AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Aubrey Plaza Thinks Fans Will "Go Crazy" For Her Character Reveal - Possible SPOILERS

Marvel Television's Agatha All Along hits Disney+ tomorrow with a two-episode premiere, so if you'd rather avoid any more reveals (or hints at reveals) before sitting down to watch the show, here's your (possible) spoiler warning

Since Aubrey Plaza's character, Rio Vidal, does not appear in the comics, there's been a lot of speculation that the Legion alum will actually turn out to playing someone a little more familiar (no pun). Several different names have been circling the rumor mill, including Enchantress, Morgan le Fay, a gender-switched Nicholas Scratch, Lady Death, and even Mephisto himself.

Now, Plaza has confirmed that there is something mysterious about Miss Vidal, and believes fans are going to "go crazy" once the cat is out of the bag.

"I'm just so happy they let me play this character," she told Scarlet Witch Updates. "I can't spoil it, but what happens, the reveal is pretty amazing. And I think for the fans especially, they're going to go crazy."

Without giving anything away, we'll just say that there are some subtle - and one not so subtle - hints about who Rio Vidal really is in the first few episodes, and we don't think Plaza is exaggerating about the excitement levels the big reveal will result in.

Aubrey Plaza says the fans are gonna go crazy over the reveal of her character in #AgathaAllAlong. pic.twitter.com/qrlZ3n46nT — Scarlet Witch Updates (@ScarletWitchUpd) September 17, 2024 The first 4 episodes of #AgathaAllAlong are pretty great. Very funny, a little strange (though not as creepy as I'd hoped), with a couple of musical numbers for good measure. The story still hasn't really come together, but it's a lot of fun walking the road with these witches. — Mark Cassidy (@RorMachine) September 17, 2024

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along premieres September 18 at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET, with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.