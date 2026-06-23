Man Of Tomorrow Director James Gunn Says Milly Alcock's Supergirl "Has A Big Role" In The Movie

It seems we can expect to see a lot more of Supergirl and her older cousin Superman joining forces (and being somewhat at odds) in the DCU.

Superman director and DC Studios co-CEO was asked what fans can expect from this latest take on the Woman of Tomorrow during last night's Supergirl premiere.

"I think it's very different. I think it's different in every way. It's based on a wonderful graphic novel by Tom King and Bilquis Evely. It's a Supergirl who's a hero like we've always known her, but she's haunted," Gunn told ExtraTV. "She's had a very, very, very difficult life, bringing up, on a chunk of rock outside of Krypton, and she's damaged because of it, and she's not really ready to accept the suit in a way that Superman was."

"I've liked a lot of the iterations of Supergirl," he went on. "I think Helen Slater was great. All of them, really, have been great versions, but I do think that this Supergirl is apart because she's not so much like Superman. She's very, very different from her cousin, which puts them at odds, which is a big part of this movie, and then an even bigger part of Man of Tomorrow, which we're filming now."

We already knew that the Girl of Steel was set to make an appearance in Gunn's Superman not-a-sequel, but it sounds like it's going to be more than a brief cameo.

"Milly's got a big role in that one," Gunn added.

In a separate interview with Games Radar, director Craig Gillespie revealed that David Corenswet improvised a lot of his lines in the movie.

"The wonderful thing with David, it was more that when he came in, he was so aware of his character. You know, in that opening scene with him, where he meets Milly, was the first day of the shoot. It was the first day I was working with him, and it was wild to see him in his superhero outfit turn up, and he immediately started improvising."

Gillespie says Corenswet ad-libbed some of the film's funniest exchanges, including quips about Kara's bag and whether she was into bowling.

"That was all improvised, and Milly's speaking in a different language, and then I threw out to Milly, 'Why don't you ask him why he's in his underwear?'," he laughs. "They immediately got into this banter that was wonderful, and you could feel their dynamic out of the gate. It was just happening on the set in a way, it's like I think David was in such control of his character, so it was beautiful."

You can check out some interview clips from the premiere below.

James Gunn talks "haunted" #Supergirl who is very different from cousin #Superman... which will come into play even more in "Man of Tomorrow"! #dc #dcuniverse pic.twitter.com/qRuQmV53sl — ExtraTV (@extratv) June 22, 2026

Rachel Brosnahan teases filming a "Man of Tomorrow" scene with David Corenswet that fans will be VERY EXCITED about! 🤫#superman #supergirl #dcuniverse pic.twitter.com/s38Pe6curR — ExtraTV (@extratv) June 22, 2026

#MillyAlcock says she’s “honored” by fans’ queer readings of #Supergirl:



“I’ve had a few people ask me about her because it’s Pride Month and all that, and I think that she’s a really great representation of what a modern woman can be. She can be strong, she can be tough, she… pic.twitter.com/YP5bDQQ7ct — Variety (@Variety) June 23, 2026

The plot of Gunn's Superman follow-up will focus on the Man of Steel (Corenswet) and Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) putting their differences aside and joining forces to defend the planet against Brainiac (Lars Eidinger).

Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), and Maria Gabriella de Faria (The Engineer) have all been confirmed to return, and we recently learned that Aaron Pierre will reprise his Lanterns role as John Stewart.

Adria Arjona is also set to appear as Maxima (though there's a lot of speculation that she's actually been cast as Wonder Woman). It might be worth noting that Deadline lists the Andor star as Maxima in their casting reports, but THR only mentions that she has joined the cast.

"At its core, it’s about Clark and Lex," Gunn said in a recent interview. "I relate to both of them. I relate to Lex’s ambition and obsession — minus the murder. And I relate to Superman’s belief in people, his Midwestern values. They’re two sides of me."

Man of Tomorrow will hit theaters on July 9, 2027.