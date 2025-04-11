DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Season 2 Set Photos Reveal Bullseye's Costume - And It Seemingly Has His Iconic Logo!

As work continues on Daredevil: Born Again season 2, Wilson Bethel has been spotted on set back in costume as Bullseye. While the suit appears almost identical to the one featured in the show's pilot episode, those who saw it have claimed the mask now features the classic "bullseye" logo.

That's an exciting addition and one that was perhaps to be expected. After all, the Man Without Fear will have the "DD" symbol on his new black costume when the series returns to Disney+ next year.

When it comes to what's happening here, it appears Mayor Wilson Fisk takes on "Matter Horn" in a charity boxing match, beats the ever-loving hell out of the guy, and is then targeted by a vengeful Bullseye.

Daredevil: Born Again directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead were recently asked about why Bullseye targets the Mayor, even though Vanessa manipulated him into attacking Josie's Bar and killing Foggy Nelson.

Benson said, "Full credit to Dario [Scardapane]...you say you don't know who he was going to shoot in that scene, neither do we in a way. This dude should have it in for Fisk. Fisk ruined his life. Him and Matt have a pretty complicated past and yet he does still seem to have much more humanity than a traditional villain and probably recognises that Matt Murdock is not a terrible person."

"[Vanessa], what she did was pretty gangster to him, but you can understand why he'd ultimately lay it on Fisk but yet also, Fisk always seemed to have a paternal control over him. He took a kid who didn't really have a father...his closest thing to a parent was probably the therapist from the tapes in the Netflix series. You get into this really complicated area," he added.

We're expecting hi-res shots of Bullseye to drop later today, as professional paparazzi were on set along with these fans. Make sure to check back here for those as we'll share them the moment they drop.

Check out these new Daredevil: Born Again season 2 set photos in the X posts below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

"A masterpiece of epic proportions, Daredevil: Born Again delivers a powerful, unmissable take on the Man Without Fear," we said in our review. "Putting street-level heroics on the map in a way that promises to change the MCU forever, the show is sublime superhero storytelling on a whole new level."

Eight episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are now streaming on Disney+.