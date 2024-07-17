PEACEMAKER Season 2 Star Frank Grillo Has A Message For John Cena; New Set Photos Shared Online

“[Peacemaker] killed my son, Rick Flag Jr... It’s about to go down.”

As we know, Frank Grillo is set to make his live-action debut (he will first voice the character in the animated Creature Commandos series) as Rick Flag Sr. in James Gunn's Superman, but the Captain America: Civil War actor will reprise the role for a face-off with John Cena's Christopher Smith in the second season of Peacemaker.

Grillo - who is looking even more ripped than he was the last time we saw him - has now shared a video to his Instagram Stories, promising that he will be seeking vengeance against Smith for the murder of Rick Flag Jr. (Joel Kinnaman) in The Suicide Squad.

We also have some new photos from the Paulding County, Georgia set, giving us a better look at Cena as Smith in his civilian attire.

Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee have also been confirmed to reprise their season 1 roles, with Sol Rodríguez and David Denman joining the fray as Sasha Bordeaux and "Larry."

When Gunn took the job as co-CEO of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, it seemed pretty obvious that Peacemaker season 2 was going to be part of the new DCU, and while this is the case, Gunn recently revealed that the first season is not!

We're not certain why (the Justice League showing up in the S1 finale likely has something to do with it), but, as far as we know, this is the first time two seasons of the same series will exist in different continuities.

"Peacemaker explores the continuing story of the character that John Cena reprises in the aftermath of executive producer James Gunn's 2021 film The Suicide Squad – a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it!"

The Peacemaker season one cast also includes Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Chukwudi Iwuji, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick. Gunn wrote all eight episodes and also directed five of them, starting with the pilot.

Gunn, Peter Safran, and Matt Miller are the series' executive producers. Co-executive producer John Cena and consulting producer Stacy Littlejohn are also involved in the production of the show.