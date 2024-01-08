ECHO First Social Media Reactions Land Ahead Of Tomorrow's Disney+ Premiere

The embargo has lifted on social media reaction to Echo, and those who have been lucky enough to catch an early look at the first three episodes of Marvel Studios' Hawkeye spin-off series have been sharing their verdicts online.

Based on the posts we've seen so far, we'd say the show is getting something of a mixed-positive response. Star Alaqua Cox has come in for a lot of praise, and most seem to feel that the action sequences benefit from the TV-MA rating.

Not everyone was won over, however.

Several critics have noted that the editing is a little choppy in places, and the story can be meandering/unfocused. Echo is also referred to as a "K-Mart representation of what the Netflix shows were."

We're still updating as more reactions come in, but you can have a read through what we have so far below. Full reviews drop tomorrow to coincide with the premiere (make of that what you will).

Echo will be the first project under a new banner known as Marvel Spotlight, which takes its name from an anthology comic book series that debuted back in 1971 and was the origin of beloved Marvel characters like Ghost Rider and Spider-Woman.

“Marvel Spotlight gives us a platform to bring more grounded, character-driven stories to the screen, and in the case of Echo, focusing on street-level stakes over larger MCU continuity," said Head of Streaming Brad Winderbaum. "Just like comics fans didn’t need to read Avengers or Fantastic Four to enjoy a Ghost Rider Spotlight comic, our audience doesn’t need to have seen other Marvel series to understand what’s happening in Maya’s story.”

"Marvel Studios presents Echo in which Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) struggles to reconnect with her Native American roots while balancing aspirations tied to a life of crime as successor to the brutal legacy of Wilson Fisk (Vincent D'Onofrio) aka Kingpin," reads the most recent synopsis. "In the first episode, we are introduced to Maya Lopez and her struggles."

In addition to Cox, D'Onofrio and Cox (Charlie), the show will also star Chaske Spencer as Henry, Tantoo Cardinal as Chula, Graham Greene as Skully, Cody Lightning as Cousin Biscuits, Devery Jacobs as Bonnie, and Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez.

The origin story of Echo revisits Maya Lopez (Cox), whose ruthless behaviour in New York City catches up with her in her hometown. She must face her past, reconnect with her Native American roots and embrace the meaning of family and community if she ever hopes to move forward.

All five episodes of Echo will be available to stream on Disney+ from January 9.