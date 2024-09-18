AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Aubrey Plaza Thinks Fans Will "Go Crazy" For Her Character Reveal - Possible SPOILERS

AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Aubrey Plaza Thinks Fans Will &quot;Go Crazy&quot; For Her Character Reveal - Possible SPOILERS

While promoting the new series at the recent premiere event, Agatha All Along star Aubrey Plaza pretty much confirmed the fan theory that her character, Rio Vidal, will be revealed to be someone else...

News
By MarkCassidy - Sep 18, 2024 07:09 AM EST
Filed Under: Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Marvel Television's Agatha All Along hits Disney+ tomorrow with a two-episode premiere, so if you'd rather avoid any more reveals (or hints at reveals) before sitting down to watch the show, here's your (possible) spoiler warning

Since Aubrey Plaza's character, Rio Vidal, does not appear in the comics, there's been a lot of speculation that the Legion alum will actually turn out to playing someone a little more familiar (no pun). Several different names have been circling the rumor mill, including Enchantress, Morgan le Fay, a gender-switched Nicholas Scratch, Lady Death, and even Mephisto himself.

Now, Plaza has confirmed that there is something mysterious about Miss Vidal, and believes fans are going to "go crazy" once the cat is out of the bag.

"I'm just so happy they let me play this character," she told Scarlet Witch Updates. "I can't spoil it, but what happens, the reveal is pretty amazing. And I think for the fans especially, they're going to go crazy."

Without giving anything away, we'll just say that there are some subtle - and one not so subtle - hints about who Rio Vidal really is in the first few episodes, and we don't think Plaza is exaggerating about the excitement levels the big reveal will result in.

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along premieres September 18 at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.

AGATHA ALL ALONG Showrunner Jac Schaeffer On SCARLET WITCH Movie Rumors: Fingers Crossed
Related:

AGATHA ALL ALONG Showrunner Jac Schaeffer On SCARLET WITCH Movie Rumors: "Fingers Crossed"
AGATHA ALL ALONG Social Media Reactions Point To A Slow Start For An Overall Spellbinding New MCU TV Series
Recommended For You:

AGATHA ALL ALONG Social Media Reactions Point To A Slow Start For An Overall Spellbinding New MCU TV Series
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 9/18/2024, 7:25 AM
Hmmmm. Who do we think she is? Besides a fox in that photo.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/18/2024, 7:25 AM
I knew it
User Comment Image
bobevanz
bobevanz - 9/18/2024, 7:25 AM
If this is the Mephisto reveal.. somehow it'd be worse than that Plagueis
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/18/2024, 7:26 AM
Blade
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 9/18/2024, 7:37 AM
@HashTagSwagg - Blade's little sister, Pocket Knife
Simonsonrules
Simonsonrules - 9/18/2024, 7:36 AM
Ru Paul
cubichy
cubichy - 9/18/2024, 7:37 AM
Actually, no we won't, cause no one will be watching. This show of a tertiary character shouldn't have been made, no knows them and will tank big, worse than marvels. So many better stories to tell, mcu needs to get back to superheroes, especially primary characters and their stories and once you get that established, move to secondary. Years and years worth of and you still wouldn't get to tertiary and Agatha. Huge mistake by marvel to release this, just like iron heart, shit show, no one will watch and will tank big.
Usernametaken
Usernametaken - 9/18/2024, 7:39 AM
@cubichy - Alright, it doesn't interest you, It doesn't interest me either, but no need to be this agressive about it.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 9/18/2024, 8:23 AM
@cubichy - Ironheart was bad? I’ll have to check it out next year when it releases. Thanks for the clairvoyance!
Moriakum
Moriakum - 9/18/2024, 7:38 AM
She´s a Stark variant played by RDJ.

User Comment Image
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 9/18/2024, 7:44 AM
Shadow king
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 9/18/2024, 7:49 AM
@Ryguy88 - With the whole multiverse stuff it wouldn't be unreasonable
ShimmyShimmyYA
ShimmyShimmyYA - 9/18/2024, 7:59 AM
I saw the first 2 episodes yesterday

More mature leaning than expected, plaza character shows up but identity isn’t revealed

Humor is hit or miss

Overall better than expected looking forward to seeing the rest
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 9/18/2024, 8:09 AM
I'm curious, so I'll watch it, well at least the two first ones.
Vigor
Vigor - 9/18/2024, 8:17 AM
If she's mephisto, then she should also be cast in iron heart as it's heavily rumored mephisto is there too influencing things. Unless they go the route that mephisto takes on multiple different appearances. Sacha in iron heart and Aubrey in Agatha

However with the variants in play and skrulls, having yet another "shapeshifter" can be confusing for audiences. So my theory is likely silly

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder