on the DCU's Peacemaker for killing his father and brother.  

While Peacemaker could have taken a deeper dive into Earth-X and even pit the 11th Street Kids against that world's Nazi leaders, Gunn instead used the parallel reality to further explore Chris Smith's psyche. 

When we leave him in this episode, he's a broken man, convinced that he's the cause of everyone around him dying. Whether the anti-hero can turn things around remains to be seen, of course, but if  Keith comes looking for Chris in Belle Reve, perhaps it's then that we'll see G.I. Robot unleashed?

What did you think about this week's episode of Peacemaker?

Peacemaker season 2 follows Chris Smith, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Season 2 stars John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, Brey Noelle, and Tim Meadows. 

James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed three, including the first episode. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Cena serve as executive producers. Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Alethea Jones also direct.

In our review of Peacemaker season 2's first five episodes, we wrote, "Peacemaker season 2 feels like a wholly superfluous addition to the new DCU, and lacks the stakes and emotion that made season 1 so special. Fortunately, it’s buoyed by some fun surprises for fans and another exceptional turn from John Cena."

Seven episodes of Peacemaker season 2 are now streaming on HBO Max.

PEACEMAKER Episode 7 Features Another SUPERMAN Character: Here's What It Could Mean For MAN OF TOMORROW
PEACEMAKER: James Gunn Reveals Cut Hitler Reference That Was Too Cartoony And Teases [SPOILER]'s Return
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/3/2025, 10:26 AM
This will go down as one of the worst CBM shows ever made.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
XRayCat
XRayCat - 10/3/2025, 10:48 AM
@WalletsClosed - No major publisher or outlet would or will ever say that.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/3/2025, 10:48 AM
@WalletsClosed - it isn't though. Higher viewership, same ratings. Maga tards are always the most dim witted folk. Lalalala I can't hear you stupidity
XRayCat
XRayCat - 10/3/2025, 10:49 AM
@bobevanz - Thanks for taking time away from shooting up churches to chat with all of us on here.
Pampero
Pampero - 10/3/2025, 10:26 AM
Worthless piece of crap show
XRayCat
XRayCat - 10/3/2025, 10:46 AM
@Pampero - Yeah, it's pretty awesome, isn't it?
Baf
Baf - 10/3/2025, 10:51 AM
@Pampero - Since "piece of crap" is a throw away subjective adjective phrase, I'm curious how you measure "worth" in a show?
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 10/3/2025, 10:30 AM
5 James Gunn/Peacemaker articles by the same person in less than a day?
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 10/3/2025, 10:37 AM
@AnthonyVonGeek - we haven’t even gotten to his “ lists” yet.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/3/2025, 10:46 AM
@AnthonyVonGeek - it's better than getting 5 fake ass rumors a day
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/3/2025, 10:35 AM
Honestly , I’m not sure how people want the multiverse concept to be used now…

If people use it for fan service & cameos then that’s an issue and if it’s used for character expiration then apparently that is aswell.

I like that Gunn used the alternate earth moreso to explore Christopher Smith’s character and psyche as of now rather then apparently setting up a big bad for the DCU or whatever.

Obviously I would have liked to have explored the intricacies of Earth X more or even why/how this Auggie is a good person as opposed to the vile racist he was on “our” Earth but the show is ultimately called Peacemaker even if it’s an ensemble so makes sense to tie back the story to that characters journey which he seems to be doing.

Granted , we need to see how the finale wraps it all up but as of now I think it’s been a solid season and on par with the first one for me…

Yeah , it’s slower and perhaps not as action packed as the first one but I’m liking the character introspection and drama with characters like Harcourt & Economos being standouts imo.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/3/2025, 10:45 AM
Auggie being nice was definitely a mind [frick]. It's clear the brother is an asshat. Bigots are crashing out just like they did with Homelander, stupid asses haha
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 10/3/2025, 10:52 AM
At first I took it that Auggie was messing with them to get information based on Kieth’s reaction but that Auggie being the ideal dad for our Peacemaker only to get killed by Vigilante was an interesting twist

