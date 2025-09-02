Blade And Spider-Man Slaughter The Undead In Bloody, Grotesque First Trailer For MARVEL ZOMBIES

Blade And Spider-Man Slaughter The Undead In Bloody, Grotesque First Trailer For MARVEL ZOMBIES

The first trailer for Marvel Zombies is finally here, and this is truly unlike anything we've ever seen from Marvel Studios before now. It's bloody, crazy, and downright grotesque...and a must-watch!

By JoshWilding - Sep 02, 2025 12:09 PM EST
So, you survived the zombie apocalypse. Super. Now, who’s going to stop the Avengers from feasting on your brains?

That's the premise for Marvel Animation's ghoulish new series, Marvel Zombies, and we finally have a trailer and poster for the long-awaited What If...? spin-off before it lurches onto Disney+ later this month. 

In Marvel Zombies, after the Avengers are overtaken by a zombie plague, a desperate group of survivors discovers the key to bringing an end to the super-powered undead, racing across a dystopian landscape and risking life and limb to save their world. 

The trailer is undeniably batsh*t insane, and it sets up Namor and the Scarlet Witch as the show's big bads. Blade is shown making good use of Moon Knight's powers when he slices and dices Ghost, while Spider-Man uses his webbing to tear the heads of a whole group of undead brain munchers. 

There are some fun cameos, some swearing, and heaps of gore and violence that's nothing like what we're used to seeing from the MCU. This series is, however, rated TV-MA. 

It's also been confirmed today that the show will feature the voices of Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Awkwafina (Katy), Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop), Wyatt Russell (U.S. Agent), Randall Park (Jimmy Woo), Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel) and Dominique Thorne (Ironheart), among others.

Marvel Zombies was created by Bryan Andrews and Zeb Wells. The series is executive produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Bryan Andrews and Zeb Wells, and is produced by Danielle Costa, Carrie Wassenaar. 

Kamala Khan actress Iman Vellani previously hyped up the series when she said, "We've done the whole thing. It was amazing. It was so much fun. And I love—there are a lot of cool characters in the Marvel Zombies show. And Kamala is kind of the center of the show. They described it to me, it's like, 'She's basically the Frodo of the story.' And I was like, 'That's amazing.'"

"I get to interact and meet all these people along her journey," she added. "And, yes, they're only the voices, and I don't get to hear their voices in real-time. But just, it's my fantasies, right? Like, knowing Kamala is going to interact with some really cool people, even if it's just animation, is so special in a lot of ways."

Run, lurch, but definitely don’t walk to Disney+ on September 24 to catch the four-episode Marvel Zombies.  

Dobler
Dobler - 9/2/2025, 12:36 PM
F- yes.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 9/2/2025, 12:40 PM
@Dobler - I'm here for R-Rated Marvel Studios content.
theprophet
theprophet - 9/2/2025, 12:38 PM
That was actually pretty [frick]ing sick
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/2/2025, 1:23 PM
@theprophet -

You're right. That was actually pretty facking bad.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 9/2/2025, 12:40 PM
So does this take place before or after What If...? Remember that Strange Supreme opened up a portal that brought all of the zombies into the battlefield and Infinity Ultron decimated all of them including Zombie Scarlet Witch.
GM1988
GM1988 - 9/2/2025, 1:29 PM
@SonOfAGif - That whole Infinity Ultron thing was in Season 1 of What If but the Zombies showed up in season 2 as prisoners of Strange Supreme and Zombie Scarlet Witch was there.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 9/2/2025, 1:37 PM
@GM1988 - Good catch. I do remember that now.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 9/2/2025, 12:42 PM
Damn. Dare I say this looks sick
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 9/2/2025, 12:42 PM
Ill admit, that looks cool.
ANewPope
ANewPope - 9/2/2025, 12:44 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/2/2025, 12:47 PM
That looks fun imo (and I say this as someone who wasn’t the least bit excited for this) thus interested in checking this out!!.

That Spider Man shot with the decapitated heads was cool as was the Blade Knight vs Ghost sequence.
foreverintheway
foreverintheway - 9/2/2025, 12:55 PM
Are all 4 episodes dropping on Sept 24?
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/2/2025, 12:56 PM
Badass trailer.
Fares
Fares - 9/2/2025, 1:00 PM
Yes, Marvel, please show me how Blade is cool and don't ever get your shit together and make the Live Action film. Rub it in.

User Comment Image
Inktown03
Inktown03 - 9/2/2025, 1:14 PM
@Fares - quit crying they’ll get it together soon enough
Fares
Fares - 9/2/2025, 1:17 PM
@Inktown03 - Soon enough from this moment? Maybe. Soon enough from the time they announced the damn movie? Absolutely not.
Inktown03
Inktown03 - 9/2/2025, 1:19 PM
@Fares - that’s fair
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 9/2/2025, 1:40 PM
@Inktown03 - At this point I'll believe it when I hear filming has begun. Until then, I'm convinced this thing is never getting made.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/2/2025, 1:56 PM
@Fares - I can see them fast tracking it if people like him in this.
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 9/2/2025, 1:00 PM
That Spidey shot is beautiful
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 9/2/2025, 1:01 PM
I'm down for Blade Knight !
JFerguson
JFerguson - 9/2/2025, 1:11 PM
I just know that when spidey turns into a zombie, it will be a heartbreaking moment.

But when that happens, i expect him to become just as depraved as the version of him in the comics. Make him a crazy cannibal who slurps mysterio's brains out of his fishbowl like spaghetti. Have him be killed by Sandman who forces himself into Peter's mouth until spidey's tummy expands and eventually explodes.

https://imgix.ranker.com/user_node_img/50143/1002856401/original/1002856401-photo-u-375312180
User Comment Image
skyshark03191
skyshark03191 - 9/2/2025, 1:11 PM
Spider-Man ripping the heads off of all those zombies… 🤌🏼
Inktown03
Inktown03 - 9/2/2025, 1:13 PM
I’m in!!!!!
JohnShaft
JohnShaft - 9/2/2025, 1:14 PM
Soooooo after YEARS of announcing ba New BLADE movie, we get him .....ANIMATED first. We even have a ANIMATED NAMOR who was first in love action from BP WOKEANDA FOREVER, but STILL no BLADE. MARVEL STUDIOS used to be the big bad bit now they're a USED TO BE in conversations
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/2/2025, 1:14 PM
More content slop for the MCU masses that'll be forgotten in a week like Eyes of Wakanda

Reboot the MCU and DCU
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/2/2025, 1:21 PM
@WalletsClosed -

Did Eyes of Wakanda already drop?? Oh well. Wasn't gonna watch it anyway. I don't care about any of the MCU animated stuff anyway.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/2/2025, 1:41 PM
@DocSpock - Yep. No one talks about and it was forgotten in under a week
DocSpock
DocSpock - 9/2/2025, 1:45 PM
@WalletsClosed -

Because equity and virtue signaling are always more important than entertaining customers and making money.
ComicPundit
ComicPundit - 9/2/2025, 1:19 PM
Florence Pugh with that horrible Russian accent again...
dragon316
dragon316 - 9/2/2025, 1:53 PM
@ComicPundit - at least she have accent unlike black widow spoke American

