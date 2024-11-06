AGATHA ALL ALONG Season 1 Poll Results Are In - And You Might Be Surprised By The Outcome

We recently asked you to let us know what you made of the entire first season of Agatha All Along, and the surprising poll results are now in...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 06, 2024 01:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Agatha All Along concluded with a two-episode finale last week, and we recently asked you to vote so we could determine what CBM's readers made of the WandaVision spin-off.

The results are now in, and you might be surprised by the outcome!

2239 of you voted, and a whopping 42% (947) went with the most positive option, "Excellent." 27% (615) of you felt it was "Very Good," 15% (329) went with "Good," and only 9% (191) clicked on the most negative choice, "Awful."

It's fair to say that Agatha All Along wasn't exactly the most anticipated Disney+ Marvel series, but the show quickly established itself as a must-watch for many fans. A second season has not been announced, but the fact that Disney has submitted the show in the comedy categories for the upcoming awards season has led to speculation that Marvel might be planning to continue the story.

Even if they don't, we know that Agatha and Wiccan's adventures will continue in the Vision series, which has been described as "the third part of a trilogy that started with WandaVision and continues in Agatha All Along."

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

All episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.

AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Joe Locke Weighs In On Season Finale's Big Wiccan Twist - SPOILERS
AGATHA ALL ALONG: Rumored Details On Unused Post-Credits Scenes Revealed - SPOILERS
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 11/6/2024, 1:10 PM
Accurate poll is accurate.
SATW42
SATW42 - 11/6/2024, 1:16 PM
I'm not surprised at all. These polls prove what the editors here have said for years, the loud naysayers are the minority users on this site and a large part of the user base for this site simply doesn't participate in the comment section. 2,239 votes, and there's like what, 30 regular commentors here?

WEAPONXOXOXO
WEAPONXOXOXO - 11/6/2024, 1:17 PM
User Comment Image
marvel72
marvel72 - 11/6/2024, 1:21 PM
I put awful from the trailers and watching the first episode I found it boring and let's be honest, I'm not the target audience.
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 11/6/2024, 1:22 PM
Glad people liked it. It’s going to be different for the future of Marvel. If they keep this up it’ll be much more like the comics with different series and arcs that attract sub groups of fans for each. That’ll have pros and cons, but it could make more room for a diversity of cinematic styles going forward.🤞
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 11/6/2024, 1:28 PM
It was very enjoyable for me, liked it more than I thought I ever would.

If we could get cheaper, limited Marvel series this good more often I'd be very interested in seeing what more obscure characters they could tackle next.
LysergicMeinbal
LysergicMeinbal - 11/6/2024, 1:30 PM
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 11/6/2024, 1:37 PM
I watched it during breakfasts.
It was ok. But im gonna be honoust...

I watched it because i was hoping for Mephisto.

Aubrey's Death was a nice add-on
mountainman
mountainman - 11/6/2024, 1:38 PM
Not surprising at all. This one had low viewership but hit good reviews from those that watched it. The people that would have normally rated it lower just didn’t watch.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 11/6/2024, 1:39 PM
It was definitely the most enjoyable Disney+ show since Loki season 2.
Colton
Colton - 11/6/2024, 1:42 PM
Shit with shit through it.

