AGATHA ALL ALONG Finale Director Gandja Monteiro Shares Revealing New BTS Footage - SPOILERS

Gandja Monteiro helmed the last two episodes of Agatha All Along, and the director has now taken to Instagram to share some revealing new behind-the-scenes photos and video of some key moments from the finale.

If you haven't watched yet, major spoilers follow.

After getting a power recharge from Wiccan (Joe Locke) in episode 8, Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) selfishly decides to leave the "Teen" to his fate, but when he asks about her late son, Nicholas Scratch, the witch has a change of heart and takes Billy Maximoff's place by kissing Rio Vidal, aka Death, (Aubrey Plaza) thus giving her life for his.

The final episode focuses on Agatha's backstory and the deal she made with Death to give Nicholas a few years of life. At the end, we return to the present day, with Harkness' ghost appearing to Billy and taking on the role of his "spirit guide" as they set off in search of his brother, Tommy.

"Moments before calling action," Monteiro captioned her post. "Kathryn helping VFX (charts & balls), Rio’s crown being adjusted before it was shot for the 1st time, finding the right lens in a blocking rehearsal, camera rehearsal/circular track with our incredible 2nd team, shots of the monitor."

Check out the post below, along with officially-released videos spotlighting Wiccan and Death's comic-accurate costumes.

What did you make of the ending? Did you see "Ghost Agatha" coming? Let us know in the comments section, and be sure to vote in the poll below if you haven't already.

All episodes of #AgathaAllAlong are now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/3VZmzolF3g — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 31, 2024

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

All episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.