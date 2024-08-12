Kit Harington Admits GAME OF THRONES' Final Season Was "Rushed" And That "There Were Mistakes Made"

It's fair to say that any TV show is going to struggle to make everyone happy during its final season, but Game of Thrones' last batch of episodes were almost universally despised (so much so, that many fans campaigned for the whole thing to be remade).

The fates of several characters upset longtime fans and Bran Stark being on the Iron Throne...well, that wasn't something it seemed anyone wanted to see.

In a new interview with GQ (via SFFGazette.com), Jon Snow actor Kit Harington acknowledged the frustration and disappointment people had with season 8, admitting he doesn't necessarily disagree with the criticisms. However, it seems he and everyone else were ready to move on.

"I think if there was any fault with the end of ‘Thrones,’ is that we were all so f*cking tired, we couldn’t have gone on longer," the actor admitted. "And so I understand some people thought it was rushed and I might agree with them. But I’m not sure there was any alternative. I look at pictures of me in that final season and I look exhausted. I look spent. I didn’t have another season in me."

When we last saw Jon, he'd killed Daenerys Targaryen and been sent back to the Wall. However, with Ghost and the Wildlings by his side, he ventured into the Haunted Forest with them to continue protecting the North from any new threats.

Adding that "everyone is entitled to their opinion" when it comes to how the show ended, Harington also alluded to his own issues with how things played out. "I think there were mistakes made, story-wise, towards the end maybe. I think there were some interesting choices that didn’t quite work."

It looked like there was the possibility of redemption for Jon in a planned sequel series that had been in development at HBO with the working title Snow. We've since learned that it's been scrapped, though now for lack of trying according to Harington.

"What I can tell you is it was HBO that came to me and said, ‘Would you consider this?’ My first reaction was no," he revealed. "And then I thought there could be an interesting and important story about the soldier after the war. I felt that there might be something left to say and a story left to tell in a pretty limited way."

"We spent a couple of years back and forth developing it," Harington continued. "And it just didn’t...nothing got us excited enough. In the end, I kind of backed out and said, ‘I think if we push this any further and keep developing it we could end up with something that’s not good. And that’s the last thing we all want.'"

With that, his time in Westeros has ended but he boarded another major franchise in 2021 with Marvel Studios' Eternals. Despite early plans for him to return as Dane Whitman in Blade, the character hasn't been seen since.

"I'm not gonna pretend I took that [role] because it was different and interesting. If Marvel calls, you gotta do it," he joked, sharing no new updates on his MCU future.

