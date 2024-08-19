VISION Disney+ Series Rumored To Be Eyeing EUPHORIA Breakout Javon Walton To Play "Teen"

Agatha All Along will introduce Joe Locke as a mysterious "Teen" believed to Billy, aka Wiccan, and it seems Marvel Studios' other upcoming WandaVision spin-off may feature his twin brother.

According to Daniel Richtman, the Vision series (previously known as Vision Quest) is eyeing Euphoria breakout Javon Walton to play another "Teen," who will presumably turn out to be Tommy, aka Speed.

Billy and Tommy were introduced as the children of Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) in WandaVision. They were ultimately revealed to be constructs of the Westview Anomaly, and were erased from existence when Wanda dispelled the Hex.

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, a vengeful Scarlet With makes it her mission to track down alternate universe variants of the twins, but finally comes to terms with the fact that she can never be reunited with the sons she lost in the WandaVision finale.

We found out earlier this year that the Vision show had been revamped, with Star Trek: Picard executive producer Terry Matalas now on board as showrunner. The show is currently on track for a 2026 premiere.

Matalas' work on Picard is said to have "greatly impressed the top brass at the studio. Marvel chief Kevin Feige, an avowed Trekkie, even recently appeared with Matalas on a two-hour episode of the Star Trek podcast Inglorious Treksperts.”

Bettany will reprise his role as the MCU's tragic synthezoid. There's no mention of Olsen's potential involvement, but the initial report did note that the series will take place after the events of WandaVision, "as ghost Vision presumably explores his new purpose in life."

The finale of WandaVision revealed that the Vision we'd been spending time with over the course of the season was actually one of Wanda's constructs, but the real, "White Vision" was rebuilt by S.W.O.R.D. and programmed to track down and kill the Scarlet Witch. This version of the character away to parts unknown towards the end of the episode after declaring himself to be the "true Vision."

As for Wanda, last we saw of the powerful sorceress, she was laying waste to the Illuminati and bringing a mountain down on top of herself in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Previous Vision Quest rumors claimed that Vision's children, Vin and Viv, would make their MCU debuts in the show, but we have no idea which - if any - ideas from Jac Schaefer's incarnation of the series will carry over.

"Marvel Studios' WandaVision blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision – two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban life – begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems."

In addition to Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as the leads, WandaVision stars Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Debra Jo Rupp, Randall Park, and Kat Dennings. Following the success of the series, an "Agatha: Coven of Chaos" spin-off featuring the return of Hahn as Agatha Harkness was announced. We recently learned that this show would actually be titled Agatha All Along.