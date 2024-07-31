VISION: Marvel Studios President Explains Why PICARD Showrunner Has Been Hired For WANDAVISION Sequel

WandaVision has spawned more sequels than any other Disney+ TV series; the Scarlet Witch's story continued in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, while this September will see the release of Agatha All Along.

Looking even further into the future, a new Vision TV series is taking shape which promises to pick up with the android after he was resurrected by S.W.O.R.D., albeit minus his emotions (the Hex Vision seemingly restored his memories, though).

There's a story to be told there and, while Marvel Studios appears to have ditched the Vision Quest title, it's widely believed we'll see the Avenger create a new android family similar to Tom King's award-winning Vision comic book run.

Talking to Inverse, Kevin Feige confirmed reports that Star Trek: Picard season 3's Terry Matalas has indeed been tapped as the Disney+ series' showrunner.

"That’s how I got to know him," the Marvel Studios boss started. "It was from his amazing [work on Picard Season 3. I said: This is incredible. I don't know how this exists. Let me find the person who made this."

The show's third season received widespread critical acclaim and several awards. Feige is a well-known Trekkie and previously appeared with Matalas on a two-hour episode of the Star Trek podcast Inglorious Treksperts.

It's going to be really interesting to see where Vision's story goes next, particularly with two more Avengers movies on the horizon. At this stage, it's hard to imagine there being room for Bettany in Doomsday and Secret Wars, and many Multiverse Saga projects will surely have to be released after those as 2026 fast approaches.

It's been a while since Bettany has said anything of substance about his MCU role, though he did confirm his return earlier this year when he said, "[After long pause] Well, yeah...I mean, why wouldn't I? Yes, 100%."

As for how he's approached the character over the years, the actor added, "My plan was that he's sort of an omnipotent ingénue when he's born. And then as he gets more and more sophisticated with the amount of data that he's receiving, he becomes more human."

"When you're doing robots or artificial people or whatever it is, I guess the two stories really are Pinocchio and Frankenstein. 'I'm a real boy now' or 'Who made me and what for?' I suppose are the stories. So we were definitely in the Pinocchio camp. And that's a really fun arc to play."

"And how did I make him human? I am one," Bettany concluded. "And they paint me purple and they put me in a robot suit. And I figure that stuff is taking care of and I just [focus] on the human stuff."

Stay tuned for updates on Vision as we have them.