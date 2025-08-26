DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 BTS Photos Seemingly Confirm Return To Potentially Spoilery Location

New photos from the set of Daredevil: Born Again season 2 take us behind the scenes of the Disney+ series, revealing some potentially spoilery glimpses at what's to come when the show returns next year.

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 26, 2025 09:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Daredevil

Daredevil: Born Again season 2 arrives on Disney+ next year, and some new behind-the-scenes photos reveal an intriguing glimpse at what's to come in the Man Without Fear's corner of the MCU.

Wilson Bethel's Bullseye can be seen in one shot (his costume is covered up, unfortunately), while another takes us inside Fogwell's Gym. Thanks to set photos, we know that Mayor Fisk will be competing in a charity boxing match that Daredevil and Dex end up crashing. 

Another suitably moody photo takes us inside a church; Daredevil season 3 borrowed elements from "Guardian Devil"—the Kevin Smith/Joe Quesada story that saw Bullseye kill Karen Page with one of the hero's Billy Clubs—so we'll have to wait and see what's going on here. 

If nothing else, this might be an indication that the vigilante will rediscover his faith and perhaps even reunite with his mother, Sister Maggie.

Recently, Nexus Point News reported that, "Marvel Studios has already begun prepping for a potential renewal and is aiming to begin production on season 3 in March 2026 and shoot through the Summer, similar to season 2’s production schedule. [Charlie] Cox and [Vincent] D'Onofrio's contracts indicate that they have both signed on for three seasons."

That came after Cox told us that season 2 isn't planned as the last, so the future is looking bright for 'ol Hornhead in the MCU. Unfortunately, the plan right now doesn't appear to be for Daredevil to show up in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Daredevil: Born Again was met with positive reviews from fans and critics, despite a creative overhaul resulting in sweeping changes to the series and a new showrunner. Ultimately, that seemed to benefit the revival, so excitement is high to see what season 2 looks like. 

If and when a third batch of episodes does arrive, it's likely they will move on from the Mayor Fisk storyline to something new. The Hand got a fair bit of screentime on Netflix, so it may be time to explore other parts of Matt Murdock's world. 

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review"Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Daredevil: Born Again season 1 is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+. 

Charlie Cox Confirms DAREDEVIL Season 2 Will Not Be The Show's Final Season (Exclusive)
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 8/26/2025, 9:14 AM
First season was trash
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 8/26/2025, 9:17 AM
@0bstreperous - Disagree. Respectfully.

Was it perfect? Absolutely not.

Was it done pretty well considering there was a whole rehash of creative talent and the storied changes for a show that still held is release schedule?.. You damn right.

Season 2 will be the true test.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/26/2025, 9:19 AM
@UnderBelly - crossing the finish line on fire is certainly an opinion I guess
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/26/2025, 9:23 AM
@0bstreperous - true.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 8/26/2025, 9:27 AM
@UnderBelly - The true test of any show is the first episode, which is also directed and written by the people handling season 2, and that episode was complete and utter garbage. As was the last 2 episodes, which were also handled by them. Imagine asking a person to watch 9 episode of complete and utter garbage and then saying the NEXT season is the "true test". Absolute lunacy of the highest order.
UnderBelly
UnderBelly - 8/26/2025, 9:56 AM
@WalletsClosed - for a reconstruction where they're having to use already shot footage that didnt even have the same story structure, juggling actors scheduling and a whole bunch of other factors due to a rehash. I think they did ok.

They couldn't start from scratch...which is a mistake on their part with not following their original plan... but season 2 theres not really the same kind of constraints like they had there in season 1.

Different opinions can exist based on these facts. It doesn't make it lunacy,

Disagree on those last 2 episodes.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 8/26/2025, 10:11 AM
@UnderBelly - The thing is, they put the constraints on themselves. No one asked them to make a more comedic, disneyfied, pg-13, she-hulk adjacent, lawyer focused show. We asked for Daredevil. This is their fault and only their fault. You only get one first impression and they messed up.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 8/26/2025, 9:16 AM
Cancel this show immediately. The 2000s movie is better than this garbage.

Reboot the MCU and DCU
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/26/2025, 9:17 AM
@WalletsClosed - reboot yourself
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 8/26/2025, 9:28 AM
@bobevanz - Cry
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/26/2025, 9:22 AM
u mean they are going to allow Matt into a church again? WOw!! such progress

User Comment Image
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 8/26/2025, 9:28 AM
@harryba11zack - Surprised Disney is showing churches at this point
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/26/2025, 9:37 AM
Cool!!.

I hope Fisk is able to control his rage during the charity boxing event against his opponent…

Also given that the church seems to be back this season since it seems he had forsaken it after Foggy’s death (we only get a moment if him outside a church in BA S1 seemingly contemplating going in but doesn’t) , I do hope we get Maggie again as his new voice of guidance since I liked her in S3!!.

User Comment Image

Anyway , BA S1 was solid imo so looking forward to S2!!.
tRuckRogers46A
tRuckRogers46A - 8/26/2025, 9:39 AM
I was disappointed in DDBA, not to the extent of not watching further seasons though. You could clearly tell that it had been edited and shuffled and I wish that bank robbery episode had just been completely omitted.
However I am glad that they course corrected the show. Imagine how shite it would have been as a mainly courtroom drama.
What worked for me was Fisk as Mayor and the palpable fear he gave off as he's known to be unhinged. Vanessa was brilliant too.
The White Tiger stuff didn't really land for me either and Punisher, I thought, was slightly too OTT.

