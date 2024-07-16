HOUSE OF THE DRAGON: More Dragons Join The Dance In Episode 6 Teaser - SPOILERS

Sunday's episode of House of the Dragon was a somewhat subdued affair after the fiery events of last week's hour, but it did conclude with Rhaenyra Targaryen and her son Jace hatching (no pun) a plan to bring two powerful new dragons into the battle.

Silverwing and Vermithor - two of the oldest and largest dragons alive - have resided on Dragonstone for many years with no riders, but Jace believes Team Black can enlist people with traces of Valyrian blood to claim the fire-breathing beasts, thus giving them an advantage - or at least even the playing field - in the war against the Greens.

If you've been paying attention, you might have a pretty good idea of which minor characters (one only appeared in a single scene earlier this season) will become new dragonriders.

Spoilers follow.

If the show follows the book, it'll be Hugh Hammer, the blacksmith fretting about his poorly daughter, and Ulf White, the guy in the pub boasting about being the bastard son of Baelon the Brave.

HBO has now released a promo for episode 6, and in addition to giving us a quick glimpse of one of the new dragons (most likely Silverwing) approaching an understandably terrified-looking Rhaenyra, the inevitable face-off between Daemon and Aemond Targaryen is further teased.

Will we see this clash before the end of season 2? It's possible, but if the show sticks to the timeline of George R.R. Martin's Fire and Blood, it will probably happen during season 3.

Check out the teaser below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

"The prequel series finds the Targaryen dynasty at the absolute apex of its power, with more than 15 dragons under their yoke. Most empires—real and imagined—crumble from such heights. In the case of the Targaryens, their slow fall begins almost 193 years before the events of Game of Thrones, when King Viserys Targaryen breaks with a century of tradition by naming his daughter Rhaenyra heir to the Iron Throne. But when Viserys later fathers a son, the court is shocked when Rhaenyra retains her status as his heir, and seeds of division sow friction across the realm."

House of the Dragon season 2 sees Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans reprise their respective roles. Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham.

The directors for the new season are Alan Taylor (Episodes 1 & 4), Clare Kilner (Episodes 2 & 5), Geeta Patel (Episodes 3 & 8), Andrij Parekh (Episode 6), and Loni Peristere (Episode 7).