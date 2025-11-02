HAWKEYE Star Hailee Steinfeld Dressed As Her SINNERS Character For Halloween

HAWKEYE Star Hailee Steinfeld Dressed As Her SINNERS Character For Halloween

Hawkeye star Hailee Steinfeld has shared some photos of her Halloween costume to social media, and the Oscar-nominee chose to dress as her character from Ryan Coogler's Sinners...

By MarkCassidy - Nov 02, 2025 08:11 PM EST
Sinners star Hailee Steinfeld has posted some photos of her Halloween costume to Instagram, and the Academy Award-nominee dressed as Mary, her character from Ryan Coogler's acclaimed vampire drama.

Steinfeld donned the outfit Mary wore when she paid a visit to the now elderly Sammie in 1992 along with his cousin Stack in the movie's mid-credits scene.

Rumor has it that Warner Bros. is eager to capitalize on Sinners' success by getting a sequel into development as soon as possible, though Coogler doesn't seem nearly as keen to return. If we do get a second film at some point, the story would likely follow the now vampiric Mary and Stack in modern times.

“I’ve been in a space of making franchise films for a bit, so I wanted to get away from that,” Coogler said during a recent interview. “I was looking forward to working on a film that felt original and personal to me and had an appetite for delivering something to audiences that was original and unique.”

The filmmaker added that he wanted Sinners “to feel like a full meal: your appetizers, starters, entrees and desserts, I wanted all of it there,” adding, “I wanted it to be a holistic and finished thing. That was how I was asked all about it. That was always my intention.”

Steinfeld recently revealed that she has had certain lines of NSFW dialogue from the movie quoted to her on several occasions.

"Oh God. There have been a couple moments — people like to bring up certain lines in the movie, especially that one. That’s always…yeah, awkward. Like, I respect and appreciate you, but I know what the line is. You don’t have to tell me. Especially when someone nearby isn’t in the know, it can get weird fast."

Sinners took in over $360 million worldwide on a reported production budget of $90 million. The movie was re-released in IMAX theaters for Halloween, but only ended up making around $750 thousand from domestic screens over the weekend.

Trying to leave their troubled lives behind, twin brothers (Jordan) return to their hometown to start again, only to discover that an even greater evil is waiting to welcome them back.

“You keep dancing with the devil, one day he’s gonna follow you home.”

Written and directed by Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Coogler, Sinners stars Jordan (the Black Panther and Creed franchises) in a dual role, joined by Oscar nominee Hailee Steinfeld (Bumblebee, True Grit), Jack O’Connell (Ferrari), Wunmi Mosaku (Passenger), Jayme Lawson (The Woman King), Omar Miller (True Lies), Miles Caton, and Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods).

The film is produced by Zinzi Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Ryan Coogler. The executive producers are Ludwig Göransson, Will Greenfield and Rebecca Cho.

Forthas
Forthas - 11/2/2025, 8:53 PM
In my opinion, she was wearing the wrong outfit...

User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 11/2/2025, 8:57 PM
She's so fine

