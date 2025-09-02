Blade And Spider-Man Slaughter The Undead In Bloody, Grotesque First Trailer For MARVEL ZOMBIES

So, you survived the zombie apocalypse. Super. Now, who’s going to stop the Avengers from feasting on your brains?

That's the premise for Marvel Animation's ghoulish new series, Marvel Zombies, and we finally have a trailer and poster for the long-awaited What If...? spin-off before it lurches onto Disney+ later this month.

In Marvel Zombies, after the Avengers are overtaken by a zombie plague, a desperate group of survivors discovers the key to bringing an end to the super-powered undead, racing across a dystopian landscape and risking life and limb to save their world.

The trailer is undeniably batsh*t insane, and it sets up Namor and the Scarlet Witch as the show's big bads. Blade is shown making good use of Moon Knight's powers when he slices and dices Ghost, while Spider-Man uses his webbing to tear the heads of a whole group of undead brain munchers.

There are some fun cameos, some swearing, and heaps of gore and violence that's nothing like what we're used to seeing from the MCU. This series is, however, rated TV-MA.

It's also been confirmed today that the show will feature the voices of Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Awkwafina (Katy), Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop), Wyatt Russell (U.S. Agent), Randall Park (Jimmy Woo), Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel) and Dominique Thorne (Ironheart), among others.

Marvel Zombies was created by Bryan Andrews and Zeb Wells. The series is executive produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Bryan Andrews and Zeb Wells, and is produced by Danielle Costa, Carrie Wassenaar.

Kamala Khan actress Iman Vellani previously hyped up the series when she said, "We've done the whole thing. It was amazing. It was so much fun. And I love—there are a lot of cool characters in the Marvel Zombies show. And Kamala is kind of the center of the show. They described it to me, it's like, 'She's basically the Frodo of the story.' And I was like, 'That's amazing.'"

"I get to interact and meet all these people along her journey," she added. "And, yes, they're only the voices, and I don't get to hear their voices in real-time. But just, it's my fantasies, right? Like, knowing Kamala is going to interact with some really cool people, even if it's just animation, is so special in a lot of ways."

Run, lurch, but definitely don’t walk to Disney+ on September 24 to catch the four-episode Marvel Zombies.