AGATHA ALL ALONG Poll & Spoiler Discussion: What Did You Make Of Marvel's WANDAVISION Spin-Off?

It's probably fair to say that Agatha All Along wasn't one of the more highly-anticipated MCU shows to be announced for the Disney+ streaming service.

The prospect of a WandaVision spin-off focusing on scene-stealing witch Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) may have seemed like a more appealing idea a few years ago, but even then, a lot of fans wondered what the point of a series revolving around this character was when there are better-known and more popular Marvel Comics heroes and villains that have yet to be given the spotlight.

Even so, the first two episodes proved to be surprisingly popular, and based on critical (the show's Rotten Tomatoes score has now gone from 67% to 83%) and audience responses, many would seem to agree that the series only increased in quality as it went on.

This week's two-episode finale did seem to be a little more divisive, however, with a somewhat convoluted plot twist and what some felt to be an underwhelming resolution.

Now that the series (the story will likely continue in the Vision show) is at an end, we want to know what you made of Agatha All Along. Vote in the poll below, and feel free to discuss all major story details and spoilers in the comments section.

SuperSurvey Experience every twist, every secret, every episode 🔮



All episodes of #AgathaAllAlong are now streaming on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/3VZmzolF3g — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 31, 2024

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

The seventh episode of Agatha All Along is now streaming on Disney+.