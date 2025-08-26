DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 BTS Photos Seemingly Confirm Return To Potentially Spoilery Location

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 arrives on Disney+ next year, and some new behind-the-scenes photos reveal an intriguing glimpse at what's to come in the Man Without Fear's corner of the MCU.

Wilson Bethel's Bullseye can be seen in one shot (his costume is covered up, unfortunately), while another takes us inside Fogwell's Gym. Thanks to set photos, we know that Mayor Fisk will be competing in a charity boxing match that Daredevil and Dex end up crashing.

Another suitably moody photo takes us inside a church; Daredevil season 3 borrowed elements from "Guardian Devil"—the Kevin Smith/Joe Quesada story that saw Bullseye kill Karen Page with one of the hero's Billy Clubs—so we'll have to wait and see what's going on here.

If nothing else, this might be an indication that the vigilante will rediscover his faith and perhaps even reunite with his mother, Sister Maggie.

Recently, Nexus Point News reported that, "Marvel Studios has already begun prepping for a potential renewal and is aiming to begin production on season 3 in March 2026 and shoot through the Summer, similar to season 2’s production schedule. [Charlie] Cox and [Vincent] D'Onofrio's contracts indicate that they have both signed on for three seasons."

That came after Cox told us that season 2 isn't planned as the last, so the future is looking bright for 'ol Hornhead in the MCU. Unfortunately, the plan right now doesn't appear to be for Daredevil to show up in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Daredevil: Born Again was met with positive reviews from fans and critics, despite a creative overhaul resulting in sweeping changes to the series and a new showrunner. Ultimately, that seemed to benefit the revival, so excitement is high to see what season 2 looks like.

If and when a third batch of episodes does arrive, it's likely they will move on from the Mayor Fisk storyline to something new. The Hand got a fair bit of screentime on Netflix, so it may be time to explore other parts of Matt Murdock's world.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Daredevil: Born Again season 1 is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.