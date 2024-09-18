PEACEMAKER Star John Cena To Lead Live-Action MATCHBOX Movie Based On Mattel Toy Line

The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker star John Cena has signed on to play the lead in Matchbox, a live-action take on the classic Mattel car toyline.

Extraction director Sam Hargrave is set to helm the project for Apple Original Films, Skydance and Mattel Film. David Coggeshall (The Family Plan) and Jonathan Tropper (The Adam Project) penned the script.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but we assume the story will focus on... cars. We have no idea who Cena is playing, but we really hope it's a car. In all seriousness, this will most likely be a family-friendly action movie in the same vein as the Fast and Furious franchise, possibly with added fantastical elements.

Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger will produce, along with Robbie Brenner for Mattel Films. The project marks the latest collaboration between Skydance and Apple, and we also have The Gorge, starring Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy, and Guy Ritchie's Fountain of Youth starring Natalie Portman and John Krasinski in the works.

“For nearly 70 years, Matchbox has carried enormous cultural relevance and inspired generations of kids to unleash their imaginations, combining what they see in the world every day with what they dream their own world to be,” said Robbie Brenner, Executive Producer of Mattel Films when the project was first announced. “We look forward to working with our incredible partners at Skydance Media to craft a story for the big screen that evokes the same, imaginative spirit of this beloved Mattel franchise and delights fans of all ages.”

“We are thrilled to be working with Robbie Brenner and her amazing creative team at Mattel,” added Don Granger, President of Feature Films of Skydance. “Pairing Skydance’s unique brand of premium, elevated action-adventure entertainment with the incredible legacy of the Matchbox brand is a fantastic opportunity. There is a shared experience for everyone who has played with a Matchbox vehicle or playset, where they create their own inventive action sequence and we’re excited to craft a worldwide adventure film worthy of such imagination.”

Other movies based on Mattel toy lines currently in development include Barney, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels, Masters of the Universe and the Magic 8 Ball. Can any of them match the success of Barbie? It seems highly unlikely, but that is why we are getting so many of them.

Cena recently starred opposite Akwafina in Amazon’s action-comedy, Jackpot, and is currently shooting season two of the Max original series Peacemaker.