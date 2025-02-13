DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN Stills & Posters Reveal New Looks At The Punisher, White Tiger, And More

Thanks to Empire Magazine (via the Daredevil Updates account), we have a first look at some new promo stills for Marvel Television's upcoming Daredevil: Born Again.

The images spotlight returning characters such as Matt Murdock, Foggy Nelson, Karen Page, Wilson Fisk and Frank Castle, as well as new cast member Michael Gandolfini as the Kingpin's protégé. We also get a first glimpse of Kamar de los Reyes as Hector Ayala without his White Tiger mask.

In addition, some much better-quality shots of the character posters featuring the Man Without Fear and the Kingpin have found their way online.

Here's what showrunner Dario Scardapane had to say about the planned second season while speaking to the movie mag.

“Season 2's a blast, because we're not shackled by any previously shot footage. We're swinging for the fences. It's on par with huge Greek epics, lots of big themes. Unless you dig really deep into the books, the place that Kingpin and Daredevil wind up at the end of Season 2 is unfathomable, given where they've been. Making a story that can endure and has legs, that was calculated.”

Season 2 is expected to begin filming before the first season premieres, and we have heard that there are tentative plans to continue the series for a third run.

Check out the new stills at the links below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The show also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is on board as showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again is set to premiere on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.