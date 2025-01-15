DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN - The Man Without Fear Returns In Brutally Violent Official Trailer

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN - The Man Without Fear Returns In Brutally Violent Official Trailer

Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere this March, and Marvel Studios has finally released the first official trailer for the highly-anticipated revival series...

By MarkCassidy - Jan 15, 2025 10:01 AM EST
The Devil's work is never done...

After numerous leaks, Marvel Studios has finally released the first official trailer for Daredevil: Born Again, and fans who may have been concerned that this revival series would tone down the brutality of the original Netflix show need not have worried!

While this trailer does reuse some shots from the leaked teasers, there's plenty of new footage of the Man Without Fear in action as he asserts his particularly violent brand of justice on the criminals of Hell's Kitchen.

The preview begins with Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) sitting down with his old enemy Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio), who decided to run for mayor of NYC in the season finale of Echo.

As Murdock makes it clear that he's sceptical of the Kingpin's motives (and who could blame him?), we get quick glimpses of the masked villain known as Muse, an incarcerated Bullseye (Wilson Bethel), Matt getting in some shower time with a lady friend, and Jon Bernthal as the returning Frank Castle/Punisher, who does not seem to have mellowed out very much since we last saw him.

We also get to see Daredevil's various alternate costumes, but whether he'll actually suit-up in any of them during the show remains to be seen.

Check out the trailer below along with the first official key art.

Image

Cox spoke about reprising the lead role following his three-season stint as the character in Netflix's Daredevil series in a recent interview with Empire.

"There was talk early on about reinventing the whole thing, to see if Matt was a slightly different person," said the actor. "But it ended up more of a continuation. A lot of the history follows on. The relationships and dynamics set up in the previous seasons still exist." "A few years have passed. In that time, Matt, Foggy, and Karen have found a pretty good rhythm. Matt’s made peace with his role both as a lawyer and a vigilante. Then, of course, shit hits the fan."

Bethel recently revealed exactly how much time has passed since the events of the original series.

"The show doesn't pick up the day after we last saw it. It picks up five years later. And so in theory, these are characters who have all lived five years of life and all of the twists and turns that you take in the meantime. So whether or not even those stories are necessarily on screen, there's just that little extra bit of life in there, which I think is… as an actor, it gives you an opportunity to bring whatever your own journey has been in that time and they get sort of a little longer in the tooth."

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 1/15/2025, 10:10 AM
Limbs bending in ways they shouldn't.

I'm in.
thebamf
thebamf - 1/15/2025, 10:27 AM
@theBlackSquare - Yup. This looks brutal.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 1/15/2025, 11:12 AM
@theBlackSquare - Any trailer can be misleading but...

...I'm FULLY in to the point of considering waiting till the middle of the night when it drops to watch not wait a single second and it is not often I would say that (can't recall last time I did).
OptimusCrime
OptimusCrime - 1/15/2025, 10:12 AM
[frick] this looks good!
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 1/15/2025, 10:41 AM
@OptimusCrime - For sure!

I do wonder though, if the weekly drop is going to affect how it's consumed or enjoyed?

As we were use to this property being dropped a season at a time.

I hope they can keep up the momentum.
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 1/15/2025, 11:00 AM
@UnderBelly - I remember waiting excitedly for a new episode every week back in the day, but that was in college when I had copious free time lol.

I watched the first episodes of Penguin and Skeleton Crew and couldn't be bothered to watch more until it's all out, still haven't bothered to finish Penguin...
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 1/15/2025, 11:06 AM
@OptimusCrime - The cinematography looks way more cinematic than before but i hope the writing is same caliber as the netflix one
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 1/15/2025, 11:20 AM
@UnderBelly - Tend to think tha weekly drop with this specific thing may result in anyone/everyone even remotely interested watching checking it out in the first day or two after watching this trailer as it comes across that well...

...depending on the nature of the specifics of what drops there may then be some who decide this is best to binge and avoid till towards the end thus a drop on week two may be misleading.

Course some will watch the first, even if NOT interested, and never tune in again whilst others could end up hearing so much good WoM that they end up checking it out later in the run.

Still plenty old farts about who still prefer the traditional weekly approach and younger ones prone to FOMO whatever model used I tend to feel just makes the numbers harder to read much into either way.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 1/15/2025, 10:13 AM
I never watched Season 3. I probably should
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 1/15/2025, 10:17 AM
@HammerLegFoot - you defo should.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/15/2025, 10:18 AM
@HammerLegFoot - Season 3 is fantastic
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 1/15/2025, 10:23 AM
@ItsNotForMeWahh @HammerLegFoot - Better than Season 2 for damn sure.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 1/15/2025, 10:25 AM
@Clintthahamster - S2 has good stuff like Frank & Elektra herself imo , it’s the Hand that brings it down.

3 and 1 are definitely the best , the former possibly being my favorite.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 1/15/2025, 10:39 AM
@Clintthahamster - season 2 with the Punisher was peak imo
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 1/15/2025, 10:47 AM
@0bstreperous - I didn't think it was bad, per se, just not as good as Season 1. Honestly, I haven't watched it since it first dropped. Rewatching now, maybe i'll feel differently this time around.
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 1/15/2025, 10:58 AM
@Clintthahamster - do rewatch with the costume, Punisher and Electra it was perfect imo
AleSir19
AleSir19 - 1/15/2025, 10:59 AM
@0bstreperous - I would say S1 was really good, even if it had some weak points.

Then S2 is really good, in those first 3-4 episodes, which compose The Punisher Arc, Even the introduction and the actress who play Elektra was really good. But all The Hand bull shit that takes on from Episode 3 or 4, is just a slog, is boring, it doesnt have any personality, nothing interesting, Even Elektra death...

Then S3 for me even if it doesnt have or archive the tone or The level of darkness of S1, it is just evenly solid.

For me clearly The path is:

S1
S2 (first 3 episodes) -S3
S2 (all along to hell)
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 1/15/2025, 11:06 AM
@Clintthahamster - The legal aspect of Season 2 was garbage. Still a fun season overall and loved Punisher but the Court room stuff just sucked
Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 1/15/2025, 11:11 AM
@0bstreperous - As much as i love the season 2 with punisher and elektra. the season 3 is the peak one specially on the last few episodes it's roller coaster ride from there the stakes has never been so high. bullseye vs. kingpin vs. dareveil is just chef kiss pure cinema!
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 1/15/2025, 11:25 AM
@HammerLegFoot - S3 was better than S2 and I'd say third best season of any of the Netflix Marvel shows at worst.

My top three being DD S1, JJ S1, DD S3 but as to the order I don't like to rank as each had differing strengths/weaknesses.

In many ways I love S3 DD more than S1 TBH but I'd be hard pushed to say it was better overall, close but maybe not surpassing would likely be the common opinion.
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 1/15/2025, 10:13 AM
Trailer and poster both go hard. Wonder if we're getting two-part premiere and finale since Andor S2 is supposed to take its slot late April.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 1/15/2025, 10:14 AM
Hell of a trailer.

Also, could they be adapting Zdarksy's run? "A line was crossed"
User Comment Image
kylo0607
kylo0607 - 1/15/2025, 10:14 AM
This looks absolutely amazing and what's most important - feels like a Season 4, which is great.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 1/15/2025, 11:02 AM
@kylo0607 - My favorite part was that this fully solidified the fact that they are basically doing season 4, like you said. Really glad they didn't try to halfway reboot this one. It looks great.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 1/15/2025, 10:15 AM
Hey Marvel…

Don’t

Fugg

This

Up
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 1/15/2025, 10:15 AM
Very impressed. Hits hard and feels like there's a bit of depth there. Something in short supply of late.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/15/2025, 10:15 AM
Looks alright, don't get your panties in a bunch lmao
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 1/15/2025, 10:16 AM
@bobevanz - too late. My balls just swapped.
BraveNewClunge
BraveNewClunge - 1/15/2025, 10:15 AM
🔥🔥🔥

My 🍆 is on hard for this show!

Let's go 😶‍🌫️
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 1/15/2025, 11:22 AM
@BraveNewClunge - same here
ATrueHero1987
ATrueHero1987 - 1/15/2025, 10:16 AM
Did I just see the big, bad, Punisher?!

Can't wait for this show. Looks very good!
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 1/15/2025, 10:58 AM
@ATrueHero1987 - YES! I Didnt realize he was going to be in this! Kind of wish they didnt spoil it in the trailer, but still excited
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/15/2025, 10:17 AM
looks good but how long will he be outta the suit? I dont want see another series where the hero doesnt suit up until the end of the season, that kinda bullshit killed the Punisher show for me.
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 1/15/2025, 10:19 AM
@harryba11zack - They retooled the show to make sure he gets in the suit earlier than he was going to initially.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 1/15/2025, 10:19 AM
@harryba11zack - I literally just posted the same thing.
tluciotti74
tluciotti74 - 1/15/2025, 10:24 AM
@harryba11zack - my guess, based on the trailer is he will not be DD at the beginning but just wearing a hood or whatever to do his business and at some point, he will realize that he needs the image of the devil to get the correct response from the bad guys. If done right, those realizations can be very cool but I agree he needs to suit up sooner rather than later since we have already seen him suited up in first three seasons
AnEye
AnEye - 1/15/2025, 10:18 AM
Welp....still hasn't swayed me to NOT watch. Looks amazing, will be watching for sure.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 1/15/2025, 10:19 AM
I hope this is good. "Why did you stop being the vigilante?"


I also hope this isn't 7 episodes of him not being Daredevil.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 1/15/2025, 10:24 AM
@CreateNowSlpL8r - "I also hope this isn't 7 episodes of him not being Daredevil."

For real. I imagine he'll be back in the tights by the end of episode 2.
CreateNowSlpL8r
CreateNowSlpL8r - 1/15/2025, 10:59 AM
@Clintthahamster - *crosses fingers*
