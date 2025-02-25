DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN's [SPOILER] Confirms Season 2 Return As Directors Tease Moment That Will "Upset" Fans

DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN's [SPOILER] Confirms Season 2 Return As Directors Tease Moment That Will "Upset" Fans

A Daredevil: Born Again star has confirmed they will return in the show's upcoming second season but comments from directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead point to the Man Without Fear facing a tragedy.

By JoshWilding - Feb 25, 2025 01:02 PM EST
Daredevil: Born Again's creative overhaul made some sweeping changes to the Disney+ series, but there's still a lot of material from the previous iteration of the show which will remain in the version launching on Disney+ next week. 

That may include a moment upsetting for fans of the Man Without Fear according to directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. Talking to Pay or Wait, they revealed, "There's this thing that's gonna happen that's gonna upset a lot of people, it upset us too."

However, it seems changing whatever they're referring to wasn't an option because the duo added, "When we signed on to the job, the decision had already been made."

We're getting into potential spoilers here but set photos have confirmed that Bullseye will target Karen Page and Foggy Nelson. Could one of them meet their maker? In the previous iteration of Daredevil: Born Again, something was going to happen that led to Matt Murdock hanging up his suit; the death of a close friend fits the bill. 

For what it's worth, it seems Karen is safe.

Talking to Entertainment Tonight, Deborah Ann Woll confirmed she will reprise the role in season 2. "The scripts are amazing. I am deeply honored to be a part of the storyline that Dario has written," she teased.

This may be bad news for Foggy, but the overhaul might make it so he's left comatose for the duration of Daredevil: Born Again season 1 rather than, well, dead and gone.

A new one-week countdown, promo, and featurette for Daredevil: Born Again have been released which you can check out below.

In Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

The series also stars Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal. Dario Scardapane is showrunner.

Episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff, and David Boyd; and executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Christopher Ord & Matthew Corman, and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Born Again premieres with two episodes on Disney+ on March 4, 2025.

