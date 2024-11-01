AGATHA ALL ALONG: New Details Reveal What Changed During Reshoots (And Whether Scarlet Witch Ever Appeared)

As you may recall, it's previously been reported that Agatha All Along completed its scheduled reshoots in only one day. With the WandaVision spin-off, Marvel Studios may have finally cracked TV, delivering a satisfying beginning, middle, and end, all with an appropriate budget thanks to practical sets and an effective use of VFX.

Today, scooper @MyTimeToShineH brings word about some of the changes Marvel Television made to Agatha All Along during those reshoots and production in general.

They start by confirming that the Scarlet Witch was never in the series, so that didn't change (Alex Perez has also acknowledged that he was way off base with the claim Wanda Maximoff would be found in a dormant state at the end of the Witches' Road).

Original plans called for Agatha Harkness to ask Death to "retire" her Rio Vidal form, prompting the powerful entity to respond, "But this is the me you fell in love with." In the penultimate episode, Agatha instead said she didn't want to see Death's face again.

We were also meant to see Billy's boyfriend, Eddie, in that instalment, with Wiccan requesting that he start calling him "Billy" instead of "William."

Agatha's ghost wasn't meant to reveal herself to Billy until he returned to her house in Westview, though we'd imagine that changed to better explain his creation of the Witches' Road (adding some all-important exposition to the finale).

Finally, the leaker claims, "The biggest change was how Agatha’s son died. The Mephisto aspect remained but was portrayed differently. Episode 9 was originally supposed to be a full flashback with only the ending showing Agatha and Billy."

We're not entirely sure what they're talking about when it comes to "the Mephisto aspect," unless he was once set to play a bigger role in Death having to take Nicholas Scratch to the afterlife. The finale confirmed the boy died as a child and that the rumours he's an Agent of Mephisto are likely little more than that.

So, nothing too major, though we'd imagine some of these alternate or deleted scenes will be revealed if Agatha All Along eventually gets a SteelBook release.

Happy Halloween, witches!



Watch all episodes of #AgathaAllAlong, now streaming on @DisneyPlus.



🎨: Aracely Munoz pic.twitter.com/wvQHoSOHwp — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 31, 2024

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches' Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing.

Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road.

The series stars Kathryn Hahn, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza.

All episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.