PEACEMAKER Star John Cena To Lead Live-Action MATCHBOX Movie Based On Mattel Toy Line

Fast and Furious star John Cena is set to step behind the wheel again, this time in a much smaller car. The Peacemaker actor is set to lead the live-action Matchbox movie...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 18, 2024 07:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Peacemaker
Source: Via ActionNewz.com

The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker star John Cena has signed on to play the lead in Matchbox, a live-action take on the classic Mattel car toyline.

Extraction director Sam Hargrave is set to helm the project for Apple Original Films, Skydance and Mattel Film. David Coggeshall (The Family Plan) and Jonathan Tropper (The Adam Project) penned the script.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but we assume the story will focus on... cars. We have no idea who Cena is playing, but we really hope it's a car. In all seriousness, this will most likely be a family-friendly action movie in the same vein as the Fast and Furious franchise, possibly with added fantastical elements.

Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger will produce, along with Robbie Brenner for Mattel Films. The project marks the latest collaboration between Skydance and Apple, and we also have The Gorge, starring Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy, and Guy Ritchie's Fountain of Youth starring Natalie Portman and John Krasinski in the works.

“For nearly 70 years, Matchbox has carried enormous cultural relevance and inspired generations of kids to unleash their imaginations, combining what they see in the world every day with what they dream their own world to be,” said Robbie Brenner, Executive Producer of Mattel Films when the project was first announced. “We look forward to working with our incredible partners at Skydance Media to craft a story for the big screen that evokes the same, imaginative spirit of this beloved Mattel franchise and delights fans of all ages.”

“We are thrilled to be working with Robbie Brenner and her amazing creative team at Mattel,” added Don Granger, President of Feature Films of Skydance. “Pairing Skydance’s unique brand of premium, elevated action-adventure entertainment with the incredible legacy of the Matchbox brand is a fantastic opportunity. There is a shared experience for everyone who has played with a Matchbox vehicle or playset, where they create their own inventive action sequence and we’re excited to craft a worldwide adventure film worthy of such imagination.”

Other movies based on Mattel toy lines currently in development include Barney, Polly Pocket, Hot Wheels, Masters of the Universe and the Magic 8 Ball. Can any of them match the success of Barbie? It seems highly unlikely, but that is why we are getting so many of them.

Cena recently starred opposite Akwafina in Amazon’s action-comedy, Jackpot, and is currently shooting season two of the Max original series Peacemaker.

PEACEMAKER Season 2 Actor Davin Denman Gets Heavy Prosthetics Applied In New Video - Possible SPOILERS
PEACEMAKER Season 2 Actor Davin Denman Gets Heavy Prosthetics Applied In New Video - Possible SPOILERS
PEACEMAKER: James Gunn Confirms Season 2 Will Premiere In 2025 After SUPERMAN
PEACEMAKER: James Gunn Confirms Season 2 Will Premiere In 2025 "After SUPERMAN"
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 9/18/2024, 7:17 AM
This better just be an hour and a half of John Cena playing with matchbox cars.
xfan320
xfan320 - 9/18/2024, 7:19 AM
John Cena overexposure.


So Mattel owns both Hot Wheels AND Matchbox, and yet they're planning adaptations of BOTH properties currently??


Boy, that makes sense... 🙄
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 9/18/2024, 8:06 AM
@xfan320 - In what world do you live where you feel a John Cena overexposure.
I saw him in 2 things this year, The Bear and Argylle, I know he did more, but nothing worth watching and frankly, I should have skipped Argylle.

Is anyone forcing you to watch bad movies and TV shows with John Cena in it?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/18/2024, 7:20 AM
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/18/2024, 7:26 AM
tylerzero
tylerzero - 9/18/2024, 8:06 AM
Hot Wheels > Matchbox

User Comment Image

