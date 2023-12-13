AGATHA: DARKHOLD DIARIES Rumored To Have Undergone ANOTHER Title Change - But This One May Stick

So, it's been... Agatha All Along?

When it was first officially announced, Marvel Studios' WandaVision spin-off was known as Agatha: House of Harkness. This was later changed to Agatha: Coven of Chaos, and more recently, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries.

Now, the Disney+ series is rumored to have undergone yet another title change, and we really should have seen this coming!

According to scooper CWGST, the show's final title will be: Agatha All Along.

‘AGATHA ALL ALONG’ will reportedly be the final title for the #WandaVision spin-off series.



It’s currently titled ‘Agatha: Darkhold Diaries’



Again, this probably shouldn't come as much of a surprise, since the various title changes always seemed to be building towards a final reveal, and Agatha All Along - the name of the song star Kathryn Hahn sings in WandaVision when her character is unveiled as the villain - was the most likely choice.

Marvel recently debuted the first footage from the show via a behind-the-scenes featurette, but we may see a full teaser trailer if and when this final title is made official.

The video spotlighted Hahn as the returning sorceress, who was sporting some new duds which look like they might be inspired by her later comic book appearances. We also saw supporting cast members Ali Ahn, Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, Aubrey Plaza, and Joe Locke, who is believed to be playing Wiccan.

The footage appeared to confirm a previously leaked plot detail that Agatha and her allies will embark on a journey down the Witches Road, which is a mystical plane of existence that only sorcerers are able to tread.

Agatha All Along will focus on powerful witch Agatha Harkness, who almost managed to defeat the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) in the season finale of WandaVision before being bested and trapped in Westview in her "nosy neighbour Agnes" persona. Though Olsen is not expected to appear, there's speculation that Wanda might have something to do with Harkness' release and/or reformation following the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Jac Schaeffer, who is under a joint overall deal with Marvel and 20th Television, will serve as writer and executive producer and will also helm multiple episodes along with Gandja Monteiro (Wednesday; The Chi) and Rachel Goldberg (Cloak & Dagger; Mayans M.C.)

"In the first episode, we see Agatha finally break out of a spell she has been trapped in," reads a recently released synopsis. "She can’t wait to go back to her old murderous ways only to find that she is powerless. The only way forward for her is to embark on a perilous quest to get her powers back with the help of an unlikely friend or two."

The show was originally supposed to premiere this year, but was pushed to October 2024 due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, which were recently resolved.