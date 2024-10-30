DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE And WHAT IF...? Season 3 Get 2024 Disney+ Release Dates - First Look At Animated BLADE?

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE And WHAT IF...? Season 3 Get 2024 Disney+ Release Dates - First Look At Animated BLADE?

Marvel Studios has announced Deadpool & Wolverine's Disney+ premiere date along with confirmation that What If...? season 3 is coming later this year! We also have a first look at Marvel Zombies' Blade.

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 30, 2024 08:10 AM EST
Filed Under: What If

Earlier today, we shared a preview of Marvel Television's 2025 offerings. However, 2024 isn't over yet and when Agatha All Along ends tonight, there's still more to come from Marvel Studios.

For starters, it's been confirmed that Deadpool & Wolverine will make its streaming debut on November 12. We'd hoped it might be released before the year is over, but this is sooner than expected, particularly as it only recently arrived on Digital and Blu-ray/DVD. 

We've also learned that What If...?'s third - and likely final - season is heading our way on December 22. While not confirmed, we'd imagine we'll get daily episodes over the holidays as we did with last year's season 2. 

In terms of the footage revealed, we see Agent Coulson land on Earth alongside Nick Fury and some Skrulls, "Shang-Chi Cowboy," an Asgardian army, and Marvel mechs. 

However, it's a first look at Marvel Zombies which is generating even more discussion online. According to the same social media scoopers who said that Mahershala Ali will voice a Blade Variant in the animated series, this is the Daywalker:

Screenshot-2024-10-30-at-10-15-59-copy
Qd9dpbes o

It's quite the contrast to how he looks on the page but should make for a fun introduction to the character. The mask suggests he's hiding the fact he's a vampire, but what's the deal with those glowing white eyes?

Well, it's previously been rumoured that he becomes this reality's Moon Knight. It sounds like a crazy idea, but the vampire hunter is a solid fit to do Khonshu's bidding in a world overrun by the undead. Blade getting a new look was likely Marvel Animation's attempt to differentiate the character from what we'll see when Blade's live-action solo outing finally becomes a reality.

Marvel Zombies reimagines the Marvel Universe as a new generation of heroes battle against an ever-spreading zombie scourge.

The trailer, which included footage from Daredevil: Born Again, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and more can be viewed here.

"What If...? season 3 feels like the completion of a trilogy," Brad Winderbaum, Marvel Studios' Head of Marvel Streaming, Television and Animation, previously said. "It takes us to places you'd never expect. It goes beyond the first two seasons in its exploration of the Multiverse and it pulls in characters that are very unexpected."

"It has what I think is an extremely moving and fulfilling culmination for Uatu, The Watcher," he added.

As always, stay tuned for updates as we have them. 

