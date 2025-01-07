AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Kathryn Hahn Says She Is Not "Personally Done With Playing This Witch"

Marvel Studios' Agatha All Along was originally listed as a miniseries, but the fact that Disney submitted the show in the comedy categories for the upcoming awards season led to speculation that a second batch of episodes might be in development.

Rumors that a second season is in the planning stages soon followed, and while Marvel has yet to make it official, we will almost certainly see Miss Harkness in the MCU again in some capacity.

Star Kathryn Hahn - who lost out on a Best Actress Golden Globe during Sunday's ceremony - was asked about the awards submissions and what they could mean for a second season while speaking to TV Line on the red carpet.

“It does suggest that,” the actress conceded. “I am as in-the-dark as you are. There’s going to be a Vision show, so that could be of a trilogy. But who knows?”

“Am I personally done with playing this witch? No,” Hahn added. "We’d have to let the powers that be make those decisions.”

In the season 1 finale, Agatha sacrificed herself to save Billy Maximoff (Joe Locke) by planting a kiss on her former lover Rio Vidal, aka Death (Aubrey Plaza).

Of course, dying in the Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn't necessarily mean the end of the road - especially for a powerful witch. In the final moments of the episode, Harkness returns in spirit form and accompanies Wiccan on his quest to locate his brother Tommy.

Despite the show's popularity and strong viewership, some feel that a second season would be unnecessary, since the upcoming Vision series has been described as "the third part of a trilogy that started with WandaVision and continues in Agatha All Along."

Whether Agatha All Along returns for season 2 or not, it seems we'll be seeing a lot more of Wiccan and Ghost Agatha in the MCU over the next few years.

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

All episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.