MARVEL ZOMBIES Stills Tease The Show's Terrifying Villains; Here's When The First Reviews For The Series Hit

New stills from Marvel Zombies have been released, revealing a new look at the twisted Scarlet Witch and Namor. We also have details on when you can expect to see the first reviews for the Disney+ series.

By JoshWilding - Sep 09, 2025 04:09 AM EST
Marvel Zombies is fast approaching, and four new stills from the series have just lurched online. In those, we see the terrifying, undead Scarlet Witch, who, along with Namor, is expected to be the What If...? spin-off's big bad.

We can also tell you today that the social media embargo for the show lifts on September 22 at 10pm PT/1am ET, with full reviews heading our way on September 24 at 12.01am PT/3.01am ET. 

All four episodes are expected to hit the streamer, meaning fans can binge the TV-MA show in a single day (each instalment is around 30 minutes long, making Marvel Zombies the equivalent of a movie). 

Showrunner and director Bryan Andrews recently confirmed that Marvel Studios and Marvel Animation considered releasing the upcoming four-part TV series as a feature film, presumably for streaming rather than theaters.

"We were thinking it'd be a movie, if like, 'Ooh, we should release it as a movie.' We should just do a movie," he explained. "But there were some things that came up, certain issues that we just had to kind of, 'Oh let’s break it. We'll have to break it up into four episodes.'" 

Andrews added, "So basically it's like a four-episode mini-event, like a film broke up into four parts, basically. It's one story. It's one throughline. A lot of insanity happens."

In Marvel Zombies, after the Avengers are overtaken by a zombie plague, a desperate group of survivors discovers the key to bringing an end to the super-powered undead, racing across a dystopian landscape and risking life and limb to save their world.

The series will feature the voices of Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Awkwafina (Katy), Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop), Wyatt Russell (U.S. Agent), Randall Park (Jimmy Woo), Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel) and Dominique Thorne (Ironheart), among others.

Marvel Zombies was created by Bryan Andrews and Zeb Wells. The series is executive produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt, Bryan Andrews and Zeb Wells, and is produced by Danielle Costa, Carrie Wassenaar. 

Run, lurch, but definitely don’t walk to Disney+ on September 24 to catch the four-episode Marvel Zombies. You can check out these new stills, along with the previously released images from the show, below.

Blade And Spider-Man Slaughter The Undead In Bloody, Grotesque First Trailer For MARVEL ZOMBIES
