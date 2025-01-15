DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN - The Man Without Fear Returns In Brutally Violent Official Trailer

The Devil's work is never done...

After numerous leaks, Marvel Studios has finally released the first official trailer for Daredevil: Born Again, and fans who may have been concerned that this revival series would tone down the brutality of the original Netflix show need not have worried!

While this trailer does reuse some shots from the leaked teasers, there's plenty of new footage of the Man Without Fear in action as he asserts his particularly violent brand of justice on the criminals of Hell's Kitchen.

The preview begins with Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) sitting down with his old enemy Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), who decided to run for mayor of NYC in the season finale of Echo.

As Murdock makes it clear that he's sceptical of the Kingpin's motives (and who could blame him?), we get quick glimpses of the masked villain known as Muse, an incarcerated Bullseye (Wilson Bethel), Matt getting in some shower time with a lady friend, and Jon Bernthal as the returning Frank Castle/Punisher, who does not seem to have mellowed out very much since we last saw him.

We also get to see Daredevil's various alternate costumes, but whether he'll actually suit-up in any of them during the show remains to be seen.

Check out the trailer below along with the first official key art.

Cox spoke about reprising the lead role following his three-season stint as the character in Netflix's Daredevil series in a recent interview with Empire.

"There was talk early on about reinventing the whole thing, to see if Matt was a slightly different person," said the actor. "But it ended up more of a continuation. A lot of the history follows on. The relationships and dynamics set up in the previous seasons still exist." "A few years have passed. In that time, Matt, Foggy, and Karen have found a pretty good rhythm. Matt’s made peace with his role both as a lawyer and a vigilante. Then, of course, shit hits the fan."

Bethel recently revealed exactly how much time has passed since the events of the original series.

"The show doesn't pick up the day after we last saw it. It picks up five years later. And so in theory, these are characters who have all lived five years of life and all of the twists and turns that you take in the meantime. So whether or not even those stories are necessarily on screen, there's just that little extra bit of life in there, which I think is… as an actor, it gives you an opportunity to bring whatever your own journey has been in that time and they get sort of a little longer in the tooth."

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.