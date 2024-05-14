HOUSE OF THE DRAGON: Westeros Rides To War In Epic New Season 2 Trailer For GAME OF THRONES Prequel

HBO has released the first full-length trailer for House of the Dragon season 2 (via SFFGazette.com), and brace yourselves because it's epic. In the newly released footage, we see more of the scheming which continues in Westeros as war beckons between Queen Alicent Hightower and Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen.

The Targaryen civil war known as the "Dance of the Dragons" is nearly upon us and this sneak peek does a phenomenal job of setting the stage for the conflict to come.

All the major players are highlighted, with the sneak peek ending on a suitably epic note as Rhaenyra stands tall with Syrax looming large behind her. Who will prevail? Book readers (and most Game of Thrones fans) will know, but we won't spoil anything here,

"The first season was so much about the royal family, that 1 percent of the upper 1 percent that rules this world. All the people in the show that had POVs essentially had silver hair," House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal recently said of expanding Game of Thrones lore with season 2.

"What I think was missing from season 1 - not by omission, it was simply because it was not relevant to the story - is more common folk, the small folk of this world, that bring a certain color and texture. A lot of the fun and the conflict and the humor that came out of the original Game of Thrones was thrusting high nobility into a room with Bronn [Jerome Flynn] or the Hound [Rory McCann]."

Filling that void will be Abubakar Salim and Clinton Liberty as Alyn and Addam of Hul. A new look at them can also be found below courtesy of Entertainment Weekly.

The cast of House of the Dragon season 2 includes Matt Smith (Daemon Targaryen), Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightower), Emma D'Arcy (Rhaenyra Targaryen), Eve Best (Rhaenys Targaryen), Steve Toussaint (Corlys Velaryon), Fabien Frankel (Criston Cole), Ewan Mitchell (Aemond Targaryen), Tom Glynn-Carney (Aegon Targaryen), Sonoya Mizuno (Mysaria), and Rhys Ifans (Otto Hightower).

Also returning this season are actors Harry Collett (Jacaerys Velaryon), Bethany Antonia (Baela Targaryen), Phoebe Campbell (Rhaena Targaryen), Phia Saban (Queen Helaena Targaryen), Jefferson Hall (Lord Jason Lannister/Ser Tyland Lannister), and Matthew Needham (Larys Strong)

Clinton Liberty (Addam of Hull), Jamie Kenna (Ser Alfred Broome), Kieran Bew (Hugh), Tom Bennett (Ulf), Tom Taylor (Lord Cregan Stark), Vincent Regan (Ser Rickard Thorne), Abubakar Salim (Alyn of Hull), Gayle Rankin (Alys Rivers), Freddie Fox (Ser Gwayne Hightower), and Simon Russell Beale (Ser Simon Strong) have all also joined the cast.

The series is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, and tells the story of House Targaryen. House of the Dragon is based on Fire and Blood by George R.R. Martin, and is co-creator and executive producer along with Ryan Condal, who serves as showrunner. The executive producers of this new season are Sara Hess, Alan Taylor, Melissa Bernstein, Kevin de la Noy, Loni Peristere and Vince Gerardis.

House of the Dragon returns to HBO and Max on June 16.