SUPERMAN AND LOIS: Get Your First Look At [SPOILER] And [SPOILER] From Tonight's Emotional Series Finale

SUPERMAN AND LOIS: Get Your First Look At [SPOILER] And [SPOILER] From Tonight's Emotional Series Finale

Superman and Lois came to an end tonight with an emotional series finale, which also saw the debut of a pair of new super-suits for two particular characters...

News
By MarkCassidy - Dec 02, 2024 10:12 PM EST
Filed Under: Superman & Lois

The CW's Superman and Lois - along with the shared DC Comics TV universe that came to be known as the "Arrowvrese" - came to an end tonight with a powerful series finale.

Spoilers follow.

We'll be bringing you a more in-depth breakdown of "It Went By So Fast" tomorrow, but for now, we have a first look at some of the unexpected cameos and surprises that featured in the episode.

We pretty much knew that Jonathan and Jordan would get their own super-suits after some concept art found its way online, and sure enough, the sons of Superman donned proper costumes and took flight with their father.

More surprising was an appearance from none other than Krypto the Superdog  (though not the powered-up version from the comic books), who kept Clark company following Lois' death.

Yes, after the Man of Steel vanquished Doomsday and put Lex Luthor back behind bars, we flashed forward to see how the Kent family spend the next few decades. Lois eventually passed after her cancer returned, and Clark followed her some years later, reuniting with his beloved wife in the afterlife.

What did you make of the series finale of Superman and Lois? Check out some screenshots, and drop us a comment down below.

Season four of SUPERMAN & LOIS picks up right where last season left off: with Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Luthor’s monster locked in a ferocious, moon-wrecking battle, as Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) fights for his life against the seemingly unstoppable creature. Back on the ground, General Lane (guest star Dylan Walsh) struggles to stay alive after being kidnapped by Luthor’s henchmen, while Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) race against time to rescue him.

But standing in their way is Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) himself, who has permanently moved to Smallville as the next step in his malicious plan to destroy Lois Lane. Meanwhile, Lana Lang (guest star Emanuelle Chriqui) uses her position as Mayor to fight back against Luthor’s schemes, a move which puts her in the sights of the most dangerous man in the world and threatens everything she holds dear. This includes her relationship with John Henry Irons (guest star Wolé Parks), who must put his Ironworks plans on hold and rejoin the DOD, now that General Lane is missing. But they aren’t the only duo in trouble, as Chrissy Beppo (guest star Sofia Hasmik) and Kyle Cushing (guest star Eric Valdez) face an uphill battle of their own, with countless roadblocks that threaten to ruin their future together.

Amid all the chaos, Sarah Cortez (guest star Inde Navarette) and Natalie Irons (guest star Tayler Buck) also join the fight against Luthor, while both facing impossible decisions about their paths in life. And as Clark’s battle with the terrifying monster continues, Lois, her boys, and the world must face an unthinkable possibility: what if Superman never returns?

SUPERMAN AND LOIS Series Finale Clip Finds The Man Of Steel Facing His Worst Fear
Related:

SUPERMAN AND LOIS Series Finale Clip Finds The Man Of Steel Facing His Worst Fear
SUPERGIRL & LOIS Stars Talks Arrowverse Connections, Detail Scrapped Plans For Supergirl And Batwoman
Recommended For You:

SUPERGIRL & LOIS Stars Talks Arrowverse Connections, Detail Scrapped Plans For Supergirl And Batwoman

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
LilJimmy
LilJimmy - 12/2/2024, 10:37 PM
"Daddy"

:-(

What a perfect ending
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/2/2024, 10:38 PM
Quick Vomicbookmobie.com reading guide for newbies....everytime its says get your look at (SPOILERS) ...ot means either Pablo Lyle or Sir Jonathan "The Man" Majors
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 12/2/2024, 10:39 PM
@Malatrova15 - also..Arrowverse lasted more than my GF lol...damn you Covid 19
POWERDUDE
POWERDUDE - 12/2/2024, 10:41 PM
An incredibly emotional ending to what has truly become one of the most heartfelt, genuine & uplifting renditions of the Man Of Steel to date. Thank you to the cast & crew of Superman & Lois. This shows legacy will live on.
User Comment Image
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 12/2/2024, 10:46 PM
Really enjoyed it up to the time skip. Just felt like a dour note to end the show on, It would've been fantastic if it just ended with Lois and Clark getting old and enjoying being with the grandkids.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 12/2/2024, 10:48 PM
It was simply beautiful. Made me sad, made me happy, kinda gave me the chills seeing it all end.
Such a great ending to a great show.
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 12/2/2024, 10:51 PM
I think they tried to cover too much with the ending. Don't need to get into the golden years and spirit world. Gotta know where to stop. They needed to leave room for a return, after Gunn's DCU is dead in about 4 years.
Godzilla2000Zer
Godzilla2000Zer - 12/2/2024, 10:51 PM
This was truly a great show that got me threw some of the darkest parts of my life. Thank You Tyler and Bitsie and the rest of the crew and thank you CW for giving us over 20 years of superhero content.
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 12/2/2024, 10:57 PM
The end of an era. I never expected the CW to have, maybe, the best on-screen portrayal of Superman.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder