What To Watch Before SUPERGIRL: Your Complete DCU Catch-Up Guide

What To Watch Before SUPERGIRL: Your Complete DCU Catch-Up Guide

Heading to the theater to catch Supergirl this weekend? Here's the DCU catch-up guide, the stuff you actually need, the nice-to-haves, and what you can safely skip!

Feature Opinion
By NateBest - Jun 23, 2026 07:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Supergirl

Supergirl finally lands in theaters everywhere this weekend, and if you're anything like me, you've got that little voice in the back of your head asking whether you've done enough homework. I get it. The DCU is still young, but it's already got movies, animated shows, and a streaming series feeding into it, and nobody wants to sit down for the big new release feeling lost. Good news: the honest answer is that you need a lot less than the internet wants you to think. Here's exactly what I'd watch first, what's nice to have, and what you can skip without a shred of guilt.

I'm a longtime comic book collector, with more comics than I have time to read, and I still grab new issues every week. I'll make sure and flag where the comics matter. But let's keep this practical. This is a catch-up guide for walking into Supergirl feeling ready, not a 30-hour syllabus.

1. Superman (2025): The One You Actually Need

If you only watch one thing, make it Superman. James Gunn's reboot is the front door to this whole universe, and it's where Milly Alcock's Kara first turns up to grab Krypto and set the tone for who this Supergirl is. More than any single plot point, Superman teaches you the rules of the DCU: the vibe, the optimism, the way these characters talk to each other. Walk in having seen it and almost everything in Supergirl clicks into place. Walk in cold and you'll still follow along, you'll just miss a few knowing nods. This is the essential one, full stop.

2. Creature Commandos: The DCU's Real Starting Line

Here's the thing few casual fans realize: the DCU didn't actually start with Superman. It started with Creature Commandos, the animated series that quietly laid the universe's foundation. You don't need it to understand Kara's story, so I'm putting it firmly in the nice-to-have column. But if you want to know how this continuity was built from the ground up, and you enjoy a gleefully violent animated romp along the way, it's a quick and rewarding watch. Think of it as the DCU's secret first chapter.

3. Peacemaker: For The Tone And The Connective Tissue

Peacemaker is where Gunn's sensibility really shows its teeth, and it's become a load-bearing pillar of the new timeline. John Cena's foul-mouthed antihero isn't going to show up and explain Kara's plot to you, so again, file this under optional. What it gives you is the texture of the DCU, the humor, the heart hiding under the chaos, the sense that these stories all share a wavelength. If you've got a weekend, it's the most fun way to get fluent in the universe's voice before Supergirl asks you to feel something for a lonely girl from a dying world. Plus the Justice League make an appearance in the second season!

4. Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow (The Comic): The Blueprint

Supergirl Woman of Tomorrow Comic

This one's for the readers. The movie draws heavily on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow by Tom King and Bilquis Evely, an eight-issue series that reimagined Kara as a harder, sadder, funnier hero on a revenge-fueled road trip across the galaxy. You absolutely do not need to read it first, but I'd argue it's the single best way to understand what the filmmakers are going for. It's a space western with a beating heart, and once you've read it, the movie's swing makes total sense. If you finish Supergirl and want more, start here. You can even pick it up from Amazon.com by clicking here!

5. What You Can Happily Skip

Now the part nobody else will tell you straight. The older Supergirl screen stories are not homework. Melissa Benoist's Arrowverse Supergirl, the 1984 Helen Slater film, and Sasha Calle's version from The Flash are all their own separate things, and none of them are canon to this DCU. Love them for what they are, revisit them for nostalgia, but don't treat them as required viewing. Watching them won't prepare you for this movie, and stressing about them will just eat the afternoon you could've spent on Superman instead.

Speaking of saving time, early word on the movie has been encouraging. The first reactions called it a fun, messy DCU swing carried by a genuinely great lead, which is exactly the kind of vibe a streamlined catch-up serves best. You want to show up excited, not exhausted.

Where The DCU Goes Next

One forward-looking note, because it explains why Kara matters beyond this one film. The next big DCU release is Man of Tomorrow, the Superman sequel, and director James Gunn has already confirmed that Supergirl has a big role in it. In other words, this isn't a one-and-done spotlight. Whatever you take away from her solo outing is going to pay off down the road, so it's worth meeting her properly now.

And one tiny piece of service info before you go: if you're the type who always wonders whether to sit tight when the lights come up, we broke down whether Supergirl has a post-credits scene so you can plan your exit. That's genuinely all the prep you need.

So that's my catch-up plan: watch Superman, treat Creature Commandos and Peacemaker as fun extra credit, read Woman of Tomorrow if the bug bites, and let the rest go.

What about you? Are you doing the full DCU deep dive before Supergirl, or rolling in fresh? Let me know what made your watch list.

Related On CBM

About The Author:
NateBest
Member Since 1/26/2004
ComicBookMovie.com and Best Little Sites was the brainchild of Nate and a friend way back in 2002. Nate initially focused on the back-end programming and front-end design, but now manages the company and its associated sites as well, with a LOT of help from some very talented contributors.

Nate has loved comics from a very young age and continues to read them on a regular basis thanks to subscriptions to various titles (both Marvel and DC). He also loves movies, as his wife and children will attest. He's not overly critical of movies, so his reviews should be taken with a grain of salt as he's much more interested in being entertained and escaping the "real" world for a couple of hours than finding every conceivable plot-hole and character flaw in a film.

Outside of his guilty "nerdy" pleasures, Nate enjoys spending time with his wife and three boys, CrossFit, playing guitar, coaching youth sports and MMA (he spent a couple of years in the cage as an NHB fighter, but is now MUCH too old).
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Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 6/23/2026, 7:42 PM
From the tracking, it looks like a LOT of people will be skipping this movie all together.
This has a real chance to beat MOTU for biggest flop of the year!
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/23/2026, 8:01 PM
@Feralwookiee - You can do it SuperGurnn! I believe in you!

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FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/23/2026, 8:12 PM
@Feralwookiee - From the looks of it, people are skipping this entire bullshit DCU!
Batmangina
Batmangina - 6/23/2026, 7:48 PM
The answer is NOT A GODDAMN THING.

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HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/23/2026, 7:57 PM
Not watching any of it sounds like the best option.

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JackDeth
JackDeth - 6/23/2026, 7:59 PM
The myth of 'homework' ruined the MCU. Films like this stand on their own, whether people want to believe it or not. You don't need to catch every reference to enjoy a story.
NateBest
NateBest - 6/23/2026, 8:02 PM
@JackDeth - You don't *have* to, but I definitely think it can make a film more enjoyable 😉
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/23/2026, 8:06 PM
@JackDeth - yep

Just another narrative that the haters created.
cyclopstb
cyclopstb - 6/23/2026, 8:10 PM
I'll see Supergirl soon. But I'm watching Superman 2025 again.
FireGunn
FireGunn - 6/23/2026, 8:10 PM
But... but... Gunn said you don't need to do any "homework" before watching any DCU film. Just more Gunn bullshit lying. This dude is pathological. https://www.comicbasics.com/james-gunn-dcu-homework-connected-projects/

Reboot the MCU and DCU
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/23/2026, 8:17 PM
@FireGunn - Supergirl Producer Lars P. Winther has Confirmed that Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison has met with James Gunn and Peter Safran, and is "open" to what they're doing with the DCU...
ElJefe
ElJefe - 6/23/2026, 8:15 PM
Read an actual comic book?? BLASPHEMY!!!
OneMoreTime
OneMoreTime - 6/23/2026, 8:15 PM
Supergirl see you Thursday Night..............

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theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 6/23/2026, 8:24 PM
It’s one movie and it’s two hours.
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 6/23/2026, 8:27 PM
"What You Can Happily Skip"


This whole DCU, worthless trash.

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