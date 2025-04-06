PEACEMAKER: John Cena's Christopher Smith Is "A Superhero Now" In New Season 2 Teaser

PEACEMAKER: John Cena's Christopher Smith Is &quot;A Superhero Now&quot; In New Season 2 Teaser

We're still waiting on a full trailer, but thanks to a new Max promo, we have some new footage from the second season of James Gunn's Peacemaker...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 06, 2025 09:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Peacemaker

John Cena is currently heeling it up for the first time in his WWE career as the challenger for Cody Rhodes' championship at WrestleMania later this month, but we've seen his DCU character undergo the opposite transformation.

Christopher Smith went from being a pretty despicable figure in The Suicide Squad to a more sympathetic protagonist in spin-off series, Peacemaker, and it seems he'll be trying his hand at being a fully-fledged hero in the second season of the Max series.

The streamer has released a new promo spotlighting a number of upcoming shows, and it includes some footage from Peacemaker season 2. It's only a few seconds, but we see Smith giving a thumbs up as fiery chaos rages in the background, before leaping through the window of a burning building. Then, Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) tells her teammate that he's a "superhero now."

Peacemaker will return to our screens on August 21.

Gunn recently clarified some confusing comments he made last year about season 1 of The Suicide Squad spin-off, which he said he didn't view as being canon with the new DCU despite the upcoming second season being a part of the burgeoning shared movie and TV universe.

While speaking to IGN, Gunn revealed that "almost all" of Peacemaker season 1 is canon, with one notable exception that you've probably already guessed.

"In Creature Commandos, you'll hear them talk about things that happened in [The] Suicide Squad or Peacemaker,” Gunn explained. “Well then, those things automatically become canon.”

“The truth is almost all of Peacemaker is canon with the exception of Justice League," added Gunn. "Which we will kind of deal with in the next season of Peacemaker."

As expected, the comedic sequence featuring members of the League showing up way too late to save the day in the season finale of Peacemaker will need to be retconned. We're not exactly sure how Gunn intends to accomplish this, but thanks to some recent set photos, we might have a pretty good idea.

Though the photo has since been removed, a mural was spotted on set earlier this year featuring Cena's Peacemaker (wearing a slightly different costume), his father in his White Dragon outfit, and a mysterious third character who many believe will turn out to be Christopher's late brother, Keith.

We do know that Robert Patrick is set to return as Augee Smith despite being killed off in the season 1 finale, and the characters somehow finding themselves in a different part of the DC Multiverse would explain Gunn's comments about season 1 not being part of the DCU.

Rather than simply pretending the Justice League cameos didn't happen, Gunn might be planning to bring Peacemaker and the supporting characters into a whole new reality.

"Peacemaker explores the continuing story of the character that John Cena reprises in the aftermath of executive producer James Gunn's 2021 film The Suicide Squad – a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it," reads the season 1 synopsis.

Gunn, Peter Safran, and Matt Miller are the series' executive producers. Co-executive producer John Cena and consulting producer Stacy Littlejohn are also involved in the production of the show..

PEACEMAKER: Brey Noelle Confirms That She Will Play BATMAN Villain White Rabbit In Season 2
Related:

PEACEMAKER: Brey Noelle Confirms That She Will Play BATMAN Villain White Rabbit In Season 2
John Cena Shocks The World At WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER By Turning Heel And Selling His Soul To The Rock
Recommended For You:

John Cena Shocks The World At WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER By Turning Heel And Selling His Soul To The Rock

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/6/2025, 9:32 PM
Of course, even for an 11 second promo, he still feels the need to include a shot of his wife.
User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/6/2025, 9:34 PM
@HashTagSwagg - his wife is the peacemaker
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/6/2025, 9:48 PM
@HashTagSwagg - someone's jealous
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/6/2025, 9:59 PM
@harryba11zack - more like The Pissmaker... In my mouth.... Like... Now
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/6/2025, 9:38 PM
Cool!!.

I thought S1 was solid so I’m looking forward to this…

Also intrigued by Duster , Task & Welcome to Derry aswell in that preview.
Mrnorth1921
Mrnorth1921 - 4/6/2025, 9:41 PM
Guys, let it go! Dude is the head of dc company. His wife has a role in a show. One show. She isn’t a main character and is playing a no name character not a significant superhero or villain.

Synder is gone! Gunn’s Superman will be successful. It’s the second most watched trailer ever. Even if half of those people who watched the trailer see the movie. It will easily make a billion dollars. This movie has superman right.

And complain what you will, Peacemaker, Guardians, and the Suicide Squad have been loved by critics and the general audience.

Maybe Cavill will return in another role or elseworld Superman film. Gunn would allow for a Kingdom Come to happen.
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 4/6/2025, 10:42 PM
@Mrnorth1921 -

Well said
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 4/6/2025, 9:43 PM
Here we go again.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/6/2025, 9:50 PM
Season one was fantastic, I'll gladly watch season two. If anyone has a Max subscription watch The Pitt. That'll sweep the Emmy's for sure
Order66
Order66 - 4/6/2025, 10:17 PM
If you’re introducing someone new to the DCU who has no knowledge of DC, it’s probably not smart to make them watch the suicidal squad and peacemaker season 1. Just start them off with creature commandos and say this is the official start of this universe. Having them watch those 2 DCEU entries and then having to explain most is canon and what is not canon blah blah blah is too confusing for them.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 4/6/2025, 10:29 PM
Fingers crossed for better writing this time around.
PatientXero
PatientXero - 4/6/2025, 10:46 PM
[frick] John Cena!!!! What he did at Elimination Chamber, was unforgivable. His actions since have made it even worse. How dare he make me feel like I was the abuser, in an abusive relationship. Was I his biggest supporter over the years? No. But ever since, and maybe even before, his US Title Open challenge, I’ve supported him. And even when I booed, it was for fun. I truly feel betrayed.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder