RUMOR: IRONHEART Will Feature An Appearance From [SPOILER]... Or Will It Be [SPOILER]?

We realize that headline is more than a tad confusing, but when you check out this latest rumor relating to Marvel's Ironheart, things will become a lot clearer!

By MarkCassidy - Jun 18, 2025 08:06 PM EST
We've been hearing rumors that Mephisto might be set to make his MCU debut in Ironheart for years (it can be easy to forget that the show has been in development since 2021), and we may finally have confirmation that the character will indeed make an appearance in the latest Disney+ series.

Or at least, some version of the character.

According to MTTSH, "Sacha Baron Cohen is playing Mephisto Dormammu in Ironheart!"

We're not really sure what this means (Mephisto and Dormammu are obviously two completely different characters in the comics), but is it possible we'll get some kind of amalgam of both of these villains? Dormammu already featured in Doctor Strange, but there's nothing to say the powerful sorcerer couldn't decide to join forces with Mephisto to form some kind of demonic dynamic duo... in the same body?

The scooper hasn't elaborated, so we're really just spitballing here, but you may recall some concept art that leaked online a while back that depicted Cohen in a rather nondescript costume under the name Domammu, not Mephisto.

You can have another look at the official episode titles - which many fans are convinced contain a Mephisto hint - below.

"After being expelled from MIT and stripped of her tech, teen genius Riri Williams returns to Chicago. A chance encounter leads her into the orbit of a dangerous crew, and when she uses a brain-mapping device to repair her broken suit, she accidentally brings back a hologram AI of her dead best friend."

Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams made her MCU debut in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and this series takes places after the events of the sequel, as Riri returns to her hometown of Chicago and sets her mind to building a state-of-the-art iron suit so she can make her mark on the world. Her time in Wakanda has left her more eager than ever to pursue her dreams, and her quest entangles her in a dangerous world of science and magic.

“Riri is definitely in conversation with a street-level show like Daredevil,” Wakanda Forever director and Ironheart EP Ryan Coogler teased after the trailer debuted. “You’ve got characters trying — both heroes and villains — to make do with what they have. Then you combine that with cosmic Marvel, characters who would be at home in Doctor Strange or WandaVision. That [mix] of street-level Marvel and magical Marvel is a pretty crazy combination.”

"Set after the events of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” “Ironheart” pits technology against magic when Riri—determined to make her mark on the world—returns to her hometown of Chicago. Her unique take on building iron suits is brilliant, but in pursuit of her ambitions, she finds herself wrapped up with the mysterious yet charming Parker Robbins aka 'The Hood' (Anthony Ramos)."

The series also stars Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White. Chinaka Hodge is head writer; episodes are directed by Sam Bailey and Angela Barnes. Executive producers include Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Zoie Nagelhout, Chinaka Hodge, Ryan Coogler, Sev Ohanian and Zinzi Coogler. Music is by Dara Taylor.

Produced in association with Proximity Media, Ironheart launches on Disney+ June 24, 2025.

