AGATHA ALL ALONG Star Kathryn Hahn Says She Is Not "Personally Done With Playing This Witch"

During the Golden Globes red carpet, Agatha All Along star Kathryn Hahn addressed the possibility of a second season and her (likely) MCU return as Agatha Harkness...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 07, 2025 08:01 AM EST
Marvel Studios' Agatha All Along was originally listed as a miniseries, but the fact that Disney submitted the show in the comedy categories for the upcoming awards season led to speculation that a second batch of episodes might be in development.

Rumors that a second season is in the planning stages soon followed, and while Marvel has yet to make it official, we will almost certainly see Miss Harkness in the MCU again in some capacity.

Star Kathryn Hahn - who lost out on a Best Actress Golden Globe during Sunday's ceremony - was asked about the awards submissions and what they could mean for a second season while speaking to TV Line on the red carpet.

“It does suggest that,” the actress conceded. “I am as in-the-dark as you are. There’s going to be a Vision show, so that could be of a trilogy. But who knows?”

“Am I personally done with playing this witch? No,” Hahn added. "We’d have to let the powers that be make those decisions.”

In the season 1 finale, Agatha sacrificed herself to save Billy Maximoff (Joe Locke) by planting a kiss on her former lover Rio Vidal, aka Death (Aubrey Plaza).

Of course, dying in the Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn't necessarily mean the end of the road - especially for a powerful witch. In the final moments of the episode, Harkness returns in spirit form and accompanies Wiccan on his quest to locate his brother Tommy.

Despite the show's popularity and strong viewership, some feel that a second season would be unnecessary, since the upcoming Vision series has been described as "the third part of a trilogy that started with WandaVision and continues in Agatha All Along."

Whether Agatha All Along returns for season 2 or not, it seems we'll be seeing a lot more of Wiccan and Ghost Agatha in the MCU over the next few years.

The new series focuses on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, from the acclaimed Marvel Studios’ series WandaVision, as she sets off on a dangerous, mysterious adventure filled with trials and tribulations. Showrunner Jac Schaeffer, who was the creative force behind WandaVision, directs the pilot episode.

"In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…"

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos and Jac Schaeffer. The directors for the series include Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg and Gandja Montiero.

All episodes of Agatha All Along are now streaming on Disney+.

SteelGunZ
SteelGunZ - 1/7/2025, 8:33 AM
Please make this show go away.
Vigor
Vigor - 1/7/2025, 8:57 AM
@SteelGunZ - where did it touch you
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 1/7/2025, 8:35 AM
User Comment Image
AC1
AC1 - 1/7/2025, 8:42 AM
I'm down, show was unexpectedly good and definitely set up a continuation of some sort
TheRose
TheRose - 1/7/2025, 8:51 AM
@AC1 - I would fully be on board to see the coven come back together to reunite the fallen sisters.

At least resurrect Debra Jo Rupp's Mrs. Davis/Mrs. Hart! She did nothing wrong!
Vigor
Vigor - 1/7/2025, 8:59 AM
@TheRose - I just feel like that retreading old ground. I dislike when sequels or season 2 are the same BUT BIGGER. Let's do a new story !
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/7/2025, 8:59 AM
@TheRose - I have no idea who this Mrs Davis is but poor Mrs Hart…

She just lost her husband too and just wanted to be with some friends
AC1
AC1 - 1/7/2025, 9:07 AM
@TheRose - I was genuinely shocked by Mrs Hart dying but I think that was the point and needs to stick, it went to show how ruthless and careless Agatha could be and that she's not really a heroic figure even though she's the protagonist - innocent people still got caught in the crossfire and died thanks to her and she couldn't care less (or at least, that's how she wanted it to look)

Wouldn't mind a cameo or something from the dead coven members' ghosts (and I think having that focus on Mrs Hart could be genuinely really funny and also kinda sad at the same time) but I don't think they should have substantial roles like they did in Season 1. Season 2 should just focus on Agatha and Billy searching for Tommy. The only other character I'd kind of want back in a somewhat substantial role would be Death.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/7/2025, 9:10 AM
@AC1 - I agree

The search for Tommy should be the focus

I would like some confrontation again with Wanda &. Agatha in the future now that we know more about the latter…

They both are grieving mothers at their core and perhaps Agatha wanted the Darkhold to “resurrect” her own son?.
Vigor
Vigor - 1/7/2025, 9:24 AM
@TheVisionary25 - 😂
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 1/7/2025, 9:28 AM
@TheRose - Nah, as good as the characters were the dead should stay dead in the main and move on to a new story.

Agatha being a ghost for a long time is true to source so keep her that way for a good whilse, concentrate on the whole finding Speed leading into the Children's crusade and eventualy finding Wanda at some point now which COULD lead to her getting a new body or passing on to the next plane and facing her son (as well as continued setup for him being part of the Younger Avengers/Champions team of young Adults in their 20's or more as they all will be by time we get it). There was however one other coven member who survived and are ways with the craft that dead ones can cameo but...

...one fun thing they COULD run with, maybe, as much as the joke/meta-casting was poorly recieved by many the fake QS could cameo again and COULD end up being a vessel for the spirit of the real QS so that he ACTUALY becomes that character once more and sticks around as such this time.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 1/7/2025, 9:36 AM
@TheVisionary25 - who?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/7/2025, 9:46 AM
@MyCoolYoung - idk man

I can’t for the life of me figure out who Mrs Davis is.
xfan320
xfan320 - 1/7/2025, 8:54 AM
Obviously she'll be in whatever project Joe Locke is signed up for.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/7/2025, 9:08 AM
I would be down to see a continuation of the show aswell as Hahn in the role again (even though I’m still not fully sold on Ghost Agatha)…

Probably the aspect I liked most about it was that it gave more dimensions to Agatha as a character while not necessarily redeeming her which was something different & nice imo.

It made her a more “grey” character if nothing else which was enjoyable.

I do want her to atleast have some sort of confrontation with her son Nicholas since I feel that’s the only big thing left for her to do since she’s so afraid to face him in the afterlife.

As Rio said…

User Comment Image

PS: my condolences to Aubrey Plaza who lost her husband over the weekend due to an apparent suicide.
Blergh
Blergh - 1/7/2025, 9:37 AM
And she shouldn’t be! The show was great, her chemistry with Wiccan was great and she should serve as his mentor until he gets his family back.

