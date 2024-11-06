AGATHA ALL ALONG Season 1 Poll Results Are In - And You Might Be Surprised By The Outcome

Agatha All Along concluded with a two-episode finale last week, and we recently asked you to vote so we could determine what CBM's readers made of the WandaVision spin-off.

The results are now in, and you might be surprised by the outcome!

2239 of you voted, and a whopping 42% (947) went with the most positive option, "Excellent." 27% (615) of you felt it was "Very Good," 15% (329) went with "Good," and only 9% (191) clicked on the most negative choice, "Awful."

It's fair to say that Agatha All Along wasn't exactly the most anticipated Disney+ Marvel series, but the show quickly established itself as a must-watch for many fans. A second season has not been announced, but the fact that Disney has submitted the show in the comedy categories for the upcoming awards season has led to speculation that Marvel might be planning to continue the story.

Even if they don't, we know that Agatha and Wiccan's adventures will continue in the Vision series, which has been described as "the third part of a trilogy that started with WandaVision and continues in Agatha All Along."

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

All episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.