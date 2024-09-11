PEACEMAKER Season 2 Actor Davin Denman Gets Heavy Prosthetics Applied In New Video - Possible SPOILERS

Peacemaker season 2 actor David Denman has shared a new social media video of himself in the makeup chair getting heavy prosthetics applied...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 11, 2024 06:09 PM EST
Filed Under: Peacemaker

We found out that David Denman (The Office, Rebel Ridge) joined the cast of Peacemaker season 2 earlier this year, and the actor has now revealed a pretty big detail about the character he'll play.

Possible spoilers follow.

Denman shared an Instagram video of himself in the Peacemaker makeup chair getting heavy prosthetics applied with the caption "Just another day at the office."

Does this mean he's playing some kind of monster or alien? Not necessarily!

Though the photo has since been removed, a mural was recently spotted on set featuring John Cena's Peacemaker (wearing a slightly different costume), his father in his White Dragon outfit, and a mysterious third character who many believe will turn out to be Christopher Smith's brother, Keith.

This individual was also wearing a helmet, which might well be what Denman is being fitted for here.

If you watched season 1, you'll know that Chris accidentally killed his older brother by punching him in the head when their father forced them to fight for his Aryan pals' entertainment, but the theory is that this image was painted in an alternate timeline where Keith lived and joined his father and brother as part of a vigilante team.

This may seem like a bit of a stretch, but we do know that Robert Patrick is set to return as Augee Smith despite being killed off in the season 1 finale, and it would explain James Gunn's comments about season 1 not being part of the DCU.

Rather than simply pretending certain events (the Justice League cameos, for example) didn't happen, he might be planning to bring Peacemaker and the supporting characters into a whole new reality.

"Peacemaker explores the continuing story of the character that John Cena reprises in the aftermath of executive producer James Gunn's 2021 film The Suicide Squad – a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it!"

Season 2 plot details are still mostly under wraps, but we do know that Frank Grillo will reprise his Creature Commandos role as Rick Flag Sr., and will be seeking revenge for Peacemaker killing his son Rick Jr. (Joel Kinnaman) in The Suicide Squad.

Gunn, Peter Safran, and Matt Miller are the series' executive producers. Co-executive producer John Cena and consulting producer Stacy Littlejohn are also involved in the production of the show.

Peacemaker is set to return to our screens in the later half of 2025.

i guess it'll help in covering up this
Interesting , certainly makes me curious…

I honestly think he could still be playing Gut Chase who was mentioned in S1 as Vigilante’s older brother and Peacemakers childhood friend but maybe not.

If this is somewhat of a soft reboot then I wouldn’t be surprised if given this mural that he could be Keith who survived in this new reality and maybe even got indoctrinated into his dad’s heinous worldview and beliefs.

It would be sad to see Chris having to fight his older brother who he was so close to when they were kids.

