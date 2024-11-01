AGATHA ALL ALONG Poll & Spoiler Discussion: What Did You Make Of Marvel's WANDAVISION Spin-Off?

AGATHA ALL ALONG Poll & Spoiler Discussion: What Did You Make Of Marvel's WANDAVISION Spin-Off?

Agatha All Along concluded with a double-episode finale on Halloween, and we want to know what you made of the entire first (and likely only) season of Marvel's WandaVision spin-off.

Feature Opinion
By MarkCassidy - Nov 01, 2024 12:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos

It's probably fair to say that Agatha All Along wasn't one of the more highly-anticipated MCU shows to be announced for the Disney+ streaming service.

The prospect of a WandaVision spin-off focusing on scene-stealing witch Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) may have seemed like a more appealing idea a few years ago, but even then, a lot of fans wondered what the point of a series revolving around this character was when there are better-known and more popular Marvel Comics heroes and villains that have yet to be given the spotlight.

Even so, the first two episodes proved to be surprisingly popular, and based on critical (the show's Rotten Tomatoes score has now gone from 67% to 83%) and audience responses, many would seem to agree that the series only increased in quality as it went on.

This week's two-episode finale did seem to be a little more divisive, however, with a somewhat convoluted plot twist and what some felt to be an underwhelming resolution.

Now that the series (the story will likely continue in the Vision show) is at an end, we want to know what you made of Agatha All Along. Vote in the poll below, and feel free to discuss all major story details and spoilers in the comments section.

SuperSurvey

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

The seventh episode of Agatha All Along is now streaming on Disney+.

AGATHA ALL ALONG: New Details Reveal What Changed During Reshoots (And Whether Scarlet Witch Ever Appeared)
Related:

AGATHA ALL ALONG: New Details Reveal What Changed During Reshoots (And Whether Scarlet Witch Ever Appeared)
AGATHA ALL ALONG Photos Reveal Amazing Practical Death Makeup And Unexpected Link To Vision On Wiccan Costume
Recommended For You:

AGATHA ALL ALONG Photos Reveal Amazing Practical Death Makeup And Unexpected Link To Vision On Wiccan Costume

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 11/1/2024, 12:13 PM
Surprisingly well made for how uninvested I initially was, and an interesting new chapter in the MCU's sorcery/witchcraft saga.
LSHF
LSHF - 11/1/2024, 12:14 PM
I didn't make anything, but I did enjoy any and all time spent with Aubrey.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 11/1/2024, 12:15 PM
For those wondering, the poll choices are based on the 5-star rating system... I didn't include a "didn't watch" option for obvious reasons.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder