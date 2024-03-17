AGATHA: DARKHOLD DIARIES Has Received Yet Another Title Change - Will This One Stick?
Related:

AGATHA: DARKHOLD DIARIES Has Received Yet Another Title Change - Will This One Stick?
AGATHA Star Kathryn Hahn Says People Are Going To Be Surprised By WANDAVISION Spin-Off
Recommended For You:

AGATHA Star Kathryn Hahn Says "People Are Going To Be Surprised" By WANDAVISION Spin-Off
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
mountainman
mountainman - 3/17/2024, 7:21 AM
Some of that well known British old lady charm. Love her!
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 3/17/2024, 7:38 AM
She did play Despair in Sandman though. The woman loves good literature and Neil Gaiman is good literature.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/17/2024, 7:42 AM
Didnt want to work for Marvel but will do for a huge payday. Smart.
SuperiorHeckler
SuperiorHeckler - 3/17/2024, 8:04 AM
Margolyes was clearly channeling the performance of William Shatner from his now iconic SNL appearance:

"..y'know... hundreds of miles to be here, I'd just like to say... get a life, will you people? I mean, for crying out loud, it's just a TV show!" 😄🤣
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/17/2024, 8:15 AM
She was probably up for Patti LuPone’s role going by the cast but oh well , she’s in her 80’s so I doubt she wanted to travel aswell.

Also she’s a legend and has always been good in the work I’ve seen of hers but man , she has such a close minded view of the HP fandom…

Sure the movies and books were made for kids but they appealed to everyone because they were good stories so let people enjoy what they like without having to judge or put them down for it , there’s enough negativity in the world already.

User Comment Image
S8R8M
S8R8M - 3/17/2024, 8:23 AM
I love this old bag! She always cracks me up.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
FOLLOW ComicBookMovie.com
View Recorder