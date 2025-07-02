THE SANDMAN: Morpheus Has A Message For Lucifer In New Clip From Tomorrow's Season 2 Premiere

The first six episodes of the second and final season of The Sandman will be available to stream from tomorrow, and Netflix has now released a pair of new clips.

The first sets up Dream's inevitable confrontation with Lucifer, as Cain delivers a message to the ruler of Hell: Morpheus is returning to the underworld to free Nada, with or without permission.

We also have a brief preview of a scene from "Brief Lives," as Delirium pays her big brother a visit in the hopes of convincing him to help her seek out another member of the Endless family who abandoned his position many years ago, Destruction.

Check out the clips below, along with a final character poster spotlighting Death, who will have a much bigger role this season.

Lucifer received Cain’s message loud and clear. Watch The Sandman Season 2 Vol. 1 in TWO DAYS. pic.twitter.com/VLTEVQLKga — The Sandman (@Netflix_Sandman) July 1, 2025

Delirium meet Matthew. Matthew meet Delirium. Watch The Sandman Season 2 Vol. 1 in THREE DAYS. pic.twitter.com/FldXNEeVvy — The Sandman (@Netflix_Sandman) June 30, 2025

And then there is Death, the divider of the living from all that has gone before, all that must come after. pic.twitter.com/nqb4SOk6JA — The Sandman (@Netflix_Sandman) June 29, 2025

An updated synopsis reads: “After a fateful reunion with his family, Dream of the Endless (Tom Sturridge) must face one impossible decision after another as he attempts to save himself, his kingdom, and the waking world from the epic fallout of his past misdeeds. To make amends, Dream must confront longtime friends and foes, gods, monsters, and mortals. But the path to forgiveness is full of unexpected twists and turns, and true absolution may cost Dream everything. Based on the beloved award-winning DC comic series, the second season of ‘The Sandman’ will tell Dream’s story arc in full to its thrilling conclusion.”

We had assumed that the recent accusations against Neil Gaiman might lead to the show being cancelled, but Variety claimed that "the second season was intended to be the last prior to filming."

Whether this is accurate or not, fans of the acclaimed series are not happy. While it's true that excluding elements of the comic run that don't focus specifically on Morpheus would allow them to adapt more of the story, it'll be difficult to do justice to the later arcs with just one more season.

Season 2 stars Tom Sturridge, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Esmé Creed-Miles, Adrian Lester, Barry Sloane, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Coleman, Ferdinand Kingsley, Stephen Fry, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Razane Jammal, Ruairi O’Connor, Freddie Fox, Clive Russell, Laurence O’Fuarain, Ann Skelly, Douglas Booth, Jack Gleeson, Indya Moore and Steve Coogan.

Have you watched The Sandman yet? You can check out our review of the first season here.