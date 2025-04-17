THE SANDMAN Two-Part Final Season Sets Premiere Date With First Trailer & New Stills

Netflix has announced that the second and final season of The Sandman will be split into two volumes, the first of which arrives this July. Check out a new trailer...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 17, 2025 09:04 AM EST
Filed Under: The Sandman

Back in February, Netflix announced that the upcoming second season of The Sandman would be its last. The news came shortly after the publication of a New York Magazine piece outlining - in disturbing detail - allegations of sexual assault made against creator and series EP Neil Gaiman.

Now, the streamer has released the first trailer for the final season of The Sandman, which will be split into two parts. The 6-episode Volume 1 premieres on July 3, and the 5-episode Volume 2 arrives on July 24.

An updated synopsis reads: “After a fateful reunion with his family, Dream of the Endless (Tom Sturridge) must face one impossible decision after another as he attempts to save himself, his kingdom, and the waking world from the epic fallout of his past misdeeds. To make amends, Dream must confront longtime friends and foes, gods, monsters, and mortals. But the path to forgiveness is full of unexpected twists and turns, and true absolution may cost Dream everything. Based on the beloved award-winning DC comic series, the second season of ‘The Sandman’ will tell Dream’s story arc in full to its thrilling conclusion.”

This first teaser begins with Destiny summoning his Endless brothers and sisters for a family meeting, as we get quick glimpses of several characters who will be integral to this final part of the story, including Delirium, the Three Fates, aka The Kindly Ones, Lucifer, and "The Prodigal" (Morpheus' long-lost brother, Destruction).

Check out the trailer and some promo stills featuring the rest of The Endless, the Kindly Ones, Lucifer, and more below.

We had assumed that the accusations against Gaiman might lead to the show being cancelled, but Variety recently claimed that "the second season was intended to be the last prior to filming."

Whether this is accurate or not, fans of the acclaimed series are not happy. While it's true that excluding elements of the comic run that don't focus specifically on Morpheus would allow them to adapt more of the story, it'll be difficult to do justice to the later arcs (The Kindly Ones, for example) with just one more season.

Season 2 stars Tom Sturridge, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Esmé Creed-Miles, Adrian Lester, Barry Sloane, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Jenna Coleman, Ferdinand Kingsley, Stephen Fry, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Razane Jammal, Ruairi O’Connor, Freddie Fox, Clive Russell, Laurence O’Fuarain, Ann Skelly, Douglas Booth, Jack Gleeson, Indya Moore and Steve Coogan.

Have you watched The Sandman yet? You can check out our review of the first season here.

TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 4/17/2025, 9:45 AM
Took forever for a second season. Now they wanna split it into half’s.. stupid.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/17/2025, 9:57 AM
@TheNewYorker - Figured it'd be wiser to just dump this turd as soon as possible so they can wash their hands off Gaiman, holding of on releasing that Flash movie didn't make people forget about Eza Miller.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 4/17/2025, 10:06 AM
New trailer:
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/17/2025, 10:11 AM
@bobevanz - I had to stop halfway through the trailer just to say this:

When Silver Surfer comes in and says "Are you the protectors of this world" I was like OMFG!!!!!!!!!!!

Then we see her.

WHAT
THE
[frick]ING
[frick]
?!
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/17/2025, 10:13 AM
WHAT THE GOOD AND LOVING [frick] WAS THAT?! WTF WAS THAT EVEN SUPPOSED TO....

Is this a fan trailer? Am I being punked?!

That looked [frick]ING bad. WTF WAS THAT?!
We need to Ugly Sonic this MF or something because... How can the 2007 Silver Surfer look 2000x better than the 2025 Silver Surfer?!
WTFF?!
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 4/17/2025, 10:18 AM
@bobevanz - Oh
DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/17/2025, 10:04 AM

Many bad decisions ruined so much of this show.

And that was before Gaiman turned to be a piece of crap.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/17/2025, 10:07 AM
@DocSpock - *turned to take a piece of crap on a lady.

lol, seriously though I don't know if he's actually guilty of rape or not but dude I did not need to know that.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/17/2025, 10:05 AM
Between Superman, The Fantastic Four and The Sandman this July is gonna be one long fangasm. I'm gonna be vibrating like a little shitting dog all month.
Reeds2Much
Reeds2Much - 4/17/2025, 10:49 AM
Probably going to be less Brief Lives and mostly Seasons of Mist and The Kindly Ones. I realize that BL is borderline meaningless to the overall storyline but damnit it's the only place Delirium really has any focus and I love the crazy little ball of chaos.

Bah, didn't even like the main parts of Seasons of Mist or The Kindly Ones.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/17/2025, 10:50 AM
@Reeds2Much - Delirium seems to be good casting from what little we have seen.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

