SUPERMAN AND LOIS: Get Your First Look At [SPOILER] And [SPOILER] From Tonight's Emotional Series Finale

The CW's Superman and Lois - along with the shared DC Comics TV universe that came to be known as the "Arrowvrese" - came to an end tonight with a powerful series finale.

Spoilers follow.

We'll be bringing you a more in-depth breakdown of "It Went By So Fast" tomorrow, but for now, we have a first look at some of the unexpected cameos and surprises that featured in the episode.

We pretty much knew that Jonathan and Jordan would get their own super-suits after some concept art found its way online, and sure enough, the sons of Superman donned proper costumes and took flight with their father.

More surprising was an appearance from none other than Krypto the Superdog (though not the powered-up version from the comic books), who kept Clark company following Lois' death.

Yes, after the Man of Steel vanquished Doomsday and put Lex Luthor back behind bars, we flashed forward to see how the Kent family spend the next few decades. Lois eventually passed after her cancer returned, and Clark followed her some years later, reuniting with his beloved wife in the afterlife.

What did you make of the series finale of Superman and Lois? Check out some screenshots, and drop us a comment down below.

Season four of SUPERMAN & LOIS picks up right where last season left off: with Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) and Luthor’s monster locked in a ferocious, moon-wrecking battle, as Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) fights for his life against the seemingly unstoppable creature. Back on the ground, General Lane (guest star Dylan Walsh) struggles to stay alive after being kidnapped by Luthor’s henchmen, while Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Jordan (Alex Garfin), and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) race against time to rescue him.

But standing in their way is Lex Luthor (Michael Cudlitz) himself, who has permanently moved to Smallville as the next step in his malicious plan to destroy Lois Lane. Meanwhile, Lana Lang (guest star Emanuelle Chriqui) uses her position as Mayor to fight back against Luthor’s schemes, a move which puts her in the sights of the most dangerous man in the world and threatens everything she holds dear. This includes her relationship with John Henry Irons (guest star Wolé Parks), who must put his Ironworks plans on hold and rejoin the DOD, now that General Lane is missing. But they aren’t the only duo in trouble, as Chrissy Beppo (guest star Sofia Hasmik) and Kyle Cushing (guest star Eric Valdez) face an uphill battle of their own, with countless roadblocks that threaten to ruin their future together.

Amid all the chaos, Sarah Cortez (guest star Inde Navarette) and Natalie Irons (guest star Tayler Buck) also join the fight against Luthor, while both facing impossible decisions about their paths in life. And as Clark’s battle with the terrifying monster continues, Lois, her boys, and the world must face an unthinkable possibility: what if Superman never returns?