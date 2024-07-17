PEACEMAKER Season 2 Star Frank Grillo Has A Message For John Cena; New Set Photos Shared Online

Frank Grillo, who will play Rick Flag Sr. in the second season of Peacemaker, has shared an IG video message to co-star John Cena. We also have some new set photos...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 17, 2024 09:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Peacemaker

“[Peacemaker] killed my son, Rick Flag Jr... It’s about to go down.”

As we know, Frank Grillo is set to make his live-action debut (he will first voice the character in the animated Creature Commandos series) as Rick Flag Sr. in James Gunn's Superman, but the Captain America: Civil War actor will reprise the role for a face-off with John Cena's Christopher Smith in the second season of Peacemaker.

Grillo - who is looking even more ripped than he was the last time we saw him - has now shared a video to his Instagram Stories, promising that he will be seeking vengeance against Smith for the murder of Rick Flag Jr. (Joel Kinnaman) in The Suicide Squad.

We also have some new photos from the Paulding County, Georgia set, giving us a better look at Cena as Smith in his civilian attire.

Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee have also been confirmed to reprise their season 1 roles, with Sol Rodríguez and David Denman joining the fray as Sasha Bordeaux and "Larry."

When Gunn took the job as co-CEO of DC Studios alongside Peter Safran, it seemed pretty obvious that Peacemaker season 2 was going to be part of the new DCU, and while this is the case, Gunn recently revealed that the first season is not!

We're not certain why (the Justice League showing up in the S1 finale likely has something to do with it), but, as far as we know, this is the first time two seasons of the same series will exist in different continuities.

"Peacemaker explores the continuing story of the character that John Cena reprises in the aftermath of executive producer James Gunn's 2021 film The Suicide Squad – a compellingly vainglorious man who believes in peace at any cost, no matter how many people he has to kill to get it!"

The Peacemaker season one cast also includes Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Chukwudi Iwuji, Steve Agee, and Robert Patrick. Gunn wrote all eight episodes and also directed five of them, starting with the pilot.

Gunn, Peter Safran, and Matt Miller are the series' executive producers. Co-executive producer John Cena and consulting producer Stacy Littlejohn are also involved in the production of the show.

BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 7/17/2024, 9:19 AM
Gunn pulling double duty of is he only a producer this time around?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/17/2024, 9:24 AM
@BlackStar25 - Gunn is directing a few episodes and has written all of them.
kazuma
kazuma - 7/17/2024, 10:40 AM
@BlackStar25 - I believe he's directing one or two episodes, but this season has 3 other directors attached.
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 7/17/2024, 9:19 AM
Peacemaker surprised the hell out of me, cringey intro aside it was a pretty solid show with some good laughs, never thought I would be but I'm pumped for a second season.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/17/2024, 9:29 AM
@TrentCrimm - it was didn’t feel that emotion watching intro it match’s shows theme not be taken seriously
TrentCrimm
TrentCrimm - 7/17/2024, 9:42 AM
@dragon316 -
It's been years and I still can't understand 90% of what you say man.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 7/17/2024, 9:53 AM
@TrentCrimm - Funny but very true
SodaBurps
SodaBurps - 7/17/2024, 10:06 AM
@TrentCrimm - I wonder if he's ever interacted with Malatrova.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/17/2024, 10:25 AM
@TrentCrimm - I loved when all the bugs attacked the police station and flew into people's mouths.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/17/2024, 9:23 AM
I still think they should have aged up Grillo a bit (atleast to match his animated counterparts look in Creature Commandos) so he could look like Joel Kinnaman’s Flag’s dad unless he had him young but oh well…

I am interested in this since it could give Gunn & co the opportunity to tell a compelling story about fathers & sons with the relationship between The Flags and even parallel it with Peacemaker and his dad , especially if the latter is still “haunting” him at the start of this.

User Comment Image

Anyway , looking forward to this since I thought S1 was solid!!.
HerrmanM
HerrmanM - 7/17/2024, 9:44 AM
He looks younger than Cena
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 7/17/2024, 9:44 AM
Frank Grillo, is one of the most underrated actors of his generation.

Marvel really dropped the ball on him and his character- Crossbones, I think.

But RF SNR is looking to be a wild one for him.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/17/2024, 10:17 AM
They should’ve casted a Joel Kinnamon type as Rick Flagg’s dad
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/17/2024, 10:26 AM
@MyCoolYoung - or just make Joel look older like they did in LOGAN.
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 7/17/2024, 10:19 AM
Dude always acts like a mook.

Related Headlines
