PEACEMAKER Season 2's Latest Episode Brings Back [SPOILER] And Makes A DCEU Character Official DCU Canon

Tonight's episode of Peacemaker is titled "Another Rick Up My Sleeve," and in case it wasn't obvious, it features the return of Joel Kinnaman's Rick Flag Jr. In the cold opening, we learn that he and Emilia Harcourt were sleeping together shortly before he was dispatched to Corto Maltese in The Suicide Squad.

That was where he died (at Chris Smith's hands), and the scene confirms that Rick was cheating on June Moon. That makes her and 2016's Suicide Squad canon, and seeing as he's worried that breaking up with the former Enchantress could send her over the edge again, we can't help but wonder what happened when he was killed.

In the alternate reality, Chris learns that the Peacemaker he killed is a beloved hero, as are his brother and father. He seeks out this world's Emilia and learns that she's dating a very much alive Rick Flag Jr.

He's a bit of a bumbling goof and clumsily watches as his girlfriend flirts with Peacemaker. Kinnaman doesn't get a whole lot to do, but is clearly having fun as a much different version of this character.

Later, Peacemaker plays the role of hero by defeating the Sons of Liberty and saving the day, much to the delight of an impressed Emilia. Back in the DCU, Michael Rooker's Red St. Wild is tasked with hunting down Eagly, and Judomaster returns.

Chris, meanwhile, steps back into the DCU right as A.R.G.U.S. closes in, ready to apprehend him at the command of Rick Flag Sr. The question now is, will the anti-hero escape their clutches and make a new home for himself in that alternate reality? We'll have to wait and see.

What did you think about Peacemaker's latest episode and the return of Rick Flag Jr.?

Peacemaker season 2 follows Chris Smith, the vigilante superhero, as he struggles to reconcile his past with his newfound sense of purpose while continuing to kick righteous evildoer butt in his misguided quest for peace at any cost. He discovers an alternate world where life is everything he wishes it could be. But this discovery also forces him to face his traumatic past and take the future into his own hands.

Season 2 stars John Cena, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Jennifer Holland, Steve Agee, Frank Grillo, Sol Rodríguez, David Denman, Brey Noelle, and Tim Meadows.

James Gunn wrote all eight episodes of Peacemaker and directed three, including the first episode. Gunn, Peter Safran, and Cena serve as executive producers. Greg Mottola, Peter Sollett, and Alethea Jones also direct.

Two episodes of Peacemaker season 2 are now streaming on HBO Max.