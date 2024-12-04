DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Actor Wilson Bethel Reveals Exactly How Much Time Has Passed Since Netflix Series

When word of the creative overhaul of Daredevil: Born Again got out, there was a lot of speculation that Marvel Studios might be planning to bring the upcoming Disney+ series more in line with the events of the long-defunct Netflix Daredevil show, and we'd later learn that this was the case.

Following the news that Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll were set to reprise their respective roles as Foggy Nelson and Karen Page, we'd learn that Wilson Bethel will also return as the highly unstable Benjamin "Dex" Poindexter.

Dex was introduced during the third season of Daredevil as an increasingly unstable FBI agent who is ultimately hired by Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) to impersonate the Man Without Fear. He never actually took the mantle of Bullseye in the series, but is sure to suit-up as the lethally accurate villain in Born Again.

While speaking to Collider, Bethel discussed his return while revealing that Born Again picks up exactly 5 years after the events of the original show.

"I mean, Charlie sort of alluded to it. But I think one of the things that's interesting is, I mean, maybe it's different on a sitcom or something like that, but if you're on a show for over a period of time and the characters are aging together sort of in real-time, and if the show is well written and the writers are sort of responding to that reality transpiring, the wrinkles of their hair, et cetera, then in theory, the character is evolving in a way, whether or not the show was on air. So there's kind of like this funny thing stepping back after five years where Born Again will pick up with that amount of time having transpired.

The show doesn't pick up the day after we last saw it. It picks up five years later. And so in theory, these are characters who have all lived five years of life and all of the twists and turns that you take in the meantime. So whether or not even those stories are necessarily on screen, there's just that little extra bit of life in there, which I think is… as an actor, it gives you an opportunity to bring whatever your own journey has been in that time and they get sort of a little longer in the tooth."

Joining Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock and D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk will be Jon Bernthal, who will also reprise his role as Frank Castle/The Punisher.

Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Nikki M. James, Michael Gaston, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Lou Taylor Pucci, and Hunter Doohan are also on board in supporting roles.

The Punisher writer Dario Scardapane is believed to have come aboard as the project's new showrunner.

Specific plot details are still under wraps, but we know that Born Again will see Matt Murdock/Daredevil face-off against his old nemesis the Kingpin, who we last saw rushing back to New York in the season finale of Echo. Fisk will likely be either running for mayor of NYC or already appointed to the position when the story gets underway.