VISION: Marvel Studios President Explains Why PICARD Showrunner Has Been Hired For WANDAVISION Sequel

VISION: Marvel Studios President Explains Why PICARD Showrunner Has Been Hired For WANDAVISION Sequel

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has shed new light on the decision to hire Star Trek: Picard season 3's Terry Matalas as Vision's showrunner. Unsurprisingly, Feige being a Trekkie may have helped...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 31, 2024 02:07 PM EST
Filed Under: WandaVision
Source: Inverse

WandaVision has spawned more sequels than any other Disney+ TV series; the Scarlet Witch's story continued in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, while this September will see the release of Agatha All Along

Looking even further into the future, a new Vision TV series is taking shape which promises to pick up with the android after he was resurrected by S.W.O.R.D., albeit minus his emotions (the Hex Vision seemingly restored his memories, though). 

There's a story to be told there and, while Marvel Studios appears to have ditched the Vision Quest title, it's widely believed we'll see the Avenger create a new android family similar to Tom King's award-winning Vision comic book run. 

Talking to Inverse, Kevin Feige confirmed reports that Star Trek: Picard season 3's Terry Matalas has indeed been tapped as the Disney+ series' showrunner. 

"That’s how I got to know him," the Marvel Studios boss started. "It was from his amazing [work on Picard Season 3. I said: This is incredible. I don't know how this exists. Let me find the person who made this."

The show's third season received widespread critical acclaim and several awards. Feige is a well-known Trekkie and previously appeared with Matalas on a two-hour episode of the Star Trek podcast Inglorious Treksperts

It's going to be really interesting to see where Vision's story goes next, particularly with two more Avengers movies on the horizon. At this stage, it's hard to imagine there being room for Bettany in Doomsday and Secret Wars, and many Multiverse Saga projects will surely have to be released after those as 2026 fast approaches.

It's been a while since Bettany has said anything of substance about his MCU role, though he did confirm his return earlier this year when he said, "[After long pause] Well, yeah...I mean, why wouldn't I? Yes, 100%."

As for how he's approached the character over the years, the actor added, "My plan was that he's sort of an omnipotent ingénue when he's born. And then as he gets more and more sophisticated with the amount of data that he's receiving, he becomes more human."

"When you're doing robots or artificial people or whatever it is, I guess the two stories really are Pinocchio and Frankenstein. 'I'm a real boy now' or 'Who made me and what for?' I suppose are the stories. So we were definitely in the Pinocchio camp. And that's a really fun arc to play."

"And how did I make him human? I am one," Bettany concluded. "And they paint me purple and they put me in a robot suit. And I figure that stuff is taking care of and I just [focus] on the human stuff."

Stay tuned for updates on Vision as we have them.

AGATHA ALL ALONG Trailer Promises A Full-Blown Horror TV Series And Reveals The Scarlet Witch's MCU Status
Related:

AGATHA ALL ALONG Trailer Promises A Full-Blown Horror TV Series And Reveals The Scarlet Witch's MCU Status
SCARLET WITCH Rumored To Be Closing In On A Director; HAWKEYE Season 2 Reportedly Features Familiar Setting
Recommended For You:

SCARLET WITCH Rumored To Be Closing In On A Director; HAWKEYE Season 2 Reportedly Features Familiar Setting
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
dracula
dracula - 7/31/2024, 2:56 PM
did season 3 have a different showrunner?
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 7/31/2024, 3:01 PM
@dracula - The second season was co-showran by Kurtzman and Matalas, while Matalas ran season 3 by himself (or at least he had different partner than Kurtzman).
McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/31/2024, 3:31 PM
@dracula - season 2 was in development for months when Terry Matalas replaced Chabon. In season 3, it really became his baby. And the change in quality was drastic. All of a sudden it became actual Star Trek and felt like actual Star Trek. He killed it with Season 3. It was the best Trek id seen in well over a decade.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/31/2024, 2:56 PM
Theres a vision series?
xfan320
xfan320 - 7/31/2024, 3:02 PM
Season 3 of Picard was like an entirely different show from the prior seasons in all the best ways possible.

I told all my trek friends Terry Matalas is like the Dave Filoni of Star Trek. I'm sad he seems to be leaving trek for now, but I'm a HUGE Terry Matalas supporter and can't wait to see what he does with the Vision in the MCU.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/31/2024, 3:03 PM
marvel lacks VISION
User Comment Image
blitzkreg
blitzkreg - 7/31/2024, 3:08 PM
PICARD SEASON 3 WAS EXCELLENT ! GREAT WRITING. tHE FIRST 2 SEASONS SUCKED BALLS.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/31/2024, 3:16 PM
Cool though not surprising since Feige is a huge Trekkie.

I haven’t seen Picard ( though I know the first 2 seasons atleast were divisive) but I am familiar with Matalas’s work from being a creator/showrunner of the “12 Monkeys” tv series…

?si=AhR5AJq2GF-VnLVi

The show delved into philosophical themes which is extremely apt for Vision , especially this version that is finding new purpose in life.

Looking forward to it!!
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/31/2024, 3:25 PM
Avengers: Doomsday is May 2026.

If the Sacred Timeline as we know it ends, to become Battleworld and then be rebooted, wouldn't it impede any decent attempt at rebooting successfully to keep making sequels to things from the first two Sagas?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder