HBO Max Will Reportedly Be Absorbed Into Paramount+ If Warner Bros. Discovery Merges With Paramount

According to a new report, should Paramount acquire Warner Bros. Discovery, the plan is to merge HBO Max into Paramount+, creating one big streaming service for the combined corporations.

By DanielKlissmman - Oct 29, 2025 01:10 PM EST
Source: Bloomberg

The potential merger between Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery presents a lot of intriguing scenarios for the entertainment industry. The possibility of two giants (one of which already merged with another company, Skydance) with such vast content libraries coming together is as intimidating as it is intriguing. As it looks increasingly likely that Paramount will become WBD's new owner, many questions about the future of the companies loom over the possible deal. Arguably one of the most important ones is:

What Will Happen to Their Respective Streaming Services—Paramount+ and HBO Max?

The two streaming services have been gradually finding their footing with audiences since their inception, so they're important assets to consider in this new merger. Thanks to a new report, we may have an idea of what will become of the two streamers. Per Bloomberg, should the merger between Warner Bros. Discovery and Paramount happen, Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison reportedly plans to merge HBO Max into Paramount+.

From how the plan is described, it doesn't look like the two streamers would combine into a new service. Instead, the goal is supposedly for Paramount+ to absorb HBO Max. According to the report, Ellison believes such a merger "will allow more people to see the work of film and TV show creators."

Furthermore, Ellison is reportedly hopeful that having Warner Bros.' catalogue will make Paramount+ a more exciting proposition for consumers. On the linear TV front, Bloomberg states that the CEO doesn't plan on selling any cable networks from either Paramount or WBD. Notably, per the outlet's sources, Warner Bros. Discovery's CNN news side could be given resources from CBS News, which is owned by Paramount. 

Focusing on the streaming services, what is said to be planned for HBO Max is interesting. While Paramount+ boasts a strong content library with IP like SpongeBob SquarePants, Sonic the Hedgehog, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Taylor Sheridan's various series, HBO Max's offerings are arguably much stronger/recognizable.

Just in terms of children entertainment, WBD's streaming service has nearly all of DC's animated series, as well as a large portion of Cartoon Network's offerings. It is also the home of major franchises like Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings and Batman. With that, it makes sense for HBO Max to be the one expected to strengthen Paramount+. What's puzzling is the implication that the supposed intention is for Paramount+ to absorb HBO Max. From the two steamers merging into one, most would have likely expected WBD's to remain the dominant brand. However, that does not seem to be the intention as of now. 

Still, these are reported tentative plans. As things continue to develop for the potential merger, there will be more concrete information on the future of HBO Max and Paramount+ available.

What do you think about the purported plan to merge HBO Max into Paramount+? Drop your thoughts in tthe comments! 

JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/29/2025, 1:04 PM
We REALLY need to get a working CFPB in this country.
cham2119
cham2119 - 10/29/2025, 1:29 PM
@JackDeth - in all these articles I think you are the only person I've seen that realizes the problem with all of this. Thank you for that shred of hope, I was convinced that literally everyone on this site was just sharing the same braincell
mastakilla39
mastakilla39 - 10/29/2025, 2:37 PM
@JackDeth - Won't work because it benefits the consumer. There argument will be that it costs less for consumers because they will only have to pay for 1 sub and consolidates the high cost for them to produce the same if not more content. Its a win win for both sides.

But it will suck to be an employee or contractor with these companies. Lots more layoffs, only temp work, and no job security.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/29/2025, 2:38 PM
@cham2119 - Thanks! Also, same. I wish more people understood how bad this is gonna be.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/29/2025, 2:39 PM
@mastakilla39 - How long before they double the price, you think?
mastakilla39
mastakilla39 - 10/29/2025, 3:15 PM
@JackDeth - Probably in 5 - 10 years with costs increasing every quarter lol, but if you compare it to cable packs with 100+ channels it will still be around the same price. Won't be considered anti-consumer or a monopoly as there are still several competitors offering similar pricing/content. They can argue that they will still own less of the overall market compared to Disney for theatrical releases and Netflix for streaming.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/29/2025, 3:22 PM
@mastakilla39 - I'm not sure why you think a right wing conservative Trump supporter owning all the media wouldn't be a bad thing. All it's gonna take is for someone to say Gunn is too 'woke' and DC leadership is over-hauled again. This is not a 'win' for the consumers.
mastakilla39
mastakilla39 - 10/29/2025, 3:47 PM
@JackDeth - I don't keep up with politics anymore. Just merely stating facts that made previous mergers win. Doesn't matter who is president or running the show, these logics always win. Only thing that will stop or prevent the merger are WB's news networks CNN and HLN because it will give Paramount too much broadcasting and news control over consumers. But if they promise to sell or allow CNN and HLN to act independently then the merger will still happen.

Thats how Disney bought Fox & Microsoft bought Activision...
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 10/29/2025, 1:04 PM
All I see are eggs and all I hear is you fuсkers counting chickens.
Matador
Matador - 10/29/2025, 1:17 PM
@Lisa89 - LOL Lets make some omelets!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/29/2025, 1:08 PM
I mean , it doesn’t really affect me since I watch my stuff on the high seas…

However , wouldn’t it make more sense for HBO Max to absorb Paramount+ since it’s the stronger of the service and has more content?.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 10/29/2025, 1:13 PM
Just when I subscribed to watch the Pitt.
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/29/2025, 1:18 PM
@MCUKnight11 - damn , I gotta finish that

As someone who suffers from anxiety , not exactly the best series to watch but so good!!.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 10/29/2025, 1:26 PM
@MCUKnight11 - such a great show

User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 10/29/2025, 1:19 PM
The press is pushing this so hard. It's not going to happen. Zaslav loves his own farts so this will only fuel his arrogance, which for once is a good thing
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/29/2025, 1:43 PM
HBO is a far bigger name; why would they do something that financially stupid ?
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 10/29/2025, 2:55 PM
@TheJok3r - HBO is the bigger name, but honestly, Paramount+ with all the Tyler Sheridan shows (Yellowstone, 1923, Tulsa King, and Landman) and NCIS is far more profitable.
TheLobster
TheLobster - 10/29/2025, 1:47 PM
These dumb bastards make millions and still are incompetent. Absorbing a a brand as recognized and in many ways, prestige, like HBO into other services is damaging to the brand. Keep it as it is you dumb [frick]s.
thedrudo
thedrudo - 10/29/2025, 1:53 PM
New service will cost you only $69.99!
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/29/2025, 2:41 PM
@thedrudo - WITH ADS
China1975
China1975 - 10/29/2025, 2:12 PM
I hate all these corporate mergers, all the old film studios are losing their iconic images. It’s not just Hollywood, it’s everywhere, grocery stores, airlines, banks… the whole corrupt system is, owned by a small few. Price controlling everything, to make it seem like we have a choice, when we shop around, it’s still the same seller! Sad!
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/29/2025, 2:43 PM
@China1975 - We've been moving in this direction for as long as I've been alive. Monopolies used to be illegal, but once Reagan de-regulated everything the country started its nosedive. Now we're just waiting for it all to get so bad, the people have no choice but to rise up and take it back.
TheJester187
TheJester187 - 10/29/2025, 2:40 PM
Broke ass company selling out smfh. How you have Batman and getting bought out. WB some sucker ass bitches. Bow down ass company
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 10/29/2025, 2:53 PM
I love how you list Paramount's IPs, but leave out Star Trek, Mission: Impossible, Transformers, and oh yeah, The NCIS and CSI franchises.

Dude... why would you leave out all of the actual best Paramount IPs to make it appear as if they aren't on the same level as WB? Lies of omission are still lies.
otakuman007
otakuman007 - 10/29/2025, 3:03 PM
How about countries that have SkyShowtime instead of Paramount+?
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 10/29/2025, 3:49 PM
The obvious choice would be to use the HBO name right? It's still the most recognizable brand name in TV I think.
Cap55
Cap55 - 10/29/2025, 4:55 PM
HBO Max’s interface is so much better than Paramount+. I find it very glitchy. That said, I hope this deal doesn’t happen. Sell if you want to, but sell to someone else.

