WHAT IF...? Head Writer A.C. Bradley Announces Exit From MCU Animated Series Following Season 2

What If...? just wrapped up on Disney+, and despite it being Marvel Studios' best-reviewed title of 2023, Head Writer A.C. Bradley has today confirmed her exit from the animated Multiversal TV series.

By JoshWilding - Dec 31, 2023 10:12 AM EST
Source: Toonado.com

What If...? season 2 ended yesterday and Head Writer A.C. Bradley has taken to X today to announce her departure from the animated MCU TV series. 

Confirming the season 3 episode revolving around Red Guardian and The Winter Soldier - an extended clip from that recently found its way online - will be her last script for the show, Bradley explained, "After season two, I made the decision to move on from Marvel. It's been a fun ride, but it's time for new adventures and mediums."

This news comes as a surprise, particularly as we previously heard that the plan is for What If...? to only last three seasons. All these episodes were developed in relatively quick succession, though, so it's unlikely the show will feel too different when it returns to Disney+ next year. It's also worth pointing out that "What If... Red Guardian Stopped The Winter Soldier?" was another season 2 episode which ended up being pushed back due to time constraints. 

Back in July, Bradley made headlines when she took aim at Marvel Studios after they underpaid her for work on Ms. Marvel. You can read more about that here.

Bradley wrote the What If...? episodes "What If... Captain Carter Were The First Avenger?," "What If... Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?," "What If... Thor Were an Only Child?," "What If... The Watcher Broke His Oath?," "What If... Iron Man Crashed into the Grandmaster?" and "What If... Captain Carter Fought The HYDRA Stomper?" 

She also co-wrote "What If... The World Lost Its Mightiest Heroes?" and "What If... Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?" with Matthew Chauncey, and "What If... The Avengers Assembled in 1602?" with Ryan Little.

It's unclear what Bradley's next project will be and who is going to take over as What If...? season 3's Head Writer/showrunner. Take a look at her comments, including why season 2 didn't get too dark, in the X posts below (via Toonado.com). 

We recapped every episode of What If...? season 2 and you can check those out by following the links below. 

AnthonyVonGeek - 12/31/2023, 10:30 AM

