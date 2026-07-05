Peacemaker Star Jennifer Holland Reveals Why James Gunn Includes So Many Friends And Family In His Movies

Peacemaker Star Jennifer Holland Reveals Why James Gunn Includes So Many Friends And Family In His Movies

James Gunn's wife and Peacemaker star Jennifer Holland has revealed the touching reason why the DC Studios co-CEO puts so many members of his friends and family in the projects he works on.

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 05, 2026 03:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Peacemaker
Source: CinemaBlend

It's no secret that James Gunn has filled the Marvel and DC projects he's worked on with his friends and family. For some, that's a point of contention, but for others, they're pleased so long as the filmmaker and DC Studios co-CEO is picking the best possible people for the job.

The Peacemaker cast, for example, is primarily made up of those close to Gunn, including his wife, Jennifer Holland. The decision to make Peacemaker Season 2 a priority in the new DCU led to the expected nepotism accusations, but the series received positive reviews from critics, and Holland's Emilia Harcourt fanbase only seemed to grow.

During a recent interview with CinemaBlend, she was asked about her and Gunn's dog, Ozu, being the basis for Krypto in Superman and Supergirl. The actress then revealed the touching reason why Gunn surrounds himself with so many familiar faces.

"It really just comes about because James loves to have his friends and family around him all the time," Holland explained. "It's hard to make movies; it's lonely. You're stuck in like a place that's not your home for a very long period of time."

"He's made great friends with a lot of the crew that he's been able to continue working with over and over again, luckily, because they keep trying to pull us out of the United States, but fortunately, we keep getting to stay."

"I don't know if that's gonna continue, but I hope it does, because we've created such a bond with all of these people, but it is still very lonely. You don't have all of your friends and family with you, so as much as he can include friends and family in his movies he tries. That gives them an excuse to be around and he really thrives on that."

"As much as he is a loner when it comes to sitting in an office, you know, typing on his computer, writing the, the movies and all of that stuff," Holland continued, "he really is inspired by and revived by true relationships just like he was inspired with Krypto by his relationship to Ozu and all of that."

As of now, there's been no mention of plans for Peacemaker Season 3, despite the last batch of episodes ending on a major cliffhanger. Harcourt, however, could pop up at any time now that she's part of Checkmate, and Holland has already hinted at a secret voiceover role in Man of Tomorrow (she previously lent her voice to one of the Superman Robots). 

Let us know your thoughts on these remarks in the comments section below.

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JoshWilding
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FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 7/5/2026, 3:43 AM
Completely reasonable reason and something a LOT of directors do.

Can't wait to see how certain people twist this to be something that proves that Gunn is a bad filmmaker.
MikeyL
MikeyL - 7/5/2026, 3:50 AM
“The director gets lonely :(“ isn’t really a good enough reason for cronyism.

If it was “This person is genuinely the best person for the role,” then fair. But being lonely? Man, you’re 59. Get over it. You’re paid big [frick]ing money for any difficulties and stress during your job.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 7/5/2026, 3:53 AM
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Now tell us why you are "attracted" to him Jennifer


"I don't know if that's gonna continue, but I hope it does,"

Yes because we know you and the others wouldn't get work without a leg up

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