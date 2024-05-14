HOUSE OF THE DRAGON: Westeros Rides To War In Epic New Season 2 Trailer For GAME OF THRONES Prequel

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON: Westeros Rides To War In Epic New Season 2 Trailer For GAME OF THRONES Prequel HOUSE OF THE DRAGON: Westeros Rides To War In Epic New Season 2 Trailer For GAME OF THRONES Prequel

The Greens and The Blacks go to war in the first full-length trailer for House of the Dragon season 2, and this sneak peek brings plenty of epic action to Westeros as the "Dance of the Dragons" beckons.

News
By JoshWilding - May 14, 2024 01:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Game of Thrones
Source: SFFGazette.com

HBO has released the first full-length trailer for House of the Dragon season 2 (via SFFGazette.com), and brace yourselves because it's epic. In the newly released footage, we see more of the scheming which continues in Westeros as war beckons between Queen Alicent Hightower and Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen. 

The Targaryen civil war known as the "Dance of the Dragons" is nearly upon us and this sneak peek does a phenomenal job of setting the stage for the conflict to come.

All the major players are highlighted, with the sneak peek ending on a suitably epic note as Rhaenyra stands tall with Syrax looming large behind her. Who will prevail? Book readers (and most Game of Thrones fans) will know, but we won't spoil anything here,

"The first season was so much about the royal family, that 1 percent of the upper 1 percent that rules this world. All the people in the show that had POVs essentially had silver hair," House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal recently said of expanding Game of Thrones lore with season 2.

"What I think was missing from season 1 - not by omission, it was simply because it was not relevant to the story - is more common folk, the small folk of this world, that bring a certain color and texture. A lot of the fun and the conflict and the humor that came out of the original Game of Thrones was thrusting high nobility into a room with Bronn [Jerome Flynn] or the Hound [Rory McCann]." 

Filling that void will be Abubakar Salim and Clinton Liberty as Alyn and Addam of Hul. A new look at them can also be found below courtesy of Entertainment Weekly.

The cast of House of the Dragon season 2 includes Matt Smith (Daemon Targaryen), Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower), Emma D'Arcy (Rhaenyra Targaryen), Eve Best (Rhaenys Targaryen), Steve Toussaint (Corlys Velaryon), Fabien Frankel (Criston Cole), Ewan Mitchell (Aemond Targaryen), Tom Glynn-Carney (Aegon Targaryen), Sonoya Mizuno (Mysaria), and Rhys Ifans (Otto Hightower). 

Also returning this season are actors Harry Collett (Jacaerys Velaryon), Bethany Antonia (Baela Targaryen), Phoebe Campbell (Rhaena Targaryen), Phia Saban (Queen Helaena Targaryen), Jefferson Hall (Lord Jason Lannister/Ser Tyland Lannister), and Matthew Needham (Larys Strong)

Clinton Liberty (Addam of Hull), Jamie Kenna (Ser Alfred Broome), Kieran Bew (Hugh), Tom Bennett (Ulf), Tom Taylor (Lord Cregan Stark), Vincent Regan (Ser Rickard Thorne), Abubakar Salim (Alyn of Hull), Gayle Rankin (Alys Rivers), Freddie Fox (Ser Gwayne Hightower), and Simon Russell Beale (Ser Simon Strong) have all also joined the cast.

The series is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and tells the story of House Targaryen. House of the Dragon is based on Fire and Blood by George R.R. Martin, and is co-creator and executive producer along with Ryan Condal, who serves as showrunner. The executive producers of this new season are Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere and Vince Gerardis. 

House of the Dragon returns to HBO and Max on June 16.

SNOW: Kit Harington Says GAME OF THRONES Sequel Series Is Officially Off The Table
Related:

SNOW: Kit Harington Says GAME OF THRONES Sequel Series Is Officially "Off The Table"
A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS: THE HEDGE KNIGHT Finds Its Dunk And Egg
Recommended For You:

A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS: THE HEDGE KNIGHT Finds Its "Dunk" And "Egg"
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 5/14/2024, 1:32 PM
LET'S DANCE!!!

User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 5/14/2024, 1:32 PM
Excited as ever
MrDandy
MrDandy - 5/14/2024, 1:35 PM
Lol! You know that HBO timed this deliberately with the RoP trailer. Petty but funny. Way more excited for this. I really liked season 1. A solid return to form for Game of Thrones.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 5/14/2024, 1:48 PM
@MrDandy - Amazon is at least smart enough to release S2 of RoP AFTER HotD finishes this time haha. I didn't really care for either show, but HotD was without a doubt better written at least.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 5/14/2024, 1:41 PM
Much like the first season, which was brilliant (both in characterization and story) , this looks just as fantastic.

When you compare the dialogue in this trailer to the Rings of Power s2 trailer... You can really tell which series needs a shakeup in the screenplay department.
EZBeast
EZBeast - 5/14/2024, 1:42 PM
My second most anticipated show of the year!!!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/14/2024, 1:43 PM
ok but cast the person
Th3Batman
Th3Batman - 5/14/2024, 1:46 PM
HBO just kicked Amazon and their Rings of Power into the dirt.
mountainman
mountainman - 5/14/2024, 1:48 PM
House of the Dragon is by far the best fantasy show on TV. Second best is Percy Jackson and that is behind by a mile. Rings of Power, Wheel of Time, and Witcher are all 💩
Th3Batman
Th3Batman - 5/14/2024, 1:55 PM
@mountainman - I just finished watching all of Game of Thrones for the very first time. What an amazing piece of television that was. I can't wait to see this once all 4 seasons are released (not a fan of waiting between seasons).
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 5/14/2024, 1:49 PM
Showing where true powers lies, heh.
GhostDog
GhostDog - 5/14/2024, 1:50 PM
CINEMA on tv
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 5/14/2024, 2:14 PM
Damn good TV right here.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 5/14/2024, 2:16 PM
User Comment Image
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 5/14/2024, 2:18 PM
This and The Righteous Gemstones are probably my 2 favorite modern series.
User Comment Image
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 5/14/2024, 2:40 PM
This looks a lot better than Rings of Power. Despite it being fantasy, this looks real. Rings of Power looked too digital. Here's hoping both have great writing in their respective second seasons.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder